Northeast Regional roundup: Austin leads Spring Garden girls past Altamont

Ace Austin scored 23 points with nine rebounds and eight assists, and Spring Garden’s girls beat Altamont 69-34 in Friday’s Northeast Regional semifinal action.
The Panthers will play Pisgah in Thursday’s 9 a.m. 2A final in Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Spring Garden also got 21 points from Neely Welsh and eight from Abby Steward.
Boys
Mountain Brook 58, Oxford 48: Oxford fell on the road in Friday’s 6A Northeast Regional semifinal action, the Yellow Jackets’ first loss in 27 games.
Oxford finished its season 29-3, winning the Calhoun County tournament for the third year in a row, as well as area regular-season and tournament titles.
"I'm extremely proud of our team," Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. "They laid it all on the line. Mountain Brook deserves a lot of credit. They are a great team.
"It was two great teams battling back and forth, and our men gave us everything they had,and we appreciate them tremendously."
Mountain Brook (27-6) advanced to Tuesday’s 11:30 a.m. 6A final against Huffman, which beat Minor 56-55.
Fyffe 61, Piedmont 51: There won’t be an All-Calhoun County boys’ 3A Northeast Regional final this week.
Piedmont fell 61-51 in Friday’s regional semifinal at Fyffe, and Plainview won 73-33 at Saks.
Piedmont got 32 points from Alex Odam, but cold shooting in the second half doomed the Bulldogs.
Plainview and Fyffe will play in the 3A regional final Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Plainview 73, Saks 33: Connor Martin led Saks with 13 points and Jordan Cosper added nine.