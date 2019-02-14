Northeast Regional at a glance
SCORES
Thursday
7A boys
Hoover 69, Sparkman 54
Huntsville 57, Thompson 47
7A girls
Sparkman 59, Tuscaloosa County 35
Hoover 84, Grissom 46
1A boys
Spring Garden 91, Lindsay Lane 65
Skyline 47, Winterboro 44
1A girls
Spring Garden 49, R.A. Hubbard 38
Skyline 59, Talladega County Central 47
SCHEDULE
Friday
2A boys
Sacred Heart vs. Fyffe, 4:30 p.m.
LaFayette vs. North Sand Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
2A girls
Ranburne vs. Sand Rock, 3 p.m.
Sacred Heart vs. Fyffe, 6 p.m.
6A boys
Oxford vs. Huffman, 10:30 a.m.
Pinson Valley vs. Lee-Huntsville, 1:30 p.m.
6A girls
Shades Valley vs. Hazel Green, 9 a.m.
Huffman vs. Lee-Huntsville, noon
ROUNDUP
Class 7A
Boys
Hoover 69, Sparkman 54: Ahsman Ellington scored 23 points, and C.J. Melton added 22 as Hoover (23-8) advanced to Wednesday’s 10:45 a.m. final against Huntsville. Hoover also got 12 points and eight rebounds from Shaun Sheffield in a game that saw both teams go scoreless in the third quarter. Malik Tyson led Sparkman (21-10) with 21 points and eight rebounds.
Huntsville 57, Thompson 47: Nathan Moore, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked six shots to lead Huntsville (15-17), which will play Hoover in Wednesday’s 10:45 a.m. final. John Cole Norris added 19 points, and Luke Guyette added 10. Thompson (21-12) got 10 points from Grant Hopkins.
Girls
Sparkman 59, Tuscaloosa County 35: Deyana Dodd poured in 24 points to go with six rebounds and seven assists to pace Sparkman (26-5), which will play Hoover in Wednesday’s 9 a.m. final. Rachel Daneri added 10 points and 15 rebounds, and Deja Fletcher had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals. Alexandria Yarbrough’s 12 points paced Tuscaloosa County (17-15), which shot 24.5 percent from the field (18.2 in the second half).
Hoover 84, Grissom 46: Skyla Knight scored 29 points to go with six assists and three steals to lead Hoover (31-1), which will play Sparkman in Wednesday’s 9 a.m. final. Aniya Hubbard added 18 points and Joiya Maddox 14 for Hoover. Grissom (19-8) got 14 points from Ariana Powe and 12 from Briana Moore.
Class 1A
Boys
Skyline 47, Winterboro 44: Jaylon Clements sank a 30-footer before the halftime buzzer, and his 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds to play provided the difference. Winterboro’s Cameron Pointer got off a halfcourt shot at the buzzer, but it hit off the backboard and missed. Center Collin Lockard scored a game-high 29 points for Skyline (24-8), which advanced to play Spring Garden in Tuesday’s 4:45 p.m. final. Clements finished with 10. Pointer had 16 points.
Girls
Skyline 59, Talladega County Central 47: Caitlin Ledwell scored 17 points, and Bailee Usrey added 16 to lead Skyline (27-5), which will play Spring Garden in Tuesday’s 3 p.m. final. The Vikings held TCC to 24.2 percent shooting. Devona Gover and Faith Johnson each scored 18 points for TCC.