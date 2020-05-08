Off course: White Plains golfers, coach miss championship chase that could’ve been

Andrew Miller will always have the 2017 Calhoun County high school golf championship, particularly the only hole of the playoff.
He was a freshman for White Plains. Competition with Donoho was intense. Miller goes off first. White Plains coach Chris Randall estimates a gallery of roughly 200 people.
“He pops, pops hybrid, to the lip of the bunker and chips to within three inches and taps in for birdie with all of those folks watching,” said Randall, excitement still fresh in his voice, three years later. “That really clinched the county championship for us, and man, that’s where he started.”
Like his White Plains teammates, Miller had high hopes to add a state championship to his career. He and sister Maggie Miller, the Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County volleyball player of the year, could’ve won state championships in the same school year. She did it with Donoho in the fall.
White Plains’ girls, led by seniors Hanna Dyar, Allison Arenth and Caitlin Lewis, hoped to challenge Randolph and win their third state championship since 2015. Dyar could’ve ended her high school career just like sister Layne did in 2016, as a state champion.
What a fitting ending it would’ve been for all currently involved in the program that owns both of White Plains’ state championships, but add their dream to so many others lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wildcats would’ve spent this week preparing for state, which would’ve played out Monday and Tuesday at Robert Trent Jones-Magnolia Grove, near Mobile. Sadly, social-distancing precautions forced the Alabama High School Athletic Association to suspend spring-sports play in mid-March.
State schools superintendent Eric Mackey turned suspension into cancelation with his March 26 announcement that in-school instruction would end for the year. No school, no sports and no hope to achieve so many dreams for so many teams and athletes who had legitimate shots.
Count White Plains’ golf teams among them.
The boys team, which won the prestigious Blue-Gray tourney last year and finished third this year, looked to build on last year’s third-place state finish in 4A. Houston Academy, a 3A team, won the Blue-Gray.
“I really felt like the sky was the limit for us this year, just because we were returning four out of our five from last year,” Miller said. “We had a really, really good season last year.
“We didn’t finish like we wanted to, but we had a heck of a season. We won eight or nine tournaments, and that’s really unheard-of for high school golf.”
White Plains’ girls, determined after failing to qualify as a team for state last year, had won their only tournament of the season. Dyar, who finished sixth individually at state last year, has signed to play for Jacksonville State. Arenth signed with Snead State.
“We definitely could’ve brought home first at state,” Lewis said. “I felt like this was really our year to do something good, and everybody was just, like, praying about it. We all thought it was our year.”
The girls had what Randall called a “puncher’s chance” against defending state champion Randolph School, led by reigning low medalist Micheala Morard.
With top-four players Miller, Gage Miller, Kenny Okins and Wesley Jenkins returning, the boys topped the list of state contenders.
“Anything less than a state championship would’ve been a major disappointment,” Randall said. “It was something that we had been working on.
“This group had been together for three years, so it was something that, since I got the job, we had been shooting for was this year. We just felt like that, in 4A, no one was going to beat us one through four.”
The upside of what’s not happening for White Plains’ golf teams this week is what can happen. Randall spent much of his Friday with 3-year-old granddaughter Adilynn June.
That’s the sweet side of bittersweet. It’s hard to console the bitter side.
“People may think it’s silly, how disappointing it is for the kids not to get to finish,” he said. “If you’ve never played or coached, you don’t really understand what goes into it and how much you prepare, how much you enjoy the wins and how much the losses hurt.
“It’s a huge part of their life. It’s a huge part of my life, as their coach. It would’ve been a lot easier, had we gotten to play the season and either won or lost.”
White Plains’ girls will lose the three seniors, including Dyar, the last connection to two state-championship teams. Dyar and Arenth have more golf ahead. Lewis will attend Samford and study to become a speech pathologist. She’s considering trying out for cheerleading as a sophomore.
It’s all part of a future she said is “coming on way quicker than expected.”
Like many seniors who’ve had nearly two months to process COVID-19 news and its impact on their lives, Lewis has gone through an evolution of thought. She considered the initial suspension of school and sports like an extended spring break.
There was no statewide stay-at-home order at the time. Golf courses are like social-distancing havens, so she and her teammates could practice without sweating school for nearly three weeks.
Then came Mackey’s March 26 announcement. Suddenly, Lewis realized how smart her mom was to advise her to clear out her locker two weeks prior.
“She was right. I never went back,” Lewis said. “I’m still in shock, almost, because we got our cap and gowns the other day, and it seemed unreal. It doesn’t feel like it’s time to graduate, or that I feel like a graduate from White Plains.”
Andrew Miller plans to study neuroscience on the pre-med track at Notre Dame. He sees the pandemic and loss of his senior golf season from mixed perspectives.
“It’s really interesting and weird times that we live in,” he said. “I feel like we don’t really comprehend all that’s going on, just because we’ve never faced anything like this. We’ve never had everything shut down because of a virus, of an illness, an ailment to our body.
“It sucks, honestly. It does. Our senior years kind of got cut short. We have the right to be a little upset, but I feel like we can’t really be too mad, just because people were looking out for the masses.”