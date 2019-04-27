Donoho’s chance to make school history in baseball came down to one run, one pitch and two brothers talking on the pitcher’s mound.
Catcher, Reid Williamon, and pitcher, Charlie Williamon, agreed and made the right call, and the Falcons are bound for the third round of the state playoffs in what’s believed to be the first time.
Charlie Williamon’s curveball finished his season-long, 5⅔-inning outing and Donoho’s 15-14 victory over Athens Bible in Game 3 of their best-of-3 series Saturday on McWhorter Brock Field.
The Falcons (16-8) eliminated Class 1A’s third-ranked team, as listed in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s final poll of the season, released ahead of the playoffs. Donoho will host No. 4 Mars Hill Bible starting with Friday’s doubleheader.
This because Donoho outlasted Athens Bible after both teams spent their top pitchers in Friday’s doubleheader, which saw Donoho win Game 1 2-0 and fall 5-2 in Game 2.
“The story of the game is us hitting the ball and Charlie keeping us in the game,” Donoho coach Steve Gendron said.
Reid Williamon made a major contribution in the hitting department, slamming a two-run home run to tie the game 2-2 in the bottom of the first inning. It was Donoho’s answer to Athens Bible’s start and Reid Williamon’s answer after a frustrating first day of the series.
“That did feel good,” he said. “The first two pitches, I swung and fouled off, straight back, and I knew I had to wait a little bit longer on it because I was early on it.
“I just waited on the curveball and just smashed it.”
Donoho got several strong offensive performances, including Payne Golden’s two-run home run in the third inning to put Donoho up 14-6.
It was Golden’s second big swing of the series. His two-run double provided all of the runs in Game 1.
Golden’s homer just cleared the fence in left field.
“I didn’t know it was gone, at first,” he said. “I thought it was going to go off the wall, but I was rounding first and going for second. I saw Coach Ford reached his hand out to high-five me, and I was like, ‘Why is he high-fiving me?’
“Then I hear a bang. I hear it hit the scoreboard. That’s when I realized it, and I was very hyped.”
Donoho answered Athens Bible’s two-run first inning with a six-run at bat of its own. When the Trojans tied it 6-6 with a four-run second, Donoho took advantage of thinning Athens Bible pitching for four walks en route to a six-run second and a 12-6 lead.
Charlie Williamon’s RBI single drove in one of those second-inning runs.
Meanwhile, Athens Bible struggled for answers on the mound. Starter Grey Fortenberry, who has battled a knee injury this season, worked a third of an inning. The Trojans went through Connor Abernathy, Cade Abernathy, Seth Leonard and Hayden Pierce before Lee Moyers worked the final four innings.
Donoho found something much earlier. Charlie Williamon, a sophomore, came on for starter Davis Jones with the game tied 6-6 in top of the second inning.
“He’d been texting me all week: ‘Hey, I can throw?’” Gendron said. “He texted me last night, ‘Hey, who’s starting tomorrow?’ I said I don’t know, but I did know I was going to start Davis.”
Charlie Williamon came on with bases loaded and one out and made something good happen quickly, catching Henderson May’s liner then throwing to first base after Moyers had strayed off the bag for a double play to end the threat.
Charlie Williamon retired Athens Bible in order in the third. Two errors helped the Trojans scored three runs in the fourth to make it 14-9, but he worked through a scoreless fifth.
Donoho gave him a 15-9 cushion when Edwin Connell grounded home a run in the bottom of the fifth, and Charlie Williamon kept working. He shook off Chris Waddell’s two-run double and Luke Metcalfe’s RBI single in the sixth and Moyers’ two-out, two-run home run to the left-field corner to bring Athens Bible within 15-14 in the seventh.
“I was, like, all right, just shake it off. Next batter,” Charlie Williamon said.
He found himself one again faced with May. With May down to his last strike, Reid Williamon came out from behind the plate to ask his brother a simple question.
“I went out and asked him what he wanted to throw,” he said.
Charlie Williamon chose the curveball.
“I said curveball for a ball, so I could fool the batter,” he said. “Not for a strike so he could hit it. Just so he could swing and miss.
“That’s what I did.”
There was disagreement on Charlie Williamon’s previous-long outing of the season. He said “one or two” innings. Gendron guessed three.
In a Game 3, when both teams had used their top two options, Charlie Williamon was “fantastic,” Gendron said.
“I couldn’t pitch at all, and I had been going to Excel three weeks, getting ready for this game and texting coach,” Charlie Williamon said. “When am I going to pitch? Who’s going to pitch?
“I was ready to pitch.”
He came away the winning pitcher … and a winner in big brother’s eyes.
“He hadn’t been pitching good all year, but he’s been working all week, trying to be a good pitcher,” said Reid Williamon, a junior. “He came in and threw six innings, and I couldn’t be more proud of my brother.”