PIEDMONT — Not even the Chucky doll on Handley’s sideline Saturday could change the Tigers’ luck in the 12th annual Piedmont Passing Camp.
Mitchell Gossett’s touchdown and two-point conversion passes Connor McCombs in the final plays of regulation forced overtime, and Gossett found McCombs for the lead in overtime.
Junior second-year starter Carson Walker jumped a route to intercept Evan Cofield’s pass over the middle to end the game, and Pell City won 26-20 to clinch the camp title, beating Handley in the final for the second straight year.
The 16-team camp included Cleburne County, Piedmont’s varsity and “B” teams, Jacksonville, Spring Garden and Ranburne from The Star’s coverage area.
Piedmont varsity, Jacksonville and Handley went 3-0 in their four-team pools, as did Albertville. Piedmont reached the semifinals before falling 20-12 to Pell City. The Bulldogs beat Spring Garden and Cleburne County in the tournament.
Handley beat Albertville 21-20 in the semis, after eliminating Coosa Christian and Southside.
The 7-on-7 tournament is the last summer play activity for most teams. They’ll take the next week off before opening practice Aug. 5.
“It’s all about competing,” Pell City coach Wayne Lee said. “You want to come up here and get better, but, if they’re going to five away something for winning, you want to win.
“We just kept on competing and kept on competing, scored on the last play and got the extra point and got the pick in overtime.”
Lee’s connection to tourney host Piedmont goes back years. He roomed with Piedmont coach Steve Smith at Jacksonville State University, and each coach stood up in the other’s wedding.
Handley coach Larry Strain has brought teams to the camp all 12 years, during his stays at Woodland, White Plains and Handley.
“There ain’t many years when we haven’t been in the final,” Strain said. “I would say, probably, three or four times that we have not been in the finals.”
He couldn’t recall with certainty how many times his teams have won the tournament … at least twice at Woodland and once with Handley. He took another loss in the finals in stride.
“At least our kids competed today,” Strain said. “That’s what it was about: competing, getting better, the quarterback throwing the ball and learning how to defend the pass.
“But it’s not real football. We’re going to learn all about what real football is in about a week, but I’m excited about the way our kids competed.”
Here’s a look at how coverage-area teams fared:
Piedmont: The Bulldogs’ varsity went beat Southside 13-12, West End-Walnut Grove 27-13 and Pell City “B” 16-6 in pool play. They beat Albertville 14-13 in cross-pool action, before the single-elimination tournament.
Highlights included cornerback Jakari Foster’s interception on the final play of a semifinal loss to Pell City’s varsity. One of a few returning starters for the reigning 3A runners-up, Foster got his first interception of the summer.
Freshman quarterback Jack Hayes, who saw extended varsity action as an eighth-grader and enters his first season as the starter, led the Bulldogs to a 6-1 day.
“It was a good day,” Smith said. “I’m very pleased with the progress we’ve made from the beginning of the summer to now.”
Jacksonville: With six starters out, including all-state running back Rontarius Wiggins, the Golden Eagles beat Ranburne 20-13, Albertville “B” 15-7 and Spring Garden 13-6 in pool play. Jacksonville lost to Handley 19-14 in cross-pool action then 19-13 to Pell City “B” in overtime in a first-round tourney game.
The Golden Eagles had two cornerbacks available, and both doubled as wide receivers.
“We had a lot of young kids that we played today, and we played a couple of kids in some new positions,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. “I was proud of how they responded. They made some plays and did some good things against some good competition.
“We went 3-0 in our pool and got put out in the tournament, but we didn’t have a whole lot of legs left under us at the end of the day.”
Spring Garden: The Panthers beat Albertville “B” 16-12 and lost to Ranburne 19-12 and Jacksonville 13-6 in pool play. They beat Piedmont “B” 12-8 in cross-pool action and lost to Piedmont’s varsity 14-6 in a first-round tourney game.
The Panthers went 11-2 with a school-record run to the 1A quarterfinals in 2018 but lost their entire offensive line. Spring Garden coach Jason Howard projects they will have no starters among his two seniors.
Quarterback Riley Kirk “did real well” Saturday, Howard said. “Cooper (Austin) ran some good routes, and Cameron Welch had a good day today. He’s an up-coming ninth-grader, and he’s really come on.
“It’s hard for us to do 7-on-7 because so much of our stuff is geared towards play fakes and faking the ball to (running back) Weston (Kirk), and faking the ball to (running back) Luke (Welsh).”
Cleburne County: First-year head coach Joby Burns saw his team beat Coosa Christian 21-0 and Sand Rock 27-7 and lose to Albertville 18-6 in pool play. The Tigers beat Southside 20-14 in cross-pool action and Pisgah 27-20 in the tourney before falling to Piedmont in the quarterfinals.
Burns, the defensive coordinator on Central-Clay’s 5A title team last season, replaces long-time Tigers coach Michael Shortt, who resigned but watched action Saturday.
“Overall, we did good,” Burns said. “We’re getting there and putting stuff in. We’ll get there.”
Ranburne: The Bulldogs lost 20-13 to Jacksonville and 19-7 to Albertville “B” and beat Spring Garden 19-12 in pool play. They lost to Pisgah 20-13 in cross-pool action and Southside 20-13 in the tournament.
“I thought our effort was good,” Ranburne coach Stephen Bailey said. “We didn’t make many plays. It seemed like every 50/50 ball, we didn’t win. We had some drops on offense. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”