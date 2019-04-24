Seth Ford teams with Hall Billings to give Donoho a nice one-two punch on the pitching mound, and count the Falcons among two baseball teams from Calhoun County still playing in the second round of the playoffs.
Donoho will play host to Athens Bible in a best-of-3 series. Friday’s doubleheader starts at 1 p.m., and a winner-take-all Game 3 would be played Saturday.
Ford won Game 1 at Marion County last week, pitching a complete game with 12 strikeouts and no earned runs allowed as Donoho won 5-3. Billings, who was featured in the “one-on-one” feature during the 2017-18 school year, won Game 2, pitching a one-hitter with five strikeouts as the Falcons won 5-0.
It marked Donoho’s first playoff series victory since 2015, when Ford and Billings were eighth-graders. They hope to take it to third round for the first time in recent memory.
Ford hopes to take baseball beyond high school and study to be a physical therapist. For now, he took a few minutes to answer 10 questions with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley:
Question: How big was it to bookend your high school career with playoff advancement?
Answer: It was big. When we did it in 2015, it was Steve’s (Donoho coach Gendron) first year, and it showed us as eighth-graders that we can go far. Now, we’re seniors, and we’ve got a good mix of young guys, and we want to see how far we can go.
Q: You and Hall were impressive on the mound last week and have been all season. What kind of one-two punch do you bring?
A: Powerful, I would say. It’s hard for anybody to demolish us, therefore our defense has an easier game. They don’t make as many errors. They can feel confident and relaxed, knowing we’re going to pitch a decent game.
Q: How good is this team compared to other ones you’ve known at Donoho?
A: It’s pretty good. It’s got the most potential, coming up. It’s probably got the better leadership that we’ve seen in the past. Everybody is coming together and just doing it.
Q: What does it do for you guys to get to play at home this week?
A: It will boost our confidence to have a home crowd. All of the kids will get out of school, so we should have a decently big crowd. To know that we’ll have all of that to play for, I think we’ll play a lot better.
Q: Out of curiosity, what’s the story behind the gold “D” on the team’s caps?
A: Actually, we were supposed to get some gold jerseys, as well, but that didn’t work out. It used to be an old, retro color for Donoho. The colors used to be gold and maroon, so we were going to bring it back this year.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
A: I guess just joking around with my friends. The camaraderie here is just amazing, just between all of the young kids and bigger kids. We don’t section off the younger kids, so I feel like, just, jokes and things like that.
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve gotten from a teacher or coach?
A: To have a short-term memory, especially when it comes to baseball, because things are going to happen in life, and you’ve got to just forget about it and move on and make the best of what it is. It was Hayden White, my hitting instructor at Excel.
Q: What’s something about you that few people know?
A: I can juggle. Three I’m really good at. I can juggle just about anything, other than sharp objects.
Q: If you owned a Major League Baseball team, what would you make the mascot?
A: My animal has always been a gorilla, so I think it would be a gorilla. All growing up, I’ve always liked gorillas.
Q: Who on your team is most likely to become famous one day?
A: Judson Billings (a freshman), because he could be a chef. I’ve heard he’s a very good cook. He can cook a mean lasagna. He cooked it for our end-of-the-year banquet last year.