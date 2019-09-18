Dalton Mize can reel in lots of fish, but he’s focused on reeling in ball carriers as Pleasant Valley eyes a crucial Class 3A, Region 6 game Friday.
The senior linebacker, a second-team 1A-3A All-Calhoun County pick in 2018, and his teammates face Saks in a game that could have playoff implications. With Piedmont and Wellborn still unbeaten in region play, Pleasant Valley, Saks and Randolph County would look to be the three teams playing for the region’s final two playoff spots.
Pleasant Valley has high hopes for its first playoff appearance since 2010 and fifth in school history, dating back to the 1982 season. The Raiders have never won a playoff game.
It’s early in the season. The Raiders are 2-1 (1-1 Region). Lots of games remain, and much can happen in a football season.
Still, Mize and the Raiders have an opportunity to knock off one of the county’s top programs over recent years. He took a few minutes to talk to Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the weekly one-on-one feature:
Question: What’s the feeling around here going into a game with such playoff implications?
Answer: We know that Saks has been a good team in the past, and Saks is still a pretty good team. This is a much-needed region win to get into a playoff spot. We have a lot of people in the community looking at us for this big game. Going into this week, we’re 100 percent focused on film. Coach (Jonathan) Nix has stressed a lot of film and given us a lot of papers on what to study and what to see on Saks.
Q: What’s your impression of them?
A: They’re a good team. They have a great line. They have great perimeter blocking, but they do a lot of wide stuff. Other teams, like West End, have shown they can throw the ball on us, but I think our secondary has stepped up a lot since West End.
Q: As a senior, what would it mean to end your career in the playoffs?
A: It would be amazing. It would be something that Pleasant Valley hasn’t done a lot in the past. Pleasant Valley has had a few postseason years. For me to have it in my senior year and leave a legacy at this school, or possibly be one of the first team to win a playoff game at Pleasant Valley, it would mean the world to all of us seniors to know that we’re the team that did that, and the community can see that.
Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: I like Ray Lewis because he is a great linebacker. I’ve watched a little bit of him. I’m not old enough to watch much of him, but I’ve watched a lot of film on him and watched highlights of him and listened to him talk on YouTube. He’s shown what it’s like to read film and what to look at. He always talked about “fool me once/fool me twice,” that saying. If, say, the Patriots run a slant route on him and have an arrow that he’d bite on and get the slant thrown behind him, he wouldn’t make the same mistake twice in a game. He was great at that.
Q: If you had an extra $20, how would you spend it?
A: Coach talks a lot about how Brett Favre used to buy his offensive linemen, like, if they kept him protected, he’d buy them all kinds of stuff … barbecue, grills and stuff. The D-line, I’d probably buy them biscuits if they can keep the offensive line from blocking us.
Q: Who would eat the most biscuits?
A: Jonathan Evans, number 69. He loves him some biscuits. He’s the one always telling Coach Nix which biscuits to bring when he does bring biscuits in the morning practices.
Q: I hear you’re a tournament fisherman. Tell is about that.
A: Me and my cousin are about to start a team trail with the Coosa River. It’s just all the chains and all of the lakes in the Coosa River. You fish all of them. You put in a little money and fish with everyone else who isn’t as competitive. I’ve fished large tournaments. I recently fished the Casting for Cancer tournament on Neely Henry. We placed pretty good in it.
Q: What’s the biggest catch you’ve ever had?
A: We had a three-fish sack that was about 18 pounds one time. It was not in a tournament, sadly, but every tournament we finish with about five fish or so.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
A: I’m always going to love fishing. I just like to stay outside. There’s just nothing like it. The only sound you hear is just quiet. Every now and then, you hear a boat, but you’re just outside.
Q: If you had to pick a theme song for your team, what would it be?
A: I’m Not Afraid, by M&M. We love that song. We listen to it almost every time before a game. If we practice on the game field, Coach Nix always plays it first song.