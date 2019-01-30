Chase Vinson was an up-and-coming basketball player for Jacksonville Christian a season ago, but he made an impression in last week’s Calhoun County tournament.
In JCA’s two tourney games, a win over Wellborn and close call with Jacksonville, Vinson averaged 22.5 points. He turned in 28 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks against Jacksonville, one of his former schools.
The JCA center performed well enough in two games to make the all-tournament team and catch the eye of coaches around the county. In a Sunday Facebook post, Sacred Heart assistant coach Quintarius Hutchison named his all-county first and second teams, regardless of classification, and had Vinson on the second team.
Vinson comes by it honest. His dad, Chad, starred for the Thunder in the early-to-mid-1990s, playing the position Chase hopes to play on the college level one day … guard. Chad wore No. 4, and so does Chase.
At 6-foot-7, Chase is needed in the post for JCA. He’s a big reason why the Thunder was 17-5 headed into Monday’s game at Valley Head, within reach of the school’s first 20-win season in boys’ basketball since JCA switched from Christian-school ball to Alabama High School Athletic Association play in 2003.
Vinson also coaches two of his five siblings on a team in JCA’s elementary-school league.
He’s just a junior, so the county has the rest of this season and next to follow him as a high schooler. For now, he took a few minutes to sit with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley and handle 10 questions:
Question: What have you heard about your dad’s days, playing at JCA?
Answer: Well, everybody else tells me he was really good. I’m not sure, really.
Q: Though your dad played here, what was your route?
A: I moved here from Cherokee County two-and-a-half years ago. I moved to Jacksonville and decided I didn’t want to stay there, so I came here. I played seventh and eighth (grades) at Cherokee County and moved here my freshman year.
Q: How do you feel about the Thunder’s season so far?
A: We’re doing pretty good. We need to get stronger, smarter. We’re doing really good this season, but I just think we need to focus on improving. Really, just IQ, playing smart, being smarter, taking smarter shots.
Q: What about the team’s performance in the county tournament?
A: We did really good until the final four or five minutes, and then kind of started panicking, throwing the ball loose. Maybe, probably, just not used to it.
Q: What’s possible for this team?
A: I’m hoping we can make it to the regional. That would be cool.
Q: What about recruiting? Are you hearing from colleges?
A: Nobody’s really told me anything. I think, maybe, some small colleges, but I’m not sure. My goal is to play at JSU, but it’s just a high goal.
Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: Probably Kevin Durant. I like the way he plays. He’s kind of like a guard, but he’s supposed to be a center.
Q: Would you like to play more like a guard?
A: I try to work on dribbling, but it’s kind of hard to dribble when you’re supposed to be in the paint the whole time. I’d like to play guard. That’s my favorite position. Post, I kind of feel like it’s boring, to be honest. I just don’t like staying in the same spot all the time. I know you’re supposed to move around, but I like being on the outside and seeing the whole court from the top of the key.
Q: What are three things you couldn’t live without?
A: God, my family and basketball. God means everything to me. He’s why we’re here. My family is just, I don’t think anybody can live without their family. Basketball gives me a place to be myself, I guess.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
A: Probably my style. I just like keeping up with the trends.