 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Odams separate but another chapter of Piedmont basketball to begin

piedmont v plainview - regional final 007 tw.jpg

Piedmont's Alex Odam drives the court against Plainview during the Northeast Regional Championship.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — A five-year chapter of Piedmont boys basketball history came to an end Thursday when Plainview defeated the Bulldogs 67-48 in the AHSAA Northeast Regional Class 3A championship game. Next year, Piedmont point guard Alex Odam won’t be coached by his father JoJo Odam. Next year, Piedmont coach JoJo Odam won’t be coaching his son Alex.

The reality came home to both JoJo and Alex at the postgame media interview session.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.