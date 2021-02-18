Northeast Regional basketball: Oxford girls fight hard, but fall against Chelsea

Oxford’s best season in girls basketball since 2002 came to an end in the Northeast Regional semifinals Thursday.
Xaionna Whitfield led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points, but Chelsea won 50-38 at home and will play Huffman in the 6A regional final at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
La’Mya McGrue added nine points, and Kaleah Taylor added seven.
“I’m so proud of our girls,” fifth-year Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “There late third quarter, early fourth, they were hitting everything they were throwing up. It would’ve been easy to fold the tent, but my girls fought so hard.
“The score was 12, but in our minds it was closer than that because of the effort.”
Oxford won its area, regular season and tournament, and sub-regional game. The Yellow Jackets finished as Calhoun County runners-up and had a 3-0 run through The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic.
Oxford (24-7) posted its first 20-win season since 2002 and first regional appearance since 2005. The Yellow Jackets will return all but seniors Lisa Montgomery and Emma McCullough.
“I love this group of kids,” Bennett said. “This was one of the most fun seasons I’ve been a part of, and not just because of the record.”