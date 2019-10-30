Silas Thompson is a reason why Piedmont’s football team is the Class 3A, Region 6 champion for the fifth year in a row.
He leads the Bulldogs with 52 points this season, 48 coming on eight touchdowns. After Ethan Swinford’s injury in the Glencoe game, Thompson has emerged as Piedmont’s leading receiver, with 26 catches for 309 yards.
Thompson is more than a football standout, however. He was a key sixth man on Piedmont’s Northeast Regional runner-up basketball team last season, and graduate losses figure to open a larger role this season. He brought utility for Piedmont’s state-finalist baseball team, with speed on the base paths and depth on the pitching mound.
Piedmont football coach and athletics director Steve Smith touts Thompson’s honor-roll work in the classroom and perfect attendance. Piedmont principal Dr. Adam B. Clemons selected Thompson as a Boys State representative.
Boys State is a summer leadership and citizenship program sponsored by The American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary for high school juniors.
Thompson has a lot going on, but he found a few minutes to sit down with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the weekly 10 questions feature:
Question: You guys are 8-1 headed into Friday’s regular-season finale against Geraldine. How do you view the team’s season so far?
Answer: I feel really good. We surprised everybody, I feel like, from the beginning of the year, having a whole lot of changes, and stuff like that. We did have a tough loss last week against Wellborn, but that might be good for us, not typically good for us but to humble us a little bit. I feel like that would be good for us, going into the playoffs.
Q: With Ethan Swinford being out with a fractured fibula, what’s the adjustment for you or others?
A: It’s the next-man-up mentality. Some people have got to step up in every way. It can be me, (Austin) Estes, Eli (Johnson), Jakari (Foster). Everybody has to step up to fill Swinney’s role.
Q: Basketball awaits, for when you finish Piedmont’s standard long playoff run in football, and you guys lost a lot of seniors from last year. You made a name for yourself as sixth man last year, but what does your role look like this year?
A: I think we’re going to be really good this year. I’m really excited to see what the future holds for our basketball team. We’ve still got players that contributed. We’ve still got Alex (Odam), and we had Trey (McFarland) move in and guys that moved in last year, like Luke (Bussey). He moved in last year, and he’s been practicing with us. He’ll be real good.
Q: What was your Boys State experience like, this past summer?
A: We stayed down in Tuscaloosa for about a week, and that was a really good experience. It was a lot of smart kids. I’m talking kids that are mad that they’re making 31 on the ACT type of kids. It was really good, and it was a great experience. Coach (Nick) Saban came and talked to us.
Q: When you took your first driving lesson, who gave it to you and how did it go?
A: It was my dad (Curtis Fairs), and the first I ever drove was a stick shift. That’s what I’m driving right now, is a stick. I was irritated at first, because I just didn’t get what was going on. Once you learn it, it’s really fun and easy.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
A: Probably being goofy. I don’t think I’ll ever stop being goofy. It’s a lot of laughing over anything. It could be, you see something just crawling on the ground, and I’ll start laughing. I don’t know. Just goofy.
Q: You wear a No. 8 jersey. Is there a story behind that number, or others you wear in different sports?
A: Well, 21 has always been my go-to number in basketball and baseball, and it was my first number I got in seventh grade, so I kept that. I used to wear 6 last year, but I started getting the dreads in the back this year. Everybody was like, ‘Man, you look like Julio Jones,’ so I got 8, for when he played at Alabama.
Q: If you owned a pro sports franchise, what would your mascot be?
A: It would probably be the Pink Dragons. Pink is my favorite color, and I like a dragon, just because it sounds mean. I’ve just always liked the color pink, and I thought it looked good on me when I wear it, so you’ll see me where pink clothes sometimes.
Q: Do you think there should be touchdown celebrations in high-school football?
A: I definitely think there should be. I’d do some kind of dance. I really don’t know. I’d just do something, though. I accidentally did one Friday. I’m not going to lie. I just gave a little shimmy, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not supposed to do this.’
Q: Who on your team is most likely to become famous one day?
A: I’m going to say Sean Smith. He’s just so outgoing, and stuff. He could be famous doing anything he wanted.