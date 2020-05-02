Off track: Oxford’s Vincent had state titles in reach, now training for Navy future

Shania Vincent had big dreams for the outdoor track season, much bigger than running hills just to stay in sprinter’s shape.
It’s all for the next step now, and the Oxford senior had planned to have a big announcement about her commitment to the U.S. Naval Academy. Much like the outdoor-track season, the COVID-19 pandemic denied her a gathering for a college announcement.
Like so many who lost their senior seasons to social distancing, she’s gone through an evolution of thought since spring sports went on hiatus in Mid-March.
“I was devastated,” she said. “There were so many things that I wanted to do, so many of my goals that I wanted to accomplish, so I was crushed.
“But, I’d rather be safe than sorry.”
Vincent was on track for big things in her senior season. The reigning All-Calhoun County female co-athlete of the year in track finished third in the 100-meter dash at state, second in the 200 and second in the 400 in 2019.
She won more state medals than any other female Oxford athlete had, and everyone who finished ahead of her graduated. She was on pace to live the dream that injury denied former Yellow Jacket Victoria Rimpsey.
Underscoring her prospects, Vincent won indoor state titles in the 60 and 400 dashes Feb. 8. The outdoor season looked like hers for the having in 6A.
“She was going to go in there with all intentions of getting first place in every event she had,” eighth-year Oxford track coach Lydia Burgess said. “She would’ve had some competition in, possibly, the 400. Obviously, in the one and the two, it’s always a close race, but she would’ve definitely walked away with gold medals, for sure.”
As it turned out, an ankle injury kept Vincent out of the season-opening meet at Opelika and hampered her at Paul W. Bryant. Suspension and eventual cancelation of spring sports took the rest of the schedule.
She and other state-level Oxford athletes like Devion Ball (triple jump) and J.B. Carlisle (javelin) didn’t get to compete at the county meet. They didn’t get to compete at sectional or state. They didn’t get to compete at their 30-team home meet, scheduled the week that spring-sports play stopped.
The state meet would’ve started Thursday and concluded Saturday in Gulf Shores. Vincent said she gets reminders on social-media memories posts that show what she was doing the same days in previous years.
“It kind of makes me sad, of course, to see what it could’ve been,” she said. “All of this work that I’ve put in, it was to go out there and to get first place in the 100, 200 and 400, and to take those state titles home for the school.
“I’ll never get the chance to be state champion in 2020.”
Instead of racing for championships, she’s spent these days like so many other days since mid-March.
“I just run around the neighborhood, train by myself in my backyard,” she said. “That’s about it.
“I’ll either find a neighborhood or find a hill that nobody’s on, and I’ll run up the hill, which is all pretty essential for track, and it will still benefit me. Even during the regular season, I’ll run hills. I’m just running hills on the road.”
It’s all for her future, running track at Annapolis.
She chose the Naval Academy over Alabama-Huntsville, Middle Tennessee State, Keiser University (in Tallahassee, Fla.), Fort Valley State and Alcorn State. She’d taken her three-day visit to Annapolis but couldn’t visit elsewhere, once pandemic social-distancing measures took hold.
“I took my visit to the Naval Academy and fell in love with the school and the track team,” she said.
Vincent, also an all-county performer in volleyball, was planning a college announcement ceremony, but COVID-19 closed the window for that.
“It wasn’t going to be at the school, but it was going to be during the weekend, when I can get other family to come,” she said. “It was probably going to be at one of the community centers in Anniston.”
The Naval Academy takes 1,400 appointees annually out of roughly 5,000 nominations. Midshipmen who Vincent observed on her visit impressed her as “a different breed,” and Burgess sees Vincent as a fit.
“Her work ethic, I mean, you can see it, whether it’s out there on the track, pushing herself every day at practice or at meets,” Burgess said. “Off the track, she just has this bubbly personality that’s looking to help anybody out or be anybody’s friend.
“She’s got a unique personality.”
Vincent has family history in the Navy and Army, all enlisted personnel. Once she graduates from Annapolis, she’ll become the family’s first officer.
She said her family has encouraged her to go for aviation, and she has an interest in engineering. She laughs at the thought that family members would have to salute her.
“I’m so ready for that to happen,” she said. “Just to be the first one in my family to go to an academy and embark on something that nobody else has, it’s neat to get that different experience and be able to share it with them.”
Vincent has family in Decatur and Savannah, Ga., as well as in Chicago. Having family in or close to population centers, where reported COVID-19 cases come in higher numbers, shapes her perspective on Alabama High School Athletic Association and Alabama State Department of Education decisions that took her senior track season.
A month-and-a-half of pandemic news has mitigated her disappointment.
“Knowing how crazy it is, yeah,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, why are we having to cancel all of this stuff,’ but I’d rather it be canceled than go out there and have something happen.”