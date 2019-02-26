BIRMINGHAM — Eddie Bullock gave his Anniston girls basketball team extra motivation at this week’s state tournament. Call it a mini-spring break.
The veteran coach told his team to pack for five days, with hotel rooms reserved in the Trussville Hampton Inn from their Monday arrival through Friday, the day of the 4A finals.
The Bulldogs played like they wanted their working vacation in Tuesday’s semifinals, shaking off a slow start and following Allasha Dudley’s scoring lead to a 64-50 rout of Greensboro.
Anniston (29-4), making its sixth Final Four appearance and seeking its first championship, will play Rogers in Friday’s 4 p.m. championship game. Rogers beat Childersburg 50-41 earlier Tuesday.
Greensboro finished 24-3.
Anniston will make its second appearance in the modern-era state final and first since losing to Midfield in 2009. Anniston lost to Geraldine in the Alabama Girls High School Athletic Association final in 1929.
Bullock hopes the chance to focus on basketball this week helps the girls produce a different outcome.
“I just wanted to get them away so they can stay focused and keep their minds on what we had to do, and they’ve really been great,” he said. “It’s reminding me of my college days, when we would get focused for a game.”
The Bulldogs ate breakfast at Birmingham Southern College on Tuesday at 7 a.m. and had shootaround at 9 a.m. The team went back to the hotel, ate lunch and was “ready to go,” Bullock said.
Senior forward Tekyia Jackson said she likes the chance to bond with teammates. Senior Toniah Foster summed up the mood.
“We have no school,” she said. “We get to chill and come, work hard in the game and play.”
Living the team-on-the-road life motivated the Bulldogs, but it’s not their only motivation. Bullock had the girls put a picture of the state-championship trophy on their cell-phone lock screens and look at it every day, before and after practice.
The team also has a creed, which the girls say daily.
“Our vision is a state championship,” Foster and Jackson recited together Tuesday, “but through God, anything is possible if we have faith, but faith without works is dead.”
The quote is from James 2:17.
Dudley led the works Tuesday, scoring a game-high and season-high 36 points. She earned full-court man-to-man defense from Greensboro’s Adriana Jones throughout the second half, after scoring 22 first-half points.
Her performance came with a few tears.
“Allasha has big dreams, and, in order for me to get what I need to get out of her, I have to push her extremely hard,” Bullock said. “She was exhausted, but I told her, ‘When you get down to this time, we’ve got two days to rest, and then we’re lay it all down on the line again.’
“If we’re fortunate enough to win a championship, she will always remember what she had to give to win, and that will prepare her for the future of her basketball career.”
Toniah Foster added 12 points and Tekyia Jackson 10.
Anniston got off to a shaky start Tuesday, committing seven early turnovers and falling behind 10-2.
Dudley revved up her scoring, and Anniston started pressing with a quick lineup change that included Jackson and Asia Barclay off the bench. Greensboro wound up with an 8-7 lead in turnovers and trailing 13-10 by the end of the first quarter.
Bullock said the lineup change was part of the normal rotation.
Having found their legs on the big stage, the Bulldogs kept forcing turnovers, and Dudley kept scoring. Greensboro had 18 turnovers to Anniston’s nine at halftime, and Dudley had 22 of her points.
“I just really wanted to win real bad,” the sophomore guard said.
Anniston also had a 19-15 rebounding edge at halftime, with 11 coming on the offensive end.
The Bulldogs were off and playing their game in Birmingham. They extended their stay by a few days and one more game, with a chance to celebrate Friday night and watch Saturday’s finals.
“We need this for the seniors, and really want to get a ring,” Dudley said, “so that’s our goal.”