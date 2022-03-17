On target: Alexandria softball No. 1 in season's first ASWA poll

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria’s colors are black and orange. Red and white clashes, but the Valley Cubs’ softball team wears those colors, too, in a manner of speaking.
“We kind of felt like we were going to have a target on us,” Alexandria coach Brian Hess said.
The target just got bigger. Today’s release of the season’s first Alabama Sports Writers Association polls for baseball and softball show Alexandria (17-2) at No, in Class 5A.
The Valley Cubs have ranked company from Calhoun County. White Plains (14-4) starts out at No. 4 in 4A, and Pleasant Valley (10-5-1) holds down No. 7 in 3A despite the graduation of two-time Calhoun County 4A-6A player of the year Leah Patterson.
Also ranked from The Star’s coverage area are 4A No. 3 Cleburne County (7-3). Spring Garden (3-0) is No. 3 in 2A, and Randolph County (10-5) is No. 9.
Lincoln (11-8) received votes in 5A, and Munford (12-9) did in 4A.
In baseball, freshly crowned Calhoun County champion Oxford (11-3) sits at No. 4 in 6A. County runner-up Alexandria (8-6) is No. 7 in 5A, Jacksonville (5-5) is No. 9 in 4A, Piedmont (7-4) is No. 5 in 3A, Spring Garden (8-1) is No. 8 in 2A and reigning Class 1A runner-up Donoho (4-2) is No. 4.
Sports writers from around the state submit teams for consideration with records and scores. The ASWA’s Ben Thomas compiles baseball rankings, and Dennis Victory compiles softball rankings.
Alexandria lost no seniors from a team that made it to the final day of last season’s state tournament. Returnees include ASWA 5A pitcher and player of the year, All-Calhoun County 4A-6A player of the year and Carson-Newman signee Rylee Gattis, as well as first-team all-state infielder Ashley Phillips, a Jacksonville State University signee.
The Valley Cubs also entered this season hoping to extend their streak of three county championships, dating back to 2018. There was no county tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 shutdown.
Alexandria has won 10 county titles under Hess, who coached the Valley Cubs to state titles in 2004 and 2014. Ever the messenger, he doesn’t shield his team from expectations.
“I told them early in the year to expect some pressure and expectations,” he said. “I’ve always told our kids, if you hear the word ‘expectations’ and you hear the word ‘pressure’, then you’re in the right place.”
The promise of this season prompted a tough offseason with greater emphasis on weight lifting, Hess said, and added strength added pop to the bats. Starting with freshman Presley Slaton, nine Alexandria hitters bat .318 or better.
Phillips bats a scorching .519 with a team-high 22 RBIs.
“I went up from swinging with a 33 (inch) bat to a 34 this year,” said Phillips, who still works out in Larry R. Ginn Gymnasium daily after practice. “I feel like I just have more pop on the ball this year, and my arm strength has improved, too.”.
Christian Hess, Brian’s daughter, has a team-high four home runs, and she’s one of six Valley Cubs with at least one.
Jill Cockrell moved to the leadoff spot this season and bats .472 with a .548 on-base percentage, second only to Phillips’ .565.
Quendeja Bowie, who typically bats at the bottom of the lineup, hits .325 with two home runs and 12 RBIs. She picked up this season where she left off last season.
“She finished the year a little over .300, but that was because she got on a roll in April,” Brian Hess said.
As for pitching, Gattis is 11-2 with a 0.86 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 64 innings.
Her progress as one of the state’s top pitchers, the fact that she works with catcher and twin sister Chloe and Alexandria assistant coach Anna Burgess’ maternity absence conspired to give Rylee Gattis a rare opportunity. She became Brian Hess’ third pitcher to get the chance to call her own pitches.
That’s continued after Burgess’ recent return to work.
“We’re experimenting right now with it,” Rylee Gattis said. “With the relationship me and Chloe have I feel comfortable calling pitches to her. We’re able to work together.
“I do enjoy it because I can see where the batters are at, and I have confidence in every pitch that I’m going to throw.”
Slaton and returnee Makenna Prickett have given Rylee Gattis load share in the circle, pitching a combined 28 and 1/3 innings. They’re a combined 6-0, and Rylee Gattis has pitched 15 fewer innings than she did through 19 games last season, Brian Hess said.
It all goes into producing Class 5A’s top-ranked team.
