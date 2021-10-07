On him, Ohatchee can Eli

OHATCHEE — The confounding thing about Eli Ennis is, Ohatchee’s opponents know he’s coming.
Perhaps more than any quarterback who preceded Ennis in the Indians’ seven-year run with the “Ugly Eagle” offense, he’s the primary ball carrier.
Yet, there he went in Ohatchee’s 28-24 shocker over then-second-ranked Piedmont on Friday, breaking loose for touchdown runs of 31, 44 and 84 yards.
He ran untouched on the 84-yarder that gave Ohatchee the lead in the fourth quarter, outrunning all challengers with help of Devin Howell’s key block.
The No. 4 on Ennis’ jersey might as well be a bullseye, but there he went for 230 yards Friday. He rambled for 195 yards in the Indians’ loss to Saks two weeks prior.
Six games into 2021, he’s rushed for 1,010 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“We’ve really rode him this year a lot more than in past years,” said Ohatchee acting head coach Chris Findley.
So the question becomes, how?
When Ennis is so obviously the first opton, more than any other time in his three-year run as Ohatchee’s starting quarterback, how does he do it time and again against arguably Class 3A’s top region and 4A non-region competition?
“He’s a special player,” Findley said. “He’s a play maker, and you put him in positions. If there’s a play to be made, he’s going to make it.”
OK, so Ennis doesn’t exactly do it alone.
Howell’s 66-yard touchdown run from the wingback spot brought Ohatchee within 24-21 Friday. He broke behind the defense almost as soon as he broke the line, and no one could catch him.
Howell also rates as one of Ohatchee’s top athletes across multiple sports, and his run was a nice thing for Ohatchee to put on game film for coming opponents.
“That was huge,” Findley said. “We need to have the plays back to the weak side of our offense to keep the front side softened. If we can’t go back weak, then they can load up on the front side.”
As for tailback, one of the trinity of ball carriers in Ohatchee’s run-centered offense, the preseason word was “committee.” Kyler Vice ably emerged from the pack as Tyler Waters specialized more on defense.
But Ennis operated with tailbacks like thousand-yard rusher Noah Fuller last season and career-5,000-yard rusher Domonique Thomas before that.
Grayson Alward, Ennis’ predecessor at quarterback and a two-year starter, operated with Thomas.
Taylor Eubanks, a three-year starter, had Austin Tucker.
The succession of wingbacks included Jesse Sellers, Cam McCombs, Ryker Lambright and Trey Pesnell.
Ohatchee had a lot of home-run threats among those names. This season, Ennis carries the greatest load.
“We just know what a special talent he is,” Findley said. “We feel like we need to use him.”
Ennis also takes the hits that come with it and dishes them out. His defensive responsibilities transitioned from linebacker to strong safety, but he has 39 tackles and two interceptions.
“We put him at strong safety, because Eli wants to go hit somebody,” Indians defensive coordinator Blake Jennings said. “At times, we’re on Eli about his steps: ‘Make sure your steps are right to begin with. You’re a pass-first guy, not a run-first guy,’ but he wants to put his head in there.”
Ennis might not hit as much on defense as he used to, but he covers a lot of ground. That was especially true against Piedmont, a team that lines up three or four receivers and passes more than most high school teams.
Add the 230 yards Ennis rushed on offense, and imagine the look in his eyes in the fourth quarter.
“You sit there and you see Eli, and he looks tired,” Jennings said. “He just takes a big deep breath, and it’s like, ‘All right. Let’s go. I’m over it.’
“After the game, you would think this kid is just spent. Ten minutes after the game, he’s in the locker room, cutting up.”
Still, Saturdays are sore days for Ennis. He’s not much for ice tubs, he says laughing, but he’s quick on recovery.
“It’s usually just getting my rest, getting stretched and getting ready,” he said. “On Saturday, I’m usually pretty banged up, but after Saturday, I usually get better. By Monday, I’m ready.”
Ohatchee’s coaching staff prepared Ennis for this. Findley, whose specialties in nine years at Ohatchee include strength and conditioning, helped Ennis pack 20 new pounds onto his 6-foot-1 frame between seasons.
“He got faster and obviously got stronger,” Findley said. “He made huge strides. This is the biggest jump I’ve seen from him, year to year.”
The difference became noticeable as Ennis walked to the head table at Calhoun County Quarterback Club media day in July. It also showed up on the stopwatch, as he clocked a 4.47-second 40-yard dash.
“As far as speed,” Ennis said, “I’ve just been able to beat everybody, so it kind of helps.”