If Jorda Crook didn’t spend so much time carrying on the sports tradition older sisters Jessica and Jazmine established at Ohatchee, she’d probably spend a lot more time with Boots, Sugar, Baby and Silver.
They’re her four horses, and she has no favorite. She insists she loves them all equally.
Just a freshman, Crook has shown her love for volleyball this season, as well. The middle hitter has 331 kills, 188 blocks, 130 digs and 52 service aces.
Crook made the Calhoun County tournament all-tourney team, and she’s one of the reasons why the Indians are 26-6, having clinched the right to play host to the Class 2A, Area 11 tourney.
She’s the younger sister of Jessica and Jazmine Crook, who did big things for Ohatchee across multiple sports. Jorda has begun to make her mark in volleyball, basketball and softball.
In her element, she’s watching a scary Netflix movie with Chick-fil-A nuggets handy.
In her future, she hopes to play college volleyball while studying to be a nurse. For now, she took a few minutes to talk to Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the weekly 10 questions feature:
Question: You guys are having quite a season. What do you think about it?
Answer: We’re doing pretty good, because we’re all pretty young. We have one senior this year, and every day in practice, we’ve got to work. We might goof off just a little bit, but we still do everything we can to make the most of our season.
Q: Is this season a bit of a surprise, considering how young this team is?
A: We all thought we’d do pretty good, because we all work together as a team, and we finish as a team.
Q: What about getting to play host to the area tournament for the first time in four years?
A: That’s going to be great. We’re still going to have to play to our best ability and play to get better for regionals, too.
Q: How are your sisters now, and what have you heard about their exploits at Ohatchee?
A: Jessica is a teacher at Chelsea, and Jazmine is a correctional officer in Decatur. I heard that they were great and amazing, and I have to try to be better than they are, attempt to be. I’ve still got a lot of work to go. I’ve still got to work to get better.
Q: What are three things you couldn’t live without?
A: Volleyball, Chick-fil-A and my family. It would probably be family first, volleyball and then Chick-fil-A, nuggets.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
A: I’m a momma’s baby, and I still sit in her lap, and I’m 14, so I don’t think I’ll ever grow out of being her baby.
Q: If you could choose any topic for a research paper, what would you choose?
A: I’d probably look up horses, or something, and do a research thing on horses. I have four of them. I’d probably ride horses, if I didn’t play sports.
Q: What’s one movie you never get tired of watching?
A: I don’t watch movies much. I just watch Netflix a lot. I like the movie Wonder. It’s about a kid who, he was born different and had a hard life and got bullied a lot. It just touched my heart.
Q: What’s your favorite holiday?
A: Halloween and Christmas. I like scary stuff, and I like watching Hallmark movies when it gets Christmas time, but I like spooky stuff on Halloween, and I like trick-or-treating, too. I was an Indian last year.
Q: What’s the best present you’ve ever gotten?
A: When my dad gave me my first horse. That was the best present ever.