Each Alexandria state-championship team has a commemorative ball painted on the wall in Ginn Gymnasium, and the Valley Cubs have a chance to add a third “ball on the wall” for softball.
If Alexandria does win a state title this season, it will be the school’s first in softball since moving up from 4A to 5A before the 2015 season.
“They’ve worked really hard in the offseason to get where they are right now,” Hess said. “We got off to a fast start. We played some really good ball and played some really good teams, just to see where we’re at, and I’m pleasantly surprised at where we’re at right now,
“We’ve still got a lot of work to be done, but I’m happy with how we’ve started.”
ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (12-2-1)
2. Fairhope (11-0)
3. Thompson (14-2)
4. Central-Phenix City (12-3)
5. Austin (12-4-1)
6. Bob Jones (9-5-1)
7. Spain Park (15-2-1)
8. Daphne (20-4)
9. Vestavia Hills (15-4)
10. Hoover (9-5)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (11-4), Baker (13-8), Enterprise (11-3), Oak Mountain (6-6-1), Prattville (9-6), Smiths Station (9-7), Sparkman (9-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (15-2)
2. Hartselle 17-1-1)
3. Helena (12-3-3)
4. Mortimer Jordan (10-4-1)
5. Hazel Green (11-2-1)
6. Springville (11-4)
7. Wetumpka (18-4)
8. Scottsboro (4-2)
9. Fort Payne (10-0)
10. Pell City (15-3)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (9-3), Chelsea (5-6), Chilton County (9-7), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-7-1), Homewood (7-3), McAdory (10-6), Muscle Shoals (8-3), Robertsdale (9-4), Spanish Fort (5-6-2).
CLASS 5A
1. Alexandria (17-2)
2. Satsuma (16-4)
3. Rehobeth (11-3-1)
4. Tallassee (11-5)
5. Elmore County (11-4)
6. Brewbaker Tech (14-0)
7. West Point (11-3)
8. Hayden (6-3)
9. Moody (12-6)
10. Brewer (6-3)
Others nominated: Ardmore (3-2), Charles Henderson (1-7), Corner (5-5), Douglas (11-4), Guntersville (8-4), Holtville (11-2), Lincoln (11-8), Russellville (9-6), Sardis (3-5).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (11-3)
2. Brooks (9-0)
3. Cleburne County (7-3)
4. White Plains (14-4)
5. North Jackson (8-4)
6. Hamilton (5-3)
7. Northside (9-5)
8. Geneva (7-2)
9. Madison County (6-4-2)
10. Dale County (12-7)
Others nominated: American Christian (8-6), Cherokee County (3-7), DAR (7-2-2), Etowah (5-6), Munford (12-9), Oak Grove (9-5), Wilson (2-2), West Morgan (8-4-1).
CLASS 3A
1. Mobile Christian (22-2)
2. Wicksburg (15-1)
3. Houston Academy (18-2)
4. Plainview (5-0)
5. Beulah (15-3)
6. Glencoe (13-3)
7. Pleasant Valley (10-5-1)
8. Prattville Christian (6-5)
9. Opp (11-5)
10. Geraldine (7-1)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (11-2), Colbert Heights (5-1), Danville (4-5), Flomaton (4-2), Oakman (7-2-1), T.R. Miller (12-9), Winfield (7-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (3-2)
2. Orange Beach (2-4)
3. Spring Garden (3-0)
4. Hatton (9-6)
5. G.W. Long (6-3)
6. Mars Hill Bible (7-1)
7. Leroy (17-4)
8. Sumiton Christian (4-7)
9. Randolph County (10-5)
10. Ider (7-4-1)
Others nominated: Falkville (7-2), Sand Rock (9-9), Vincent (8-2).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (6-3)
2. Holy Spirit (7-3)
3. Athens Bible (8-1)
4. Skyline (3-2)
5. South Lamar (4-4)
6. Sweet Water (9-4)
7. Kinston (2-4)
8. Belgreen (7-5)
9. Ragland (5-5-1)
10. Waterloo (3-2)
Others nominated: Berry (7-7), Cedar Bluff (5-5-2), Coosa Christian (5-3-1) Red Level (7-5).
