Myiah Harris likes to dance, almost as much as she likes to play basketball.
The Sacred Heart junior point guard can do the “Woah” and “Shoot.” If it’s a trending dance move, she probably knows it.
Harris knows moves with the basketball in her hands, as well, and years have honing those moves have helped her to help Sacred Heart’s girls reach new heights. To the tune of 12 points, seven rebounds and eight assists a game, she’s done her part to help the Cardinals to their first 20-win season and first opportunity to play host to an area tournament.
But virtue of finishing atop Class 2A, Area 11 in the regular season, Sacred Heart’s girls will share Miller Gym with the four-time defending state-champion boys team this week. If all goes as expected, Sacred Heart’s second-ranked girls (21-4) and seventh-ranked boys (16-10) will play an area-final doubleheader Saturday.
Until then, it’s all preparation, except for those few minutes she took to talk with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley and field 10 questions:
Question: How fun has this season been for you guys?
Answer: It’s been very fun, how we’ve been playing and how we’ve been getting along on the court and just the momentum of it.
Q: The first 20-win season and getting to host area, what does that mean to you guys?
A: It means a lot, because we’re making history in the girls sports at Sacred Heart.
Q: This is Coach Marcus Harrell’s second season. What has he brought to the program?
A: He’s brought a lot. We’ve improved in many things, on the court and off the court. We was first a losing team, and he made us better, and he made us work for it and let us know that things are not given to us. We have to earn it.
Q: How do you feel about your season, individually?
A: I believe I’ve been playing really well, but I can play better. I haven’t been scoring very well, not to the point that I know I can. I feel like I’ve done well by playing defense and getting the ball to the post players.
Q: Are you hearing from college basketball programs?
A: I’ve gotten a few. I have Southern Union, and Jacksonville State has been looking at me and Gadsden (State). They’ll come see us play in tournaments during the summer.
Q: How far can this team go?
A: I believe we can win state. We played (top-ranked) Sand Rock in the Etowah Christmas tournament and lost by four (49-45). It was a tough game. We lost in overtime, and I passed up the game-winning shot. It was pretty tough.
Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: Probably Stephen Curry. I just like the way he analyzes the court and gets his teammates open, and Skylar Diggins(-Smith). I look up to her in the WNBA as a player.
Q: If you had to pick a theme song for your team, what would it be?
A: It would be Mo Bamba, because we listen to it before every game. It just gets you in the vibe and gets you ready for the game. We’ll get someone to play music on the speaker, and we’ll just all get into the vibe and start dancing and singing.
Q: What's something you wish you had more time for?
A: Spend time with my family. We probably eat, watch TV, play games and stuff. I like watching Flash. It’s, like, action.
Q: Who on your team is most likely to become famous one day?
A: Me, for dancing, basketball or something. My dream is to play in the WNBA. I’d like to play for the L.A. Sparks or the (Dallas) Wings.