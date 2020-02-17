Northeast Regional: Even in tight game, Anniston keeps cool and works toward another win

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Anniston's Antonio Kite shoots over Good Hope's Eli Phares. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
JACKSONVILLE — They know the arena. They know the stage. They know the stakes.
So, the Anniston High Bulldogs had little reason to sweat in the Class 4A Northeast Regional boys semifinals, even as Good Hope made a fourth-quarter charge.
Anniston scored a 66-58 win at Jacksonville State's Pete Mathews Coliseum to advance to Wednesday's finals, and with the cool and calm the Bulldogs showed, this one didn't seem as tight as the scoresheet might indicate.
Anniston lost starting guard Mark Toyer to fouls with 5:37 to go, and 6-foot-5 Malcolm Harvey, a force under the basket, followed with his fifth foul with 1:15 to go. On top of that, Good Hope's late run cut the Anniston lead to six points on a couple of occasions in the final two minutes.
Even so, while Good Hope seemed to live and die with every good and bad play, Anniston hardly seemed out of sorts, ever.
"I've been in the environment before," Anniston's Kwame Milton said. "You don't worry about the crowd, just keep playing defense and moving forward."
Anniston (22-8) has played a schedule that included games against Talladega, Jacksonville and Oxford, which the Bulldogs played in the Calhoun County tournament finals, which was hosted by JSU.
"I told the kids at the beginning of the game it's an advantage to every team we have here in Calhoun County to get a chance to come up here and play in the county tournament," Anniston coach Torry Brown said. "It's probably the best tournament around, in terms of the environment and fans. Every school has a great fanbase. It prepares you for regionals."
Anniston's Malcolm Harvey shoot a bucket over Good Hope's Michael Lowe. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Antonio Kite pushes the ball past Good Hope's Eli Phares. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Malcolm Harvey looks to the hoop over Good Hope's Michael Lowe. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Malcolm Harvey is fouled by Good Hope's Michael Lowe. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Antonio Kite goe to the hoop against Good Hope's Eli Phares (1) and Jacob Maddox. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Antonio Kite shoots over Good Hope's Eli Phares. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Antonio Kite looks to get the ball around Good Hope's Eli Phares. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Mark Toyer brings the ball up the floor against Good Hope's Drew Maddox. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Antonio Kite is fouled by Good Hope's Michael Lowe. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Antonio Kite weaves the ball around Good Hope's Drew Maddox. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kwame Milton shoots and is fouled by Good Hope's Michael Lowe. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Good Hope's Michael Lowe fouls Anniston's Antonio Kite. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kwame Milton shoots around Good Hope's Michael Lowe. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Malcolm Harvey fights for a rebound with Good Hope's Jacob Maddox. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Malcolm Harvey fights for a rebound with Good Hope's Jacob Maddox. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Antonio Kite shoots a 3-pointer. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Malcolm Harvey goes to the hoop against Good Hope's Michael Lowe. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Malcolm Harvey looks to the hoop against Good Hope. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston head coach Torry Brown gives some instructions from the bench. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kwame Milton goes to the hoop over Good Hope's Michael Lowe. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kwame Milton goes to the hoop over Good Hope's Michael Lowe. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kwame Milton spins toward the basket around Good Hope's Tanner Malin. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Mark Toyer pushes the ball past Good Hope's Drew Maddox. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
It showed especially at the free throw line. Anniston sank 21 of 29 for the day, including 13 of 18 in the final period.
When told his team's foul-shooting numbers, Brown answered, "Wow."
"We probably haven't shot free throws like that but maybe a few times this year," Brown said.
Even Malcolm Harvey, who missed his first three foul shots of the game, was clutch down the stretch as he made his last three.
"I feel like if I miss, it would be my fault if they had the opportunity to come back," Harvey said.
Good Hope made 12 of 18 for the day, which included misses on the front end of four one-and-one opportunities.
Anniston struggled to shoot. Even Antonio Kite, who led the Bulldogs with 15 points, made 3 of 19 from the field. However, the defense limited Good Hope and allowed Anniston to lead 47-33 about 30 seconds into the fourth quarter.
It helped that Harvey, a 6-foot-5 post player, had a size advantage. Good Hope had no starter taller than 6-3. Harvey finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Milton added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. DeMarien Stewart had 10 points off the bench.
Good Hope (26-5) got 28 points and 10 rebounds from Cole Maddox.
Even if Anniston didn't seem to be sweating during this one, Brown assured that on the sidelines, he wasn't so calm.
"You know what? You're always sweating it until the clock is triple zero," he said, smiling.