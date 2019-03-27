Take one look at Anniston’s Jordan Felder, and it just makes sense.
It makes sense that the 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior would be a defensive end in football and a first baseman/pitcher in baseball.
What’s surprising is to learn that baseball is and has always been his first love. A .389 hitter with two doubles and six RBIs and a .965 fielding percentage, he hopes to play collegiately and then … who knows.
He’d like to live in St. Louis, which also makes sense. It’s a baseball town, and Felder could see himself in Cardinal red and white.
He could also see himself with a degree in graphic design, helping to design the latest versions of his favorite video games. It’s a natural career vision for someone who has an artistic eye and likes to draw.
For now, he’s doing everything he can to help Anniston’s baseball program improve under second-year coach Bill Martin. Felder took time on an off day to meet with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley and chief photographer Trent Penny and field 10 questions:
Question: What’s your sense of the team’s season so far and how much the Bulldogs have improved this year?
Answer: We haven’t won a lot of games, but the thing about our team is, they don’t ever give up. Like, we’ve got a lot of heart, and that’s what makes our team special.
Q: What do you think baseball could be at Anniston?
A: It could be a lot better with, like, a lot more help with the team. Some of the guys have, maybe, never played before, so they need more training in the offseason, but baseball could go higher.
Q: What’s your baseball background?
A: I’ve played all my life. It’s just something that I’ve always been interested in, something I’ve always been good in. It’s always been a part of my life.
Q: I hear you might have some college prospects with baseball. Where does that stand?
A: I plan to do it at the next level. I’ve been talking to recruiters, and stuff like that, about just having the opportunity to get to the next level.
Q: Football had its first winning season since 2011 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. What was that like?
A: That felt pretty good, winning more games. We had a lot of fun here. The program is just going to keep getting better every year.
Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: Even though he’s retired, David Ortiz. He played the same position, at first base, and I feel like our game is kind of the same.
Q: If you had an extra $20, how would you spend it?
A: I’m a big guy, so I’d probably spend it on food. I’m a wings kind of guy, so anywhere with wings.
Q: What’s something about you that few people know?
A: That I like to draw. I draw lots of flowers, crosses and things like that.
Q: What are your plans beyond high school?
A: I want to major in graphic design and go to college for baseball. I’d like to get a job creating video games and creating logos. I want to help create, like, the next 2K or Madden, one of the big games.
Q: Why do you wear jersey No. 36?
A: Originally, I wore No. 2, but I’m a big guy, so that jersey runs kind of small. I wore it for two games, and that thing was choking me, but it was, like, No. 2. Coach, after the third game, he was like, we need to get you a bigger jersey. I was, like, you right. It was uncomfortable. We went in there, and he had No. 44, and he said that was Hank Aaron. Probably not 44, and there was another 30-number, and I was just, like, I’ll get number 36. I had a large, and now I have an extra large.