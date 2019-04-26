A long-overdue honor awaits Bill Burgess on Saturday evening.
The former Oxford High School and Jacksonville State University head football coach will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame at the organization’s 51st annual banquet at the Sheraton Birmingham.
In addition to Burgess, the Class of 2019 includes Tommie Agee, Antonio Langham and Bud Moore (football); Catherine Reddick Whitehill (soccer); Willie Davenport (Olympic track); Luis Gonzalez (baseball); and Steve Savarese (Alabama High School Athletic Association administrator). College football coaches currently in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame include Paul (Bear) Bryant, Ralph (Shug) Jordan and Nick Saban.
Burgess coached at Oxford for 14 seasons – 1971 through 1984 – where his teams were 107-41-4. The Yellow Jackets finished as Class 3A runner-up in 1982, when the AHSAA had only four classifications.
Following the 1984 season, Burgess became head coach at Jacksonville State. In his 12 seasons at JSU the Gamecocks were 84-49-4. The most memorable victory came in the 1992 when Jacksonville State defeated Pittsburg (Kansas) State 17-13 in the NCAA Division II national championship game. The title came in the Gamecocks’ final season in Division II.
Burgess has always been modest about his accomplishments but others who coached with him or played for him have been happy to share memories:
—By his own admission, current Piedmont football coach Steve Smith wasn’t a standout player at Jacksonville State. He spent five years as a player and then a student assistant with Burgess and credits Burgess with being a major influence on his coaching philosophy. Smith also shared a story.
Two-a-days were very physical when Smith played. Toward the end of one preseason, tempers flared at practice and a “mini-brawl” erupted between the red unit and white unit.
Burgess didn’t like it, especially that players weren’t focused on practice. He got the skirmish under control then gathered his team around him.
“He said, ‘None of y’all are tough enough for me. I’ll whip everybody in this circle. The next fight that goes on in this stadium tonight is going to be with me and that’s anybody out here,’” Smith recalled. “You could have heard a pin drop.”
—Jim Skidmore was head trainer and right arm for Burgess during his time at Jacksonville State and the two remain close friends to this day.
Skidmore noted that while Burgess maintained a gruff exterior he always had “such a good heart.” The Gamecocks were preparing for a big home game against Central State the week Skidmore’s mother died back home in Kentucky. Skidmore learned of her death when his father called around 3 a.m. Burgess appeared almost immediately.
“He showed up at my house. He said, ‘You go on. We’ll take care of this game. You go on up and take care of your Daddy,’” Skidmore said. “I still don’t know how he knew.”
—Current Wellborn football coach Jeff Smith played for Burgess at Jacksonville State and served as a team captain as a senior in 1991.
“Coach Burgess, he genuinely cared about his players. He was that guy that would call you in his office and bless you out and when you walked out you thought to yourself, ‘Well, I needed that.’ He could get you back on track very quick,” Smith said.
—Jay Brown completed a 34-year career coaching football in 2017. He has the unusual perspective of having first played for Burgess at Oxford, where Brown was first-team all-county at tackle as a senior in 1980, and later having coached with him as an assistant at Jacksonville State.
“I have looked up to him since he moved to Oxford in 1971. He is a true hero of mine and a major influence in my life,” Brown said. “I always knew that Coach Burgess is what a man is supposed to be — a great man, great husband and father. I am so blessed that I got to play for him in high school and then coach for him 11 years at Jacksonville State.”