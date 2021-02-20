Northeast Regional: White Plains boys advance to showdown with Anniston

White Plains played what head basketball coach Chris Randall described as the Wildcats "best defensive game of the year" and defeated visiting Westminster Christian 51-38 in a Northeast Regional Class 4A boys semifinal.
The victory advances the Wildcats (21-6) to Monday's regional championship game against Area 9 foe Anniston. The finals are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum. It will be the fourth meeting of the season between the two schools. White Plains holds a 2-1 edge.
Randall said Jaden Chatman and Garrett Wilson joined forces to limit Westminster Christian's best player, Chase McCarty, to just two field goals and 13 points.
"Wonderful effort out of those two guys," Randall said.
Photos of the White Plains vs Westminster, AHSAA boys basketball tournament game.
McCarty, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound freshman, had a 3-point basket in the first quarter and a 2-pointer in the fourth. He was 8 of 9 at the free throw line.
White Plains led 14-8 after one quarter. Brody Baker had 10 of his game-high 23 points in the first. Neither team scored much in the middle two quarters. White Plains took the second 7-6 and the third 6-5.
Baker and Quin Wilson each netted nine points for the Wildcats in the fourth, and Chatman had six points as the victors won the period 24-19. Wilson and Baker each went 4 of 4 at the foul line in the fourth and Chatman was 3 of 4.
Quin Wilson finished with 14 points. He netted two 3-point buckets for the game. Chatman scored 10 points. Baker had three treys and 8 of 9 at the line overall. White Plains converted 15 of its 17 free throw attempts overall. Westminster was 16 of 23 on the day.