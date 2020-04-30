One on one with ... Faith Christian's Stone Huie

A global pandemic took away much of Stone Huie’s senior baseball season at Faith Christian, but it didn’t deny him one great memory.
In his final at-bat for a vastly improved team under Coach Jason Pahman, Huie hit his first home run of the season. He turned encouraging words from his coach into action, hit the ball and touched them all.
That will be his last memory of playing school-sponsored baseball. As last memories go, it’s better than many 2020 seniors have.
Huie wanted to play out his final season at Faith. He and his teammates were seeing the beginnings of a revival for Lions baseball, and they wanted to finish it.
A center fielder and pitcher, Huie did his part. He batted .430 with 18 hits, one home run, 12 RBIs, 14 runs and 19 stolen bases.
Who knew, though, that the end waited just on the other side of home plate, after he trotted out that home run?
Every end is a beginning, and Huie plans to attend Troy University and major in finance. Making and managing money fascinates him, and he hopes to be some company’s CFO one day.
For now, he took a few minutes to talk to Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the final 10 questions feature of the 2019-20 school year:
Question: How have you been spending your spring, since all play stopped in mid-March?
Answer: As soon as it stopped, I started working with my dad a little bit, doing landscaping, just trying to find something to do. After that, I started working out. My dad got me a workout program, and I’ve been working out twice a day and started a new diet, just trying to stay in shape while staying at home, trying to find things to do. I’ve been going fishing every once in a while with family, but that’s about it.
Q: Faith’s improvement in baseball this year was noticeable. What was the difference between last year and this year?
A: The main difference was definitely the coach. Coach Pahman was new this year. He came in, and he didn’t hold anything back. He came in, and the first day he was here, we started working with him. He had us on the field, running. We were lifting weights every afternoon. It was for about two hours, but it was non-stop lifting weights and getting ready for the season. It went on all the way through basketball season. I started playing basketball, and he was here. He was getting the younger guys ready to play. Then he held a tryout right before the season. We had to cut a few people, which is the first time that’s ever happened at Faith, that there’s been a tryout held, and we actually cut people. We kept the best players for the season, and Coach Pahman got everybody to work harder and harder as the season got here. He changed up the field, the locker rooms and the weight room, getting everything to look nice for the season and boosting everybody’s morale and getting everyone excited to play. He made us really bond as a team this year, which is the first time that’s happened for me in the past three years at Faith, that a team has actually played together as a team.
Q: You mentioned improvements on the field. Can you describe that, for those of us who haven’t seen it?
A: There was a ton of improvements on the new field. I remember Coach Pahman had taken all of the dirt and put new crushed brick on the field. He put new bases out and changed the pitchers mound a little bit, leveled it up. He changed home plate, painted both dugouts, added new fence. He put in a new netting above the field to keep the baseballs in and softballs out. He put a locker room beside the home dugout, which had a TV in there, benches, lights and a furnace. He added a concession stand. He neatened up the locker rooms in the gym. It’s just everything was almost new for us.
Q: How did that make the players feel?
A: As a player, it made me feel appreciated, especially being there for four years, all different coaches. This was the first time that I thought that Faith actually cared about their baseball players.
Q: Given the emphasis and new sense of hope, how tough was it for the season to end so abruptly, in mid-March?
A: It’s almost like it was hard to breathe, when we heard, especially when I heard that the season was over. It’s because it came to such an abrupt end. It’s just like, I didn’t know what happened, and I didn’t want to think that it was real, because this was the first time in four years for me that we had actually started winning games and playing as a team. I was upset for a while. It was very hard on me, but Coach Pahman stayed with me, and he gave me and the seniors other words of wisdom to think on. It made me feel better about the situation.
Q: Can you share what he said?
A: Basically, he told me, for me, he said I’d been his rock all year. He’s called on me over and over to take care of things, on and off the field, and through everything, I’ve done everything perfect for him. Since the first time that he told me that he was going to put a lot on me throughout the year, and he did, he said I handled the pressure like it was easy. He said yesterday was the icing on the cake, and I was a warrior in the last game. He said I went as long as I could and sacrificed myself for the team as long as I could, helping the team out. He asked me if I could hit one last time, and I said yeah, and I hit my first home run of the season from my last at bat.
Q: What was that like, to hit that home run?
A: It was absolutely crazy. That inning before, I was pitching, and I had gotten hurt off of a bunt. I had charged the bunt toward my catcher, and we both collided, and he ended up stepping on my ankle. I finished out that inning pitching, and Coach Pahman asked me if I could hit one last time, and I told him I’d try my best. I remember him telling me that this is my time. Those were his exact words, ‘This is your time, Stone.’ I got up to hit. I had a 2-0 (count), and Coach Pahman looked at me, and I looked at him, and he yelled from third base and said, ‘This your time.’ The pitch came in, and I hit it to left center, and excitement just rolled through me. I was looking at the first-base coach, and he was laughing, and I looked over my shoulder and pointed toward Coach Pahman. I remember rounding the bases and him yelling and how excited he was. For that to be my last at-bat, that’s something that I’ll never forget.
Q: How do you feel about how the suspension and eventual cancelation of play was handled, and has the pandemic news over the five weeks, or so, since caused your views to evolve?
A: At the time, it made me mad that they’re having to end it, especially in our county, where there really wasn’t any confirmed cases. I was kind of, this is unnecessary. We’re outside. People can stay separated and have social distancing while we play. Then, as it moved on and the cases started growing, I started to understand why they cut it off when they did. It opened up my eyes. It helped everybody stay safe and control the spread of the virus.
Q: All right, how about some light questions here. What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: I would definitely like to have Babe Ruth’s autograph, mainly because he was almost ahead of his time in the sport. I have him all over my room. I have quotes of him all over the place. When I was younger, I watched clips of him, just me and my dad, all of the time. I’d watch his swing, which was not the prettiest, but he just made me love the game of baseball.
Q: What’s your favorite Babe Ruth quote?
A: Oh man, there are so many quotes around my house. I’m going to say, probably, ‘Never let the fear of striking out get in your way.’ I have that one right above my door. Every time I walk out, it’s just there. I’ve seen that, and every time before a game, that rolls through my head.