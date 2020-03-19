One on one with ... Jacksonville Christian's Jonathan Carter

Jonathan Carter at least has something to pass the time while waiting out the COVID-19-related suspension of play for spring sports, however long that might last.
The senior catcher for Jacksonville Christian’s baseball team plays guitar and piano. How perfect, since JCA is called the Thunder, that he can play AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck.”
Too, there’s plenty to plan for his career goals of becoming a corporate lawyer.
That said, Carter wanted his senior season with his senior classmates. Just off a glorious basketball season with many of the same classmates, he wanted that one more ride.
As of now, rain and COVID-19 have conspired to limit the Thunder to four baseball games, two in the Calhoun County tournament.
With his grandmother living in Taiwan, much closer to the COVID-19 epicenter, Carter worries about more than lost youth.
It was all part of the conversation when he sat down with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the weekly 10 questions feature.
Question: The basketball team’s first Northeast Regional and Final Four appearances remain fresh. What was that experience like?
Answer: I guess when it was happening it didn’t feel as big as it does when you go back and look at it later. It was just having fun and being in the moment, and it was really cool. It didn’t hit me how good we did until afterwards, and I saw it everywhere. I’d wear my JCA shirt, and people would ask about us, and no one really did that before people knew who we were. A lot of people would see my shirt or my hat and congratulate me on how good we did.
Q: How did that feel?
A: It made me feel good. Most of the time, I tell people where I’m from, and they’ve never heard of us. It would be people from far away, and they know who we are now. It’s a lot of good publicity for the school and for all of us.
Q: Be it abbreviated, how do you feel about the Thunder’s baseball season so far?
A: We did so good in basketball that it kind of cut into practicing for baseball. I don’t feel like we were as prepared as we could’ve been if we’d had a bit more time to practice, but it’s been fun. I wish it didn’t have to get cut short because of all of this virus stuff.
Q: What are your thoughts about decisions by the Alabama Department of Education to suspend school and the resulting Alabama High School Athletic Association call to suspend play until April 6?
A: I know it’s because they have to, and it’s probably for the best, so it doesn’t get too bad, but it really makes me feel sort of sad. I only got to play four games of my senior season, and I was expecting it to be a lot longer, a lot more games. It’s disappointing.
Q: How many seniors are on the team, and how long have you played with those guys?
A: Six, I think. Kobe (Messer), Nash (Messer), me, Eli (Fair), Brady (Shaddix) and Jarret (Kilgore). I’ve been playing with Jarret the same length of time, so about five or six years. It’s just he wasn’t at the school yet. I was playing with him outside of school, but a lot of us have been playing together for a long time.
Q: How does it hit you, knowing the final ride with those guys could end now, depending on what happens with the COVID-19 pandemic?
A: It makes me sad, because I was really looking forward to this. We came off basketball, and it was sad because we lost, but we still had baseball. That wasn’t it. I wasn’t prepared for it ending so quickly. I thought I’d still have time to sort of ease into it, and I don’t, apparently.
Q: What has Tommy Miller, your principal and coach, told you about prom?
A: It was supposed to be this Saturday. They said they’re going to try to reschedule it, but they don’t know much about dates. They just don’t know when we’re going to be able to come back.
Q: Are you prepared to essentially home-school?
A: No. I wanted to spend the last couple of months of senior year here and kind of experience it, because I’m not going to be able to do that anymore, once I graduate. I’m losing a lot of time here. I really like this place. I’ve been here since I was a kid. This is my home. This is the only place I really know. I enjoy being here. I enjoy seeing my friends. I’ve known the teachers since I was a kid, so they’re like family to me.
Q: If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you prefer to live?
A: Other than here? Taiwan. That’s where my mom’s from, and I go there a lot. It’s really nice. I went last summer and go every other summer. I’ve been probably six or seven times and stay about two or three months and come home.
Q: Does that add to your overall feeling about the COVID-19 situation?
A: Yes, because, when it first started, it was just over there, and I was worried because my grandma is not in the best of health, and she lives in Taiwan. She’s dealing with other stuff, and in Taiwan, they’re not having it that bad, as far as cases breaking out.