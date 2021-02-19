Northeast Regional: Hall steps up, helps Anniston boys advance

There’s an upside to Anniston’s having played three games with little from all-state guard Antonio Kite.
“If he’s not healthy before the state championship, we need to learn how to play without him, anyway,” senior guard Taishun Hall said. “Showing that we can play without him gives us motivation, but, once he gets back, it’s going to be even better.”
Hall’s season-high 13 points, paired with 17 from Malcolm Carlisle, helped Anniston dispatch Randolph 61-37 in Friday’s Northeast Regional semifinal at Anniston.
The Bulldogs (24-6) advanced to Monday’s 11:30 a.m. Class 4A regional final and will face Saturday’s winner between White Plains and Westminster Christian.
Friday’s game marked the third in a row that Anniston either went without Kite or he saw limited playing time. He’s missed time since he reported lost feeling in his right hand at practice leading up to the Bulldogs’ area-final loss to White Plains.
Kite saw limited action and took one shot in Anniston’s sub-regional victory over Jacksonville. He saw more action and scored four points against Randolph on Friday.
Kite described the hand as “better.”
“I’m just trying to get back in shape, that’s all,” he said.
Kite said he could’ve played longer if needed Friday. Anniston coach Torry Brown said Kite’s mobility improved after the Jacksonville game.
“Tonight was 10 times better than the Jacksonville game,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said. “The Jacksonville game, he went four or five minutes. Tonight, I told him to let me know when he needed to sub in and out, and he played a lot more minutes.
“It was a step in the right direction as we move toward Monday.”
Kite and Brown said Kite doesn’t have deeper health issues. The problem is lost practice time.
“He’s so out of rhythm right now because he’s playing games but not practicing,” Brown said. “It’s tough, because basketball is a game of rhythm. When you don’t practice, it’s tough to get any rhythm.”
Randolph (12-13) had similar issues coming into Friday’s game. Weather-related postponement pushed the Raiders’ sub-regional victory over New Hope to Thursday, and Alabama High School Athletic Association championship rules require games to be played on the next possible day.
That meant that Randolph had to play Anniston on Friday, without chance to prepare for the Bulldogs.
It likely wouldn’t have changed the outcome as Anniston got out to a 15-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and 34-17 at halftime.
“Carlisle was aggressive getting to the rim,” Brown said. “We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well. We didn’t get it inside as much as I wanted to get it inside, especially without Kite, but Taishun Hall gave us some good energy off the bench.”
Hall’s 13 points marked his season high. He’s in his first season at Anniston after playing portions of his career at Cleburne County and Sacred Heart.
His performance included two breakaway dunks, something Kite normally brings for the Bulldogs.
As for Kite, Brown hopes to have him primed for Monday.
“It’s going to take him three or four good practices,” Brown said. “He doesn’t have the luxury of having three or four good practices, so he’s going to have to get it in a day.
“We’ll take off tomorrow. He can rest some tomorrow, and then Sunday we’ll go pretty hard. We’ll push him as hard as he can go Sunday.”