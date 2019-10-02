They call Brenna Stone “Pebbles,” but she and older sister Sierra Stone have always brought the bam-bam as hitters for Jacksonville High School volleyball.
As of this writing, the senior is carrying on the family tradition. She has 384 kills and 104 blocks in helping the resurgent Golden Eagles to the No. 2 seed in this weekend’s Calhoun County tournament.
With a win at Hokes Bluff tonight, Jacksonville can wrap up the right to play host to the Class 4A, Area 10 tourney. The Golden Eagles are unbeaten in area play.
She’s all about making short-form TikTok videos. She has an interest in psychology, with a thought toward following her grandfather’s career path to the FBI.
And oh yes, she loves a good crime show and has her favorite characters on Criminal Minds.
For now, she brings the pain at the net for the Golden Eagles. Before looming big matches and approaching basketball season, she took a few minutes to sit down with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the weekly 10 questions feature:
Question: You guys are having quite a season. How do you feel about it?
Answer: I feel pretty good. We’ve had a good three wins the past few days. We’ve got to keep it going.
Q: Last year, it was a young team that got a lot better in the second half of the season. How much of this year is carryover from last year?
A: At the beginning, we thought a lot about last year. Now, we’re trying to be, like, ‘OK, we can be a lot better than last year, as a team. We’re not as bad as we thought we were last year.’
Q: What do you remember about Sierra playing here, and what did she teach you?
A: There are a lot of expectations, with how she played, and going to state, and them winning a lot. She had some really good moments in volleyball, and they did as a team.
Q: How similar is your game to hers?
A: I feel like she’s a better passer than me. I can see a lot where I’m a lot better than she was, in some ways. I can move better than my sister does. I can get places that she really can’t get. She had the height advantage over me, and I have my advantage.
Q: What does she say about that?
A: She reminds me every day, when she stands next to me. It’s a lot.
Q: What does the team hope to accomplish this season?
A: We hope to get past the second round at regional, because we didn’t last year, and we want to get to state, and we really, really want to win a state championship this year, as a team.
Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: Beyonce. I love Beyonce’s songs and music, and it just makes me happy. We sang it in class today, one of her songs, and the teacher hopped in, too. Say My Name is a great song, and Crazy In Love is a great song to dance to.
Q: What’s something you wish you had more time for?
A: My teenage years. I’m going to miss playing with all of my friends. Last night, it hit us. It was senior night, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to graduate next year.’ I started crying, and everybody else started crying.
Q: If you could choose any topic for a research paper, what would you choose?
A: Psychology. I want to be in psychology and behavior in the FBI. I want to be a behavior analyst in the FBI and go through people’s minds and criminal behavior and why they do the crimes they do. I’ve seen a lot of documentaries about that kind of stuff and watched them. I find that very interesting. My grandfather is in the FBI.
Q: Ever watch Criminal Minds, and what are your favorite characters?
A: Yes! I love it! (Spencer) Reid, or Penelope (Garcia), or Aaron Hotchner before he stopped being on the show.