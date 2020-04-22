One on one with ... Sacred Heart's Angel Nguyen

Angel Nguyen has known nothing but Sacred Heart through her K-12 years, and she sure has put her mark on the place.
From seventh grade on, she’s played soccer and volleyball. She’s also played basketball, cheered and run cross country at points in her time at Sacred Heart.
She’s class historian, and she’s been an “A” honor roll student throughout high school. She’s student council president and an officer in Beta Club and several others.
Nguyen probably needs two letterman’s jackets to account for all of her achievements.
Like all senior athletes, Nguyen had hoped to finish off her final soccer season. Social-distancing measures prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic ended spring sports in mid-March, shortening her season to one half of one match.
She’s a four-time All-Calhoun County selection in soccer and three-time all-county pick in volleyball.
One of the county’s more decorated high school athletes, Nguyen will attend Auburn University. She plans to study biomedical sciences with a pre-medical concentration. She wants to become a pediatrician.
She took time recently to field 10 questions from Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley:
Question: You stay involved in extracurricular activities year-round. What drives you?
Answer: I just tried to make Sacred Heart a better place and a more enjoyable place for everyone.
Q: What’s your favorite sport and why?
A: Soccer, because it’s the first sport I played. I started playing in the third grade. When I started, my dad (Sun) was my very first coach. Ever since then, he’s taught me to just play with all my heart, and he’s taught me to love the game. Soccer is the most challenging sport I’ve ever played, because running for 90 minutes straight is pretty tough. It pushes me to my limit.
Q: What’s your sense of how Sacred Heart has grown in athletics through your time there?
A: When I was younger at Sacred Heart, I didn’t really hear it. The sports at Sacred Heart weren’t as known or as good as they are now, and I like how it’s evolved. People used to look at Sacred Heart as one of the lower teams, not as strong. Now, I feel we’ve built it up. It’s just crazy to see how good our teams have evolved and how known our players are, especially not just for their athletic abilities but also for their sportsmanship. It’s awesome. I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else.
Q: How disappointing was it to you to see your season cut short?
A: It was hard, especially with the first game being my last game. I didn’t even get to play that much. I didn’t get to play the second half of the game because I have very bad calf cramps and cramps everywhere in my legs. I couldn’t even stand.
Q: Being someone who plans to go into medicine, how do you view all that’s happened with the pandemic?
A: It’s kind of crazy how fast this has shut down everything and how it’s spread, but the doctors and stuff that are doing their research, they know what they’re doing. We just have to do our part and to stay inside and be safe and to keep in mind other people.
Q: What inspired you to go into pediatrics?
A: I’ve always had a love for kids, and my older brother (Steven), my mom used to tell me stories of him when he was younger, how he used to have these strokes, and stuff. I’m just so thankful he’s here with me, and I just want to be able to help other kids be able to live their lives and just experience things for themselves.
Q: Do you have any superstitions, anything that you just have to do?
A: For soccer, it goes right sock, left sock; right shin guard, left shin guard; left cleat, right cleat; and it’s a must that I get taped, and I tape the bottom of my ankles and the tops of my socks, around my calves. First of all, it keeps my socks and my shin guards in place, and if I’m sure about everything I’m wearing, I am able to perform to the best of my ability. I’ve done that for the longest time that I can remember.
Q: What’s your favorite thing to do away from sports?
A: This might sound really weird, but my handwriting, I like to practice it to make it look nice. I will literally sit at my desk and write words and phrases and my name over and over again until my handwriting is just perfect, the way I want it to be.
Q: What's your favorite holiday?
A: Easter, because first off, Jesus was resurrected, and second, because it’s the only holiday that’s based off of competition. Easter egg hunts, you always want to get the most eggs, and I was always competitive. I always wanted to get the most eggs and win.
Q: What's the best present you've ever gotten?
A: My mom (Lynn) gave me this notebook one time. I forgot what birthday it was, but she gave me this notebook and told me to write. It was just, like, a little journal to write down all of the things that were happening in my life, and she had written this note in there that just encouraged me to keep going and to be the person I was. It just meant a lot to me to read the things that she had written about me. I still have that journal.