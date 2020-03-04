One on one with ... Sacred Heart's Jack Miller

A high school basketball season with enough moments to fill a CBS “One Shining Moment” montage has passed, but a story like Jack Miller’s stays in season.
The Sacred Heart senior knew Sacred Heart basketball before it went all caps. He knows the head coach before Ralpheal Graves and can rattle off players before first-name-suffices headliners like D.J., Kevion, Diante and Jaylen.
Miller was a Little Cardinals player in elementary school and a manager for the big Cardinals. He spent years sparring with D.J., Kevion, Diante and Jaylen in practice, helping them to sharpen their college-bound skills.
Then Miller got playing time. Then he became a regular. Then, as a senior, he became a starter.
Seemingly as soon as it began, it ended. A mostly underclassman Cardinals team lost to LaFayette in the Northeast Regional final, ending a streak of six consecutive Final Fours.
Anybody who’s played with Miller or coached him, however, knows two things: he’s probably made them laugh, more times than they can count; and he always played his sacred heart out.
Others were headliners, but the last player link to four consecutive state-title teams put his heart in Sacred Heart for nearly a decade.
His story warrants telling, and The Anniston Star reached out for the regular 10-questions feature with him during the regular season. Sadly, his father died that week. Kevin Miller was 63.
Time has passed, and Jack Miller sat down with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley on Wednesday. Miller reflected on time with Sacred Heart basketball:
Question: What are your reflections on your senior season?
Answer: I feel like we had a good season. I don’t feel like it was a season that we should hang our heads on, just because we didn’t keep the streak going or anything like that. Of course, this will be my last year, but I leave the program not worrying. These guys have a bright future. All of them are really young, and just like when D.J. and Kevion and Diante, when they were in the eighth and ninth-grade, that’s them kids right now. They’re really talented for their age group. There’s no doubt they’ll be back in Birmingham in a couple of years.
Q: When did you first become involved with the varsity program?
A: This is a long time ago. I may forget, but the Little Cardinals was, like, third-through-fifth grade. You couldn’t play in anything else until you hit the third grade, but when Coach Ralph wasn’t here, there was a coach named Dale Findley. My first- and second-grade year, I was a water boy. That was 2010, 2011. Coach Ralph came my third-grade year, and I was a water boy then. I’ve been a water boy ever since about my fifth-grade year. I’ve always been involved in the program.
Q: You knew Sacred Heart before it gained prominence in basketball. What was it like back then?
A: I still remember the starting five from 2011. That was guys like Chase LeCroy, Corey Dudley, Marlo Thomas and Dylan Lott. I played with Jacob LeCroy on the Little Cardinals, because Jacob used to go to Sacred Heart (before becoming an All-Calhoun County basketball player and state-champion golfer at Donoho), and I used to be in school with him. Me and him are good friends.
Q: What was it like to watch, from your vantage point, as Sacred Heart basketball became what it became?
A: It was amazing, because it was like, I’ve always wanted to win. I’ve always loved playing basketball. I had the idea, whenever I saw these guys like D.J. and Kevion and Diante, when they got to Sacred Heart. I would play with them and be like, ‘These guys are really good.’ They were all so young, seventh or eighth grade, and I knew that, by the time they were in high school, it would be over with. They’d be winning championships, and I was right.
Q: What was it like, sparring with them in practice?
A: That used to be rough. My first year on varsity was my ninth-grade year, and I knew my role. I was a ninth grade, and you had all of these guys ahead of you. I didn’t have the mindset of, I’m going to come in and play. I had the mindset of, I just better accept my role and be a good teammate and help these guys get better in practice. I used to be on the practice squad against D.J. Heath, Kevion Nolan, Diante Wood, Dakota (Myers) and Murdock (Simmons). All of those guys played college ball, and three of them played Division I. It would be rough, but when I look back on it, I was grateful. It just made me a better player.
Q: What did it mean to break into the regular rotation last year then become a starter this past season?
A: I’ve always wanted to become a starter and a key contributor at Sacred Heart. That’s what I’ve been dreaming of, playing under Coach Ralph, so it meant a lot.
Q: What’s your favorite moment as a Sacred Heart player?
A: Probably my 10th-grade year, whenever we won the state championship. My 10th-grade year was really the first year I played some and, like, I contributed, and it felt good, because I felt like I contributed on a team that won a state championship, so it was a great memory.
Q: When people talk about Jack Miller in association with Sacred Heart basketball, what do you hope they say?
A: If they have a memory of me at Sacred Heart, I want them to think I was a good teammate, and I did everything I could to help us win.
Q: How much did basketball help as a distraction when your dad passed, and how are you doing with that?
A: I’m doing good. It’s been rough. I’m an 18-year-old kid. Losing your father is no easy thing, but I’m a Christian. I believe in God, and I believe he’s in a better place, and I’ve always looked up to Coach Ralph, every since I was in the third or fourth grade, as a father figure. Being around the game of basketball really helped me in that sense, because even though my father left me, Coach Ralph kind of filled the void and comforted me. He let me know it would be OK, and he’d be here for me, and he supported me through all of that.
Q: We normally turn to a list of fun life questions here, but there’s so much to tell from your experiences. You turned 18 in October of last year and just voted for the first time, on Super Tuesday. What was that experience like?
A: It was really fun. I enjoyed it. I felt kind of like an adult now, because that’s really, like, the first thing you can do, when you turn 18, is vote for president. It felt like I grew up a little bit.