AISA
1. Southern Academy (17-2)
2. Abbeville Christian (16-3)
3. Glenwood (16-5)
4. Hooper Academy (17-5)
5. Bessemer Academy (NA)
6. Clarke Prep (13-6)
7. Evangel Christian (12-5)
8. Macon East (12-9)
9. Chambers Academy (8-4)
10. Fort Dale (7-8-2)
Others nominated: None
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Auburn (9-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (12-1)
3. Hoover (12-3)
4. Tuscaloosa County (11-1)
4. Spain Park (11-3)
5. Daphne (11-3)
6. Prattville (9-2)
7. Oak Mountain (10-5)
8. Vestavia Hills (10-5)
9. Spain Park (11-3)
10. Central-Phenix City (12-2)
Others nominated: Baker (6-7), Bob Jones (12-5), Enterprise (8-3), Fairhope (7-5), Florence (5-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (10-2)
2. Cullman (7-5)
3. Saraland (14-2)
4. Oxford (11-3)
5. Northridge (13-4)
6. Helena (6-6)
7. Briarwood Christian (6-3)
8. McGill-Toolen (11-3)
9. Hueytown (9-5)
10. Wetumpka (10-1)
Others nominated: Athens (9-4), Buckhorn (9-1), Chelsea (6-5), Faith Academy (3-7), Gardendale (9-4), Gulf Shores (11-3), Homewood (7-4), Jasper (9-4), Mountain Brook (9-5), Mortimer Jordan (10-6), Muscle Shoals (4-2), Pelham (4-7), Robertsdale (7-8), Southside-Gadsden (8-5), Spanish Fort (9-4), Stanhope Elmore (7-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Shelby County (12-1)
2. Holtville (13-1)
3. Russellville (6-6)
4. Madison Academy (7-6)
5. Headland (9-1)
6. Corner (7-1)
7. Alexandria (8-6)
8. Greenville (10-1)
9. Ardmore (7-2)
10. East Limestone (8-3)
Others nominated: Leeds (6-7), Parker (12-2), Sardis (7-6), West Point (6-5), UMS-Wright (5-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (10-3)
2. Gordo (4-3)
3. Oneonta (11-1)
4. American Christian (5-3)
5. Northside (9-1)
6. Hamilton (9-3)
7. Priceville (6-4)
8. Bibb County (6-5),
9. Jacksonville (5-5)
10. Central-Florence (5-3)
Others nominated: Bibb County (6-5), Brooks (2-3), Cherokee County (6-6), Haleyville (6-5), LAMP (8-3), Madison County (8-3), North Jackson (5-6), St. John Paul II (7-1).
CLASS 3A
1. Phil Campbell (8-4)
2. East Lawrence (9-2)
3. Trinity (8-1)
4. Plainview (8-3)
5. Piedmont (7-4)
6. Bayside Academy (4-8)
7. Houston Academy (10-3)
8. Providence Christian (5-6)
9. Fyffe (6-3)
10. Lauderdale County (6-1)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (6-2), Flomaton (6-4), New Brockton (9-2), Opp (8-4), Thomasville (7-4), T.R. Miller (9-3), Wicksburg (11-2).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (6-5)
2. Decatur Heritage (6-2)
3. Mars Hill (6-3)
4. Vincent (10-2)
5. Ariton (8-8)
6. Addison (6-2)
7. Leroy (6-3)
8. Spring Garden (8-1)
9. Southeastern (10-3)
10. Westbrook Christian (4-5)
Others nominated: Colbert County (5-5), Hatton (3-7), Ider (8-3), Sand Rock (2-1), St. Luke’s (4-7), West End (5-4).
CLASS 1A
1. Bayshore Christian (8-2)
2. Lindsay Lane (10-1)
3. Millry (10-2)
4. Donoho (4-2)
5. Hackleburg (9-2)
6. Sumiton Christian (9-4)
7. Sweet Water (7-8)
8. Cedar Bluff (5-2)
9. Belgreen (6-2)
10. Florala (6-5)
Others nominated: Coosa Christian (3-4), Covenant Christian (3-4).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (15-2-1)
2. Macon-East (16-2)
3. Morgan Academy (10-2)
4. Wilcox Academy (12-3)
5. Bessemer Academy (10-5)
6. Clarke Prep (11-5)
7. Glenwood (12-2)
8. Patrician (9-3)
9. Autauga Academy (6-3)
10. Tuscaloosa Academy (4-5)
Others nominated: None.