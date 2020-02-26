One on one with ... Anniston's Kiana Montgomery

Kiana Montgomery laughs when asked about her coach’s claims that she can dunk a basketball … and just might do it in a game.
Anniston’s 6-foot-2 senior forward, sister to former Anniston big man Theron Montgomery, acknowledges the physical ability to do exactly as Eddie Bullock has teased publicly. She also acknowledges the cost-benefit analysis.
“I’ve gotten close to grabbing the rim or shooting a layup, and it’s close to it,” she said. “I’ve never actually tried it off the dribble. I know if I actually put my mind to it and work on it, I could do it.
“We’ve been into the season, so I haven’t been trying it, because what if I hurt myself?”
We might never see Montgomery dunk in a game, but we just might see her and her teammates hoist a state-championship trophy Friday. The Bulldogs play Deshler at 4 p.m. in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena, looking to bring home the school’s first state championship in girls basketball.
Montgomery is a big reason Anniston stands a victory away from a title. As athletic as she is tall, she averages 12.7 points and 6.8 rebounds but also has 81 blocks and 41 steals. Her 19 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks played a major role in Anniston’s victory over Childersburg in Tuesday’s semifinals.
She also has prospects for playing basketball beyond high school. Montgomery talked about that and more when she answered 10 questions from Star Sports Writer Joe Medley after Tuesday’s semifinal game.
Question: Anniston is making its eighth Final Four and third appearance in the finals, including the loss to Rogers last year. What would it mean to this team to finally bring that state championship home to Anniston?
Answer: We would really make history. That’s what we want to do, but it’s not all about that. It’s about being able to play with each other and getting to this point, to where we all play hard and work for it. It’s going to feel great. It’s going to be a great feeling. We want it so bad, so now we have to push it into gear. When Friday comes, we have to play hard.
Q: This is the first Anniston girls team to make it to back-to-back finals. What was the feeling when you guys left this place last year?
A: It felt horrible. That’s why, when I see Childersburg crying, like, in my head, I just know. Not being funny or anything, but it’s like I just know that hurt, because that’s the feeling we had last year. We do not want that feeling again. That’s horrible. We want to get the ‘blue map’ and bring it back home.
Q: It seems like you and your tandem post teammate Asia Barclay stepped up your games this year. What did you work on in the offseason?
A: In the offseason, I played travel ball, but I knew I had to work on my shot and my reaction time, which was a little slow, and I know it can get better, but I worked on that. That’s reacting to the ball, reacting and transitioning to defense. I worked on that, and I think it’s really paying off, even tough I still have a whole lot of room for improvement.
Q: How is recruiting going?
A: I have heard from Shelton State, Wallace State, Gadsden State, Bishop State, Lawson, and JSU is recruiting me, still. Those are offers. I still have some thinking to do, but I’ve kind of already narrowed it down to Wallace and Shelton. They are junior colleges, and I’ve made the decision that I need to go to a JUCO. I could go to Division I, but I’ve made the decision that I need to go to a junior college so I can work on me. I can get better, and those colleges are, like, the top junior colleges. They’re great, as far as helping me get to the next level, helping me get better. The coaches are great. I haven’t been on a visit to either one, but that’s what I’m working on, after this season, but it’s the coaches. I’ve always been told that you should love on the coaches that’s loving on you, and they’ve really shown me a lot of love.
Q: Let’s say you get the ball on a break Friday, and you’re fortunate enough to be safely ahead against Deshler. Do you try the dunk?
A: I probably wouldn’t, to be honest, because I haven’t been practicing it. I don’t want to get in the game and do something different and just end up hurting myself, or something like that. If I do practice it, then of course. Maybe then, I’ll try it, because I think I can get it.
Q: And now for the fun questions. What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: Giannis Antetokounmpo, from the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s my favorite player. He’s long, like me, and I like the way he plays.
Q: You like to dye your hair, and green is the current color. Why green?
A: I had red. I cut my hair down, so I just like to try different colors. I like my hair short. I keep it short, so I just decided to try this. This is my momma’s color, so I’m like, I wonder how that would look on me. The next color I might try to do is purple.
Q: What are three things you couldn’t live without?
A: Basketball, because basketball is just something that brings the best out of me when I’m going through something. God, of course, and my parents. I love them to death.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
A: Watching Spongebob. I don’t know. I grew up watching it. The movie came out when I was little. I used to watch it all the time, the first Spongebob movie, and I never get tired of it. It’s just goofy. I can watch the same episode over and over. He’s just goofy and, no matter what, he’s never sad about everything, and that’s just me. No matter what I’m going through, I always try to smile through it.
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve gotten from a teacher or coach?
A: Coach Bullock gives me tons of advice, and it’s great. He’s just like my other father, but the best piece of advice I’ve gotten is, no matter what you’re going through, don’t be rude to anyone. You’ve got to stay happy. I could be going through something like I have for a few weeks, but I’ve stayed with a smile on my face.