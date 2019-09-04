Donoho’s volleyball program is returning to glory, and Maggie Miller literally sets the tone.
The junior setter had 26 combined assists as the Falcons swept White Plains and Wellborn on Tuesday. For the season, she has 179 assists to give her 712 in a full season plus part of another under second-year Falcons coach Jamie Clendenin.
The Class 1A Falcons have gotten off to a 7-5 start while playing up in classification most matches.
Miller likes to read and tries her best to spend quality time with her cats. Ask her for what she’d like to be famous, and she has a refreshing answer.
She took a few minutes to talk to Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for this school year’s first installment of the weekly one-on-one feature:
Question: This program has a lot of history by has been rebuilding the past two years. What’s that been like?
Answer: My ninth-grade year, we won seven games. Our record was not good. This year, we’ve already beaten our record from my ninth-grade year in, like, two days. It’s been tough having to, like, rebuild, but ‘Coach C’ has helped us a lot. We’re excited for what’s to come.
Q: You started playing club volleyball in sixth grade and were around this program under Coach Janice Slay. What do you remember about that?
A: I was pulled up in eighth grade with Coach Slay, and she was very fun. That was a fun year, and we made it to state. Now, we’re getting back there.
Q: What has Coach C brought to it?
A: He’s very fun to play for, because he’s very energetic. He brings a lot, like, that aspect to the team. He knows how to coach us. His energy really helps the team when we’re down.
Q: If you and some of your teammates get together, what do you do?
A: We play volleyball. Like, this summer, we had team bonding every Tuesday. We’d play volleyball, and then we’d come in here and eat pizza. It was really fun. It helped our team chemistry so much. From last season to this season, it’s so much better.
Q: I hear you like cats. How many cats do you have, and what are their names?
A: Two, Gray and Oliver. Gray is gray. My friend came over when I first got him, and I’m like, ‘This is Gray.’ She’s like, ‘And this is gray and white.’ I said, we should’ve named him that, but we used to watch the show Arrow, and the head character’s name was Oliver Queen, and that’s where we got the name from. My cats, they hate me, but I love them. I pick them up, because I love my cats, but I pick them up, and they run every time.
Q: What’s something you wish you had more time for?
A: I wish I had more time to sleep. I had to get up early this morning to write a whole essay, because I did my lab report last night. It was rough, but I made it work. I turned it in.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
A: I like to read. I read Twilight this summer, and I like love stories like Twilight, and Harry Potter is one of my favorite series.
Q: If you had to pick a theme song for your team, what would it be?
A: Determinate. It’s in the show Lemonade Mouth, and we listen to it all of the time. It’s good. We sing our hearts out to that song every day in that gym.
Q: Do you have any superstitions for volleyball, anything that you just have to do?
A: I have this headband that I have to wear for every single game. We always have to warm up a certain way, and we also pray. While the other team is warming up, we always get in a huddle and pray. We’re very superstitious about that. Maggie Wakefield always comes up and says whatever is on her mind, and it’s always good.
Q: If you could be famous for anything, what would it be?
A: Being a nice person?