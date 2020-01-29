One on one with ... Donoho's Victoria O'Neill

Victoria O’Neill and sister Anastasia, both junior shooting guards, bring a 3-point shooting threat for Donoho’s girls basketball team.
Victoria gives a balanced answer when asked which is the best shooter. She says she doesn’t want to brag.
Like their game, Victoria and Anastasia come from distance … Russia, to be exact. They were adopted at age 2.
They’ve been known to make more than “string music” together. Percussion, to be exact. Both play piano and like to play duets.
Victoria envisions a future in pediatrics, either as a doctor or nurse. A regular babysitter now, she loves children and hopes to help them as her life’s work.
For now, she and her sister hope to help Donoho finish a tough season well. The Falcons are 3-13 in the regular-season’s final week and building for something better next season, Victoria said.
It’s all part of the conversation that arose when Victoria sat with Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for The Star’s weekly 10 questions feature:
Question: How do you feel about the team’s season, as you prepare for Friday’s regular-season finale at Weaver and then the area tournament?
Answer: The team, I think we have a lot of capability. We could’ve done better this year, but I see next year, we have a really bright future. We're only losing one senior this year (Campbell Hagan), which, she’s a big loss, but we’ll get through it.
Q: This is Korielle Beavers’ first season as your head coach. What’s it been like to play for him?
A: I really like him. He’s been, by far, one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. He really shows that he cares. He pushes us, and Coach Desha (Addesha Collins) pushes us, too, and he’s really on top of things, and we all love him.
Q: You’ve played basketball since age 7. What do you like about basketball?
A: Basketball really just came to me. I never really had coaches like this, but I used to play with my brothers all of the time, and I really loved it. There’s no other sport I love as much as basketball.
Q: We normally ask what celebrity’s autograph you’d like to have. With your love for basketball, how did Sunday’s sad news of Kobe Bryant’s passing hit you?
A: His death really upset me and all of us, but we’ve just got to keep pushing through that one. I really looked up to him and Steph Curry. Steph Curry really, like, I enjoy watching him play and shooting threes. Those two were my main role models.
Q: When you hear about how Kobe was with his four daughters, how does that register with you?
A: A father like that, he pushes them through basketball and, of course, his young one. Him, as a father, that’s what I want for my children. I want my husband to be like that with my children. I really love how he shows his love towards his daughters and his wife, too.
Q: What are your plans beyond high school?
A: I want to go to UAB. I want to be a pediatrician, either a doctor or a nurse. I haven’t decided that yet. I really love children, not just children but people my age, too, and I just love medical and pediatrics really came to me.
Q: What's something about you that few people know?
A: I was adopted from Russia when I was 2. It’s either Vladimir or Alexandria. I’m pretty sure it’s with a "V," because my name is Victoria. That’s how I remember it, but I can be wrong.
Q: Is there curiosity about your background?
A: I do have curiosities about my background and questions, but we don’t really have that information. They have some information, but they can’t give that to me right now, because I’m too young. If I have a question, they will tell me. I finally found out what my parents’ names were, but that’s basically it.
Q: What's the best piece of advice you've gotten from a teacher or a coach?
A: All of my coaches have told me to never let the game get to me. You think that you’re the reason why we lost the game, this really serious game, but they always tell me just to have fun and never let the bad things get to you and never think it’s your fault.
Q: If you were in a talent show, what would your talent be?
A: Playing the piano or singing. I’ve taken piano for a long time, probably since I was 5. I play anything from Christian music to classical music. I play duets with my sister.