One on one with ... Jacksonville's Fin Snider

Jacksonville has produced rising softball stars in recent years, and look who’s rising behind freshman Rebekah Gannaway.
Eighth-grade pitcher/utility player Ifinia “Fin” Snider brings left-handed flavor to the circle as Jacksonville’s top pitcher. She also brings an effective bat, with a .692 batting average and seven home runs headed into the Golden Eagles’ game against Cherokee County on Thursday.
It’s one reason why Jacksonville is off to an 11-5 start and received votes in the season’s first Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, released Wednesday night.
She’s played softball since she was 9, and her game is ahead of her years. That’s partly because she’s received lessons from recognizable names.
She’s also a teenager who, like most her age, wants her peers to get her. She says she’s not as “blunt” as she comes off.
If one notices her distinctive first name, well, there’s a story behind that. It’s all part of the conversation she had with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the weekly 10 questions feature:
Question: What to make of Jacksonville’s softball season thus far?
Answer: We’ve definitely improved and grown more, as a team, together the past two years. We’re doing good. … I feel like we could win the area tournament and the county tournament.
Q: You’re catching on in the local high school softball scene. What to know about your background in the game?
A: I’ve always played softball, but I started competitively playing when I was 9 years old. I just go to pitching lessons, hitting lessons, and I started joining travel teams, and I’ve just grown. … Now, I take lessons from Jackie Brown. Growing up, I took lessons from Taylor West.
Q: Everybody remembers Taylor West from her time at Saks and Jacksonville State, especially her state-tourney performances in 2012. What did you learn from her?
A: I took lessons from her for a long time. She’s, like, someone to look up to, because she was really good, and she helped me a lot. She’s helped me with my pitching, just my technique and other pitches, like my changeup, curveball, screwball.
Q: What do you hope to do with softball?
A: I hope to go to college. If I get any further with softball, I’ll go with it, but if not, I’ll become a nurse. For nursing, JSU would be nice. I don’t know if Oklahoma has it, but that’s one of my dream schools because, when I was little, I used to watch championships on TV, and that was fun. They were in the championship one time against the Florida Gators, and I watched that.
Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: Jennie Finch, because she was a really good softball player. She was playing for the USA team, and her dad made this thing that you can buy. It’s for your pitching circle. It builds your muscles in your arm, and I use that. It just helps a lot, and it would be really great to get her autograph.
Q: Some topical questions here, but the Coronavirus is all over the headlines. How much has that entered your thinking, and what do you think about all of that?
A: They talk about shutting down schools. If they do that, what’s going to happen to after-school activities, like softball and all of the sports? I’m just thinking, like, how is that going to end here?
Q: Is that just concern over news about so many major sports shutting down, or are you specifically worried about what could happen at your school?
A: They talk about, like, shutting down schools. They have thought about it here. They’ve had meetings for it and everything, because they’ve asked us about internet connection at your house to see if we can do school at home.
Q: I’ve never heard the name Ifinia. Is there a story behind that name?
A: My mom told me it had something to do with a Greek goddess, but they spell it differently (Iphigenia). It’s like, I don’t know, but it’s something about a Greek goddess.
Q: What’s something you think you’ll never grow out of?
A: I think I’ll always have that silly, outgoing personality. I don’t think I’ll ever just, like, be one of those people who are always sad.
Q: What’s something you’d like to be better at?
A: Probably controlling my tone of voice. Sometimes, I’ll say something, and it’ll sound like I mean it in a mean way or something, but it’s just the way I say it or my facial expressions. I’m naturally blunt.