Ohatchee's England, Piedmont's Holloway claim indoor track state titles

Ohatchee’s Brock England and Piedmont’s Cody Holloway came away champions during Friday’s Class 1A-3A state indoor track meet at Birmingham CrossPlex.
Ohatchee’s boys had the best team finish among coverage-area teams, taking fourth place with 43.5 points. State champion Winfield had 108.
On the girls’ side, Donoho (25) led the local pack in ninth place. Providence Christian took state with 87.
The 4A-5A division is on-going, and 6A and 7A divisions will have their meets Saturday.
Scoring finishes for local teams:
Ohatchee
Ohatchee: Brock England led the boys, taking state in the high jump at 5-10.00. Collin Ferguson was second in pole vault at 12-00.00.
Brody Hester took third in the pole vault at 11-00.00 and seventh in 60 hurdles (10.58).
Noah Fuller took third in the long jump (19-07.75) and fourth in the 60-meter dash (7.30 seconds), and Aidan Simpson was seventh in the shot put (38-09.00).
Ohatchee also got a fourth-place finish in the 4x200 relay (1:38.39).
For Ohatchee’s girls, Gracie George took second in shot put (32-03.25), accounting for the Indians’ eight points in a 12th-place finish.
Piedmont
Led by Holloway’s state title in 60 hurdles (9.41), the Bulldogs’ boys took seventh place with 21 points. He also took sixth in the long jump (18-09.75).
Jaden Cantrell finished second in the shot put (40-07.50), and Austin Estes was fifth in the 60 dash (7.36).
Piedmont was also seventh in the 4x200 relay (1:40.49).
Piedmont’s girls got an eighth-place finish from Emma Grace Todd in the long jump (13-06.25), accounting for the Bulldogs’ one point and 17th-place finish.
Donoho
Estella Connell had a big day for the Falcons, taking second in high jump (4-10), fourth in long jump (14-11.75) and fourth in triple jump (32-07.00).
Taylor Simmons took sixth in the 400 dash (1:03.57).
The Falcons were also fifth in the 4x200 relay (2:00.34).