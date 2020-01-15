One on one with ... Oxford's Ashleigh Jackson

If Ashleigh Jackson does as planned and follows in her mother’s footsteps, she just might do your business’s books one day. She might start her own business.
That’s down the road a bit, after she studies at Jacksonville State University.
For now, the aspiring accountant is playing her senior basketball season as a forward for Oxford, averaging 8.4 points and 6.8 rebounds. She says this season isn’t going quite as well as she’d like, but she has high hopes for the Yellow Jackets to make noise in the Calhoun County tournament, which starts Friday.
Oxford’s first game is Saturday at 6 p.m., and the Yellow Jackets will play the Donoho-Piedmont winner, with hopes of advancing to face Jacksonville in Monday’s quarterfinals.
It’s a chance for Jackson and her teammates to have a moment on the county’s biggest stage. Ahead of the tournament, Jackson took a few minutes to talk to Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the weekly 10 questions feature.
Question: Oxford is 7-11 headed into the Calhoun County tournament. How do you see the team’s season so far?
Answer: Our season isn’t how I wanted it to be, but we do have some good games. Friday, we played one of our best games. We didn’t win, but we could’ve. Some of our games make me really proud of us, and some disappoint me.
Q: What about your season, individually?
A: I’ve had some good games. One of my best games was this season, but I have had bad games, as well. I could be better, and so could the team.
Q: Oxford is the fifth seed coming into the county tournament and got to the final a couple of years ago. Is county a chance to make something happen?
A: Last year, I did have a really good game at county, and I hope to do it again. I don’t know. County is just the best time of the year.
Q: What do you like about the county tourney?
A: I guess the atmosphere and just playing on the college court (Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum) and everyone being there. It’s just a fun time.
Q: What are your plans beyond high school?
A: Right now, I’m going to JSU for business, and I want to become an accountant. My mom is an accountant. Here at Oxford, I take accounting, or I did, and I thought it was really fun, but I don’t know. Maybe I can start my own business someday.
Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: Probably Steph Curry, because he’s one of my favorite NBA players. He’s always the hype man for his team. He’s never down, even if they’re losing. He just seems like a good guy.
Q: What are three things you couldn’t live without?
A: My family (mom Stephanie, dad Wendell, twin brother Milas, older sister Katie), basketball and all of my friends. Not just all of my friends (at school), but my church friends at Golden Springs Baptist.
Q: When you took your first driving lesson, who gave it to you and how did it go?
A: Driver’s ed was my first one, so it was kind of fun, and it was scary. I turned left instead of right when he told me to go, but I passed. It was also scary because I got in a wreck. I wasn’t driving, but, the first day we got in the car, the other girl wrecked. It wasn’t nothing big.
Q: If you had to pick a theme song for your team, what would it be?
A: Probably Don’t Stop Believing. A bunch of people doubt us, like, here at school. They’re always like, the girls aren’t good, so we don’t have a good crowd at our games, but some days we really can play good. Some days we can play bad. I’d have to agree.
Q: Who on your team is most likely to become famous one day?
A: Probably Akiera (Robinson), because of the potential she has, or Justice (Woods) or Lamya (McGrue). They’re freshmen, and they’re good. By their senior year, they can be really good.