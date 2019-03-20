Sarah Howell is on a tear with Oxford’s softball team.
The junior catcher, who has played some middle infield this season because of a nagging injury, is batting .638 with a .690 on-base percentage and 1,447 slugging percentage. She has seven home runs and 22 RBIs and has struck out just twice in 47 at-bats.
It’s hard to believe she’s just a junior. A starter since middle school, it seems she’s always been there as Oxford has fielded teams that went as far as a 6A runner-up finish.
She still has a season-and-a-half to go, however, before taking her game to the next level. A one-time UAB commit, she moved up in the order to Clemson more recently.
Big things lie ahead for one of Calhoun County’s top players, who lives in constant pursuit of her father’s advice about incremental progression. For now, she took a few minutes to catch 10 questions from Star Sports Writer Joe Medley:
Question: Well, you’ve been hitting the cover off the ball recently. To what to do you attribute that?
Answer: I hit every day. It’s an everyday thing. Me and my dad work a lot. It’s just been working, just doing everything every day and keeping it straight, not getting in my head so much when I hit and just learning to have fun.
Q: What did you work on during the offseason?
A: Travel ball, going to a different level. I realized that going to a different level and going to Clemson is going to be bigger, and I have to get better. I wasn’t at the spot I needed to be at and just working to get at that level. I feel like that’s what makes school ball a little bit easier. I train so much to get at a higher level. Coming down here is just kind of a blow-by. You get to have fun.
Q: How are pitchers reacting to you?
A: They are trying to pitch around me. After I hit some home runs, they’re like, OK, we can’t pitch to her. They kept walking me. I got mad. I was, like, OK. One of the things I worry about is, our girls are pretty good hitting. None of our spots are guaranteed. It’s not just what’s out there. It’s what’s on your team that’s making me better.
Q: You changed your commitment from UAB to Clemson. What was your thinking process?
A: I committed to UAB at the end of my freshman year. Both of my parents had went there, and I was, like, OK. I went there, and I worked, and they got a new coach. I was, like, well, I’ve always trained to go bigger, and I got, kind of, turned down by some of the other schools. There were some big schools I had, but I just went ahead and went to UAB. When that happened, I saw an opportunity to go bigger and do something better. I did that, and I worked really, really hard, and I went to a Clemson camp. They started watching me, and it took a lot to realize, hey, I can do this. I started catching and getting my hitting better, because my hitting has always been one of my lower sides. My catching has always been one of my top sides. They wanted me at shortstop at first, and I was like, I haven’t played shortstop in forever, so I started catching. They saw me catching, and they’re like, OK, that’s what we want her for. I got my hitting back to where it needed to be, and I went back to visit, and they offered me. I was just like, yeah, I want to go here, and it was just home from there.
Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: Marcus Luttrell. He’s a Navy SEAL, and he wrote the book Lone Survivor, and I read that. I actually met him, but I want to get to talk to him and have a full conversation about what his mentality is. Him going into stuff, it’s awesome how he handles things. How he does things. My dad (Steve) got me into that, and so that’s the person I want to get an autograph from.
Q: What was the longest car ride you’ve ever taken?
A: California, and we drive every year, and that’s, like, a big family trip, and it takes three days. That’s why we stop at, like, the Grand Canyon and stuff. We stop at Albuquerque, N.M., Flagstaff Ariz., and the Grand Canyon and we stop in Amarillo, Texas.
Q: Do you have any superstitions for softball, anything that you just have to do?
A: I have a brown scrunchie. I wear it every game. It used to be my white bow, but now it’s the scrunchie. Me and JoJo (Skinner) used to do that. JoJo started wearing it, and I started wearing it this season, and I hit two home runs that game. It was against Lincoln, and it was like, OK, I’m keeping it.
Q: What's the best piece of advice you've gotten from a teacher or a coach.
A: Well, my dad always tells me, like, fighting for inches. I’m never going to be good enough. Just keep going. Keep doing things. That’s the best thing I’ve ever heard. It’s just because I always have something to do. There’s always something to work on. I can never just sit down. I can’t. It’s hard for me to sit down because I’ve heard that so much in life.
Q: What's something about you that few people know?
A: I broke my two front teeth, freshman year, first game. I broke them when I was 12, and we had that ice storm, and our back porch is metal, and so I fell face-first and broke it. So, freshman year, I hit a double, and then the girl behind me hit a line drive straight at third base. I had to dive back to second, and the girl cleated me in the mouth. I had just got my braces off the week before. She knocked my two front teeth out, and I took my retainer out, and my teeth were gone. I was crying, and I went to my dad. He’s like, go finish the rest of the game and the next game. We had a doubleheader that day.
Q: Who on your team is most likely to become famous one day?
A: Alex Howard. She doesn’t play yet because she’s ineligible, but she’s one of the best players we have, I think. She did transfer from Arab. She’s committed to JSU. She’ll start playing about April 30, maybe?