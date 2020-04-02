One on one with ... Piedmont's Malachi Jackson

Malachi Jackson is more than another year-round, multisport athlete, the kind that’s made Piedmont successful across many sports in the last 15 years or so.
The football/basketball/track standout is also top 10 academically in the Class of 2020, ranked fourth overall. He’s going places.
For now, Jackson hoped to be going places on the track, running the 100- and 200-meter sprints, triple jump and with the 4x100 relay team. The state-imposed cancellation of play, related to the COVID-19 pandemic , cut his senior track and field season short before the first scheduled meet.
That makes Jackson one of many 2020 seniors who have seen their senior year come to an end sooner than they wanted.
He’s been part of sports glories at Piedmont and hoped to add one more, before walking out the door with his diploma. It was all part of the conversation, when he sat down to field a few questions from Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley:
Question: You were part of big things. How do you view your senior year?
Answer: It’s been a good year. In football, we won state. Everybody slept on us and thought we weren’t going to have a good year, so finishing football the way we did was pretty nice. In basketball, we were the first team in Piedmont history to get a No. 1 ranking, so that was good. We fell short (in the Northeast Regional semifinals) when we shouldn’t have. I wish we could finish doing track, but I don’t know how that’s going to go.
Q: When you heard the first track meet of the year would be canceled, what was your reaction?
A: I was kind of disappointed. Before that track meet, they said it might be the only one we have this year. After that one got canceled, I was pretty disappointed.
Q: How much work did you put into getting ready for track?
A: Coach (Patrick) Walker, he made track practice hard this year so we could take that next step. He wanted us to be better than we have been in the past so we could take that next step to bring great in track.
Q: What was the goal for track this year?
A: As a team, we wanted to win sectionals and see how many people we could get qualified and see what we can do at state. Individuals, we had some pretty good ones this year that we felt could win some stuff.
Q: Is there an open loop in your career, something you hoped to accomplish before walking out the door?
A: My best, the one that surprised me the most, would be triple jump. When I was in 10th grade, I jumped 38 (feet), and then last year, I got hurt, and I couldn’t jump that any more. Our goal is to get a 40 every year, and that’s the closest I’ve ever gotten.
Q: What do you think of the virus-related stoppages of school and sports?
A: I don’t know how I feel about it. It’s kind of heartbreaking, really. It’s your senior year, and you’re missing a lot of stuff. It’s your last year in school to see all of your friends, and you’re missing out on it.
Q: What are your plans beyond high school?
A: I think I’m going to go to Gadsden State and end up transferring to JSU, and I want to coach one day. Football, basketball or track, one of them.
Q: Who are your coaching influences?
A: Mine would be two. The first one would Coach (Jonathan) Odam. I had him in junior high, and that’s when I realized the way that he impacted me, I want to do that for somebody else the same way. Then Coach (Steve) Smith, the way he runs things. He just likes to win.
Q: What's something you wish you had more time for? Or maybe a better question, how have you passed the time?
A: Now, I’ve got all the time, but I guess more time for myself. I’ve done a lot of cleaning up at home, working out and running, things like that.