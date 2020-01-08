One on one with ... Anniston's Kwame Milton

Kwame Milton makes a two-handed shooting stroke look pretty.
The senior shooting guard for Anniston High’s basketball team launches his 3-point rainbows to great effect for the Bulldogs. He hit four 3-pointers while scoring 16 points against Talladega on Tuesday.
The backcourt of Milton and sophomore point guard Antonio Kite is a problem and a major reason the Bulldogs are 10-6 and will carry the No. 2 seed into the Calhoun County tournament later this month.
But when Milton isn’t punishing opponents for overplaying Kite’s penetration, he brings a more slashing-style alter-ego to NBA2K. He’s pulling for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
He also just enjoys goofing with his friends, and there’s a running joke around Anniston about him running for homecoming queen a couple of years ago.
OK, so he didn’t really run for homecoming queen, but stay tuned for the story behind the joke, which he revealed while sitting down with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley to field 10 questions:
Question: OK, right off the top, what’s up with this homecoming-queen business?
Answer: Two years ago, when they were determining homecoming queen or homecoming king, I had a tag on my shirt for the girl. It said, vote for her for homecoming queen. When I come downstairs to get dressed, (Anniston coach Eddie Bullock) seen that on there. He said, "Yeah, I guess you’re running for homecoming queen."
Q: Funny. OK, on to hoops and fun. How do you see the Bulldogs’ season so far?
A: We’ve had a good season so far. We have to keep moving forward and find a way to adjust our offense and all of that, just keep moving forward on the season.
Q: What’s been the adjustment this season, with the personnel you have, compared to last year?
A: Last year, we had mostly seniors. This year, we have to adjust more to young players moving up. We have to define people, define their roles. Once everybody gets their roles down pat, we should be good the rest of the season.
Q: What about your season individually?
A: Right now, I’ve been doing OK. I’ve just got to keep being consistent and just playing my role, keep playing the way I play and keep moving forward.
Q: Any word on recruiting?
A: I’ve been talking to Wallace State. Right now, I’m just waiting for more offers.
Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: I would like to have LeBron’s autograph, because he motivates me like a role player, like how he built himself. He was struggling, and he kept moving forward to be where he is today.
Q: What are three things you couldn't live without?
A: I couldn’t live without my mother (Shalika). I couldn’t live without basketball, and I couldn’t live without money.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
A: Playing video games, 2K. You make your player, and they choose or draft to teams. My player is doing OK. He’s like a slasher.
Q: What's the best piece of advice you've gotten from a teacher.
A: One of my teachers gave me advice saying that, no matter what you do, nobody can stop you but yourself. It was a math teacher, Mrs. Williams.
Q: What's something about you that few people know?
A: I like to goof around a lot. I just like to laugh a lot and make a lot of jokes.