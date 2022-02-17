Ohatchee girls lose lead late, fall to Geraldine in Northeast Regional

JACKSONVILLE — For the first three quarters and half the fourth period of their Northeast Regional basketball tournament semifinal round contest with Geraldine, the Ohatchee girls were floating on Cloud Nine. Over the final four minutes, the Indians scored three points and Geraldine scored 11 points and the Bulldogs won 58-50.
“I thought the game was a battle. I thought we played well. I’m proud of our girls for their fight, proud of this senior group (Morgan Foushee, Gracie George and Millie Rainwater) and all they’ve meant to our program,” said Ohatchee head coach Bryant Ginn. “I couldn’t ask for better kids, better role models.”
Ginn didn’t need to look at the game’s official stats sheet for long to confirm his sense of where his team fell short.
“At the end of the day, I thought they turned us over too much,” Ginn said. “That was ultimately the end of it. According to the sheet, we had 23. They only had 12. … Getting doubled up in turnovers was kind of tough.”
Despite the turnovers, Ohatchee (23-7) led 14-7 after one quarter, 29-21 at halftime and 40-34 when the third quarter closed. Ohatchee junior Jorda Crook and Geraldine senior Gracey Johnson engaged in a personal scoring contest the whole game. When the third quarter ended, Crook had 25 points and Johnson had 27.
Johnson added nine points in the first four minutes of the fourth to finish with 36. Her final points came on back-to-back 3-pointers that tied the game at 47-47 with 4:14 to play. Crook scored eight of Ohatchee’s 10 points in the fourth quarter and ended with a 33-point game. Like Johnson, Crook seemed tired in the final minutes.
“Late in the game, we couldn’t find that energy back again to get several stops in a row,” Ginn said. “I thought we probably just ran out of gas with the last four minutes to go.”
Crook’s two free throws with 2:52 to play made the score 49-49.
From there, Geraldine’s Shelby Trester took over the scorer’s role for Johnson. Trester’s 3-point basket at 2:12 gave the Bulldogs the lead for good. She was 6-for-6 at the foul line to protect the lead late. A free throw by Crook with 45.6 seconds left completed Ohatchee’s scoring.
After Crook’s 33 points, Foushee’s five points were next best for Ohatchee. Trester had 10 points for Geraldine and Sara Smith scored six.