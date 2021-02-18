Northeast Regional basketball: Crook scores 33 points, but Ohatchee falls to Sylvania

Jordan Crook poured in 33 points, but it wasn’t enough to extend the season for Ohatchee’s girls.
The Indians (20-7), making their first Northeast Regional appearance since 2010, fell to Sylvania 76-67 in Thursday’s 3A semifinal.
Sylvania advanced to the regional final and will play Plainview at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Ohatchee senior Tori Vice, a two-time all-state guard, scored 16 points in her final game.
Ohatchee made its sixth regional appearance. The Indians made five between 1999 and 2010.
This season’s team won their area, regular season and tournament, and sub-regional game. The Indians stood within 59-56 through three quarters Thursday.
“It's been a great year overall,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said. “We accomplished a