Tyler Rigsby stays busy with Donoho School varsity sports, especially in spring.
On top of track, the senior is playing soccer again for the first time since eighth grade, as a fullback.
In track, Rigsby finished fifth at state in the shot put throw in 2018 and hopes to gain at least as many spots this year as he has gained feet on his personal-record throw.
During the fall, Rigsby was part of Donoho’s big turnaround season in football. A year after going 2-8, the Falcons reversed that record in the regular season and finished 9-3 with a playoff victory.
Rigsby did his part as a lineman on both sides of the ball. He was the left tackle on offense and a defensive tackle.
He’s also played baseball and basketball at Donoho.
Rigsby plans to attend the University of Alabama and major in criminal justice. This week, he took a few minutes to answer 10 questions with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley.
Question: What’s the goal in your final season of track?
Answer: I’m hoping to be at least top three, because I put two feet on my personal record, so I’m ready to go. It’s 42 feet and three inches now, and that was during the summer. I threw 43 feet the other day, but that was just at practice. Last year at state, I threw 40 feet and three inches. The state champion threw about 46, I think, but he graduated.
Q: How’s soccer season going, and what are the prospects for this team?
A: It’s going pretty well. We lost to Mt. Zion (Ga.) in our first game, but we beat Glencoe 9-1 and Sacred Heart 6-0, so we’re doing all right. Right now, a lot of our talent is with the young guys, so we’re just kind of hoping to be able to teach them and get them ready for when they’re the seniors, so that we’ll be able to have a great team.
Q: What was it like to be part of the turnaround in football last season?
A: Coach (Mark) Sanders, his first year here, he kind of had to start anew. He kind of had to basically rebrand the whole football thing. This year, with us being seniors, we were able to learn much better. Since this was our second year under him, we were way more familiar, and the playbook wasn’t so brand new to us. We were able to do more with what we were given.
Q: What was the “rebranding” about?
A: It was a big turnaround, from the way the two coaches coached. The way Coach Mac (Andy McWilliams) coached, it was a complete 180 from the way Coach Sanders coaches, which is all about family and stuff like that. It was a big change, a good change.
Q: What has you interested in criminal justice as a place to start your career?
A: We have a class here, forensic science, and that’s really the main reason I’m doing that, because I enjoy that class so much. I figured I’d see what I can do with it in college. My stepdad went to Sam Houston State to do criminal justice, and he said he loved it.
Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: I’d say Steve Irwin (The Crocodile Hunter), because he’s kind of a great role model for everybody. He’s somebody everybody needs to look up to. He stood for a lot of good things. My brother (Trey Rigsby) was the one who really liked his show, and he’s still really big into animals, and I enjoyed watching it with him, but I’ve watched other videos of, like, his morals, and stuff like that, about wanting to keep the Earth clean for future generations, and I think that’s a good thing to stand by.
Q: If you had to pick a theme song for your team, what would it be?
A: I don’t even know the name of this song, but we played it after most of our wins. It’s, like, I don’t even remember how it goes. I can’t say some of the words, but it’s, like, “everything else, win, win, win, win.” (Win, by Jay Rock)
Q: Do you have any superstitions for any of your sports?
A: Football, gotta have the pregame shades on every game. It’s just like this pair of Costas I have. I wear it before every game until we start getting suited up, and then I take them off and put them in my bag. They work most of the time. The first time I put them on, we won. The second time I put them on, we won, so I just kept wearing them.
Q: If you were a pro athlete, what product would you like to promote?
A: Gold Bond, like Shaq. I’m a firm believer in the no-mess foot-powder spray.
Q: Who on your team is most likely to become famous one day?
A: I want to say me, but that’s too self-centered. Probably Hall (Billings) as a televangelist. He’s just really strong with his walk with God.