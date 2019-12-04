A veteran of four sports, Faith Christian School senior Elizabeth Bedford stays busy.
She's a volleyball standout, runs cross country, plays guard for the basketball team, and is a pitcher/shortstop for the Lions' softball squad. She recently was Faith Christian's top girls finisher at the state cross country meet.
When asked how she would spend any spare time outside of school, sports and family time, she joked that she doesn't really have any.
Bedford is a well-liked member of the Faith Christian teams and has a big smile. When asked for a recommendation by The Anniston Star for a subject for 10 questions, both of her basketball coaches immediately thought of her.
She spends plenty of time in uniform for Faith Christian, but she said that away from sports her typical outfit includes jeans and Color Comfort T-shirts.
With Christmas coming up, she joked that she's not the type who can cook lots of fancy dishes for the holidays but can manage the microwave, laughing as she said that she's fine when it entails reading directions on a box.
Her parents are Tony and Sonya Beford, and she's the youngest of three children. Her brother Paul graduated from Faith Christian in 2013, and her brother Nathan Bedford graduated from Faith in 2015. He was a soccer standout for the Lions.
The family has two dogs (Cooper and Sassy) and a cat (Emma). Her favorite at the moment is Cooper, who is a mutt: "We just got him. He's a puppy."
Before hitting the court for basketball practice, Bedford took time to get her picture taken (in uniform, naturally) by Anniston Star photographer Trent Penny and then field 10 questions from Star Sports Editor Mark Edwards:
Question: How did you get involved in all those sports, and do you have a favorite?
Answer: I got involved from the beginning, in seventh grade. I just wanted to stay busy all the time. So, I decided to play all sports, except cross country. I started that later. I have to say my favorite is volleyball. It comes natural, I guess.
Q: Which one was the hardest to learn?
A: Probably basketball, because it has so many different plays and offense and defense. Different things you have to put together to play the sport.
Q: What's your favorite sport to watch?
A: I like to watch football and soccer, because my brother (Nathan) played soccer when he was in high school.
Q: You mentioned you wear No. 15 on your jerseys for basketball, volleyball and softball. Why No. 15?
A: It's just my number from seventh grade. I asked for 16, but you can't get 16 in basketball. So I had to go with 15. I don't know why 16. It had some significance at the time.
Q: Do you remember what it was like playing in your first varsity basketball game?
A: I was a little nervous at the time. It was against Gaylesville last year.
Q: Did you get to play much?
A: I did. I was kind of surprised because I had practice for only a week before, because I had volleyball.
Q: What's something you're good at that not many people may know about?
A: I'm a singer. I'm in the choir, too.
Q: Do you have a favorite song or piece that you guys are singing that you really like?
A: We're singing Christmas songs right now, and my favorite Christmas song is "Mary, Did You Know?"
Q: Christmas is coming soon. What are you most hoping to get?
A: (Laughing) Time away from school and sports and spend time with family.
Q: What's one movie that you and your friends will never get tired of seeing?
A: Probably "Avengers: End Game". I've seen it once, but it was really good. I'd like to see it again.