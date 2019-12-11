Ask Jacksonville Christian boys’ basketball coach Tommy Miller what’s the key to the Thunder’s early success this season, and he says it goes beyond All-Calhoun County center Chase Vinson.
One player made so much progress in the offseason that it’s allowed other pieces to move around and opened up possibilities.
Senior point guard Brady Shaddix has come on to be the catalyst, allowing Eli Fair to move. The pieces have fit for an 8-2 start that points to JCA as a team that could make some noise in the Calhoun County tournament and beyond.
Shaddix transferred to JCA from Alexandria in the middle of his sophomore year and progressed into a player on whom Miller depends. Shaddix has a team-high 57 assists with 23 turnovers, better than a 2-to-1 ratio, and a team-high 28 steals.
It came after a summer of hard work, which grew his confidence as well as his game. He took a few minutes to talk to Star Sports Writer Joe Medley about it for the weekly 10 questions feature:
Question: What did you do to make so much progress over the offseason?
Answer: This summer, I just really put in a lot of work. Last year, I knew, for us to be good this year, I had to be a lot better and step my game up. I trained hard this summer, sacrificed a lot of time and came here. I was in this gym, every morning, all the time, just training.
Q: What kind of training?
A: I have a trainer, one of the Jacksonville State football players. He had me here doing dribble drills, cones out, shooting, catch and shoot, off-the-dribble shooting, chairs out, just everything, really.
Q: When did you start to notice that it was paying off?
A: I noticed when I started going to the recreation center and playing with some bigger guys and better competition. I just felt more confident when I was playing and stuff. The confidence was the big key. Last year, when I first played, I was playing nervous, kind of shy on the court. Mentally, I took a step up.
Q: How do you feel about the season so far?
A: I feel like we’re a good team, but we’re going to have to play. We’ve got some big games coming up. Last night against Spring Garden, and we’ve got Ragland tomorrow. We’re going to have to keep playing. We can’t be selfish. Everybody on my team, I trust my teammates. We’re all solid. No one on the team is just a bad player. Everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses. We’ve just got to work on our weaknesses and improve on our strengths, too.
Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: Definitely Trae Young. I’m a big NBA fan, and I’ve gone to Hawks games all my life. I definitely like Trae Young.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
A: Definitely my relationship with Christ. I don’t think I’ll ever grow old and think I don’t need Him. He’s why I’m here, why I’m blessed with the abilities he’s given me.
Q: What made you want to transfer schools?
A: I just feel like God really led me to come to this school. It was a really great opportunity here. Me and my dad, my family, talked about it and just decided to make a move to come here.
Q: If you had to pick a theme song for your team, what would it be?
A: Probably the song we run out to every night. It’s called Follow God, by Kanye West. That’s, like, our song.
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve gotten from a teacher or coach?
A: If something bad happens, like, in a game, if you’re missing, you just can’t get down on yourself. You’ll start messing up more. You have to keep your composure. My dad taught me that.
Q: What’s something you would like to be better at?
A: My spiritual walk with God. Sometimes, with everything being so busy in life, you tend to push God away, but I try to stay with Him and try to keep Him a focus and priority in my life.