White Plains High School grad Shelby Wood is no stranger to sports. A successful multi-sport athlete in high school and a former basketball player on scholarship at Southern Union State Community College, sports have always been a focus in her life.
Her most recent sports-related scholarship from the Alabama High School Athletic Association adds to a new chapter of life … refereeing.
“It’s weird how God works. If you would have told me two or three years ago that I would be refereeing volleyball I would have been like no … no way,” Wood laughed. “Now I’ve got a scholarship for it.”
On Saturday, Wood was one of nine honorees to receive the Alabama Sports Officials Foundation Scholarship.
“It’s a scholarship I applied for from reffing. I ref volleyball and basketball for the high schools,” said Wood, a 2017 White Plains graduate. “I just put in for it, and God blessed me with a scholarship.”
To apply for the scholarship, applicants either had to be children of current AHSAA officials or an official who is currently a college student, according to the AHSAA website.
“There are a lot of people that apply for it so I thought, 'Why not? I have nothing to lose,'” Wood said.
Out of the pool of applicants, one official is chosen from each of the nine AHSAA sports to be the recipient, each receiving a $250 scholarship for college. Wood was the recipient for AHSAA volleyball.
“That’s what’s crazy. I never played volleyball in high school so that’s just weird,” Wood laughed.
Despite never playing competitive volleyball, Wood is a referee for junior high and high school volleyball games in Calhoun County and nearby areas. She got into officiating volleyball through officiating her life-long sport of basketball.
“A lot of the umpires I ref basketball with said volleyball is the easy money, but when I got to it, it’s a little harder than it looks,” Wood laughed. “I love it now. I’m doing it again this year on weekends when I’m back from school.”
In addition to refereeing AHSAA volleyball games, Wood also referees AHSAA basketball, little league softball and travel league softball. On top of that, Wood is heading in to her first year of Physical Therapist Assistant school at Wallace State-Hanceville.
“I always worked throughout high school so I’m used to working,” Wood said. “The games are usually at night so I go home, do the studying I need to do, and go and work volleyball and basketball at night.”
While her end goal is to work in physical therapy, Wood also wants to continue officiating in her spare time, eventually moving up to the collegiate level for basketball.
“I know basketball in and out. Basketball has always been my love,” Wood said.
Even though she loves the game, Wood said the best part of being a referee is “interacting with the kids.” She said her positive interactions with referees as a high school and collegiate athlete always stuck with her and she hopes to provide the same positive experience to children now and in the future.
“It’s bigger than just winning and losing. You want to be a good mentor,” Wood said.