Odams separate but another chapter of Piedmont basketball to begin

JACKSONVILLE — A five-year chapter of Piedmont boys basketball history came to an end Thursday when Plainview defeated the Bulldogs 67-48 in the AHSAA Northeast Regional Class 3A championship game. Next year, Piedmont point guard Alex Odam won’t be coached by his father JoJo Odam. Next year, Piedmont coach JoJo Odam won’t be coaching his son Alex.
The reality came home to both JoJo and Alex at the postgame media interview session.
“He probably didn’t enjoy it as much as I did. We had our ups and downs. … but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” the elder Odam said.
Alex followed immediately: “I wouldn’t trade it for anything either. It was hard but we made it work and had fun with it. I’m going to miss it.”
Odam scored 12 points in his final game as a Bulldog. His scoring Thursday increased his Piedmont career scoring record to 3,229 points. His senior season total of 772 points ranks third among Piedmont players.
As outstanding as the younger Odam was for the Bulldogs, Piedmont will continue to play boys basketball after his departure and the cupboard won’t be bare either. Piedmont will return four of its top six players — junior Chance Murphy, sophomores Ishmael Bethel and Cole Wilson and freshman Rollie Pinto. JoJo Odam said the 2023-24 season was the main point in the postgame locker room discussion.
“This group set a high standard but these young guys, they’re there. They’re ready to tackle it next year and see what we can do,” coach Odam said.
With 1:24 to play and leading 64-44, Plainview coach Robi Coker sent in five reserves. Pinto scored two quick baskets then Piedmont called a timeout to make substitutions. Odam, Bethel, Wilson and Murphy exited together. Pinto remained on the court where Dontavious Jordan, Trevor Pike, Colton Proctor and Jake Rhinehart joined him.
Asked if he had considered removing Alex from the game separately, JoJo Odam seemed surprised by the question. Alex had a quick response.
“Those guys are just as important as I am to what we did all year. I’d much rather go out with them than on my own, no matter what the circumstance was,” Alex said.
On the strength of nine points by Pinto, five by Bethel, four by Odam and three by Wilson, Piedmont (25-6) played Plainview (29-6) to a 21-21 tie in the first quarter. The Bears opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run in two minutes while Piedmont missed on open look after open look, shots that had been dropping all season.
Odam finally scored on a fast break layup with 5:10 left in the half. After that, neither team scored and Piedmont trailed 30-23 at intermission. Over the final three minutes of the third quarter, Plainview raced to a 13-2 run and led 50-31 at the end of three quarters.
Pinto connected on back-to-back 3-point baskets and Odam added two points on a mid-range jump shot to start the final period, cutting Plainview’s lead to 50-39.
“If we could have gotten another stop and one more bucket, I think we could have maybe put a little pressure on them at that point,” the elder Odam said.
In reality, the Bulldogs were spent, at that point and Plainview pushed its advantage to 64-41 before Wilson connected on his second 3-pointer of the game with 1:30 to play.
Pinto led Piedmont in scoring with 22 points and added two steals and two rebounds. Odam contributed four assists, two steals and three rebounds in addition to his 12 points. Bethel scored eight points and nabbed four rebounds. Wilson finished with six points and two rebounds. Murphy led on the boards with 10 rebounds.
Bethel, Odam and Pinto each made the all-tournament team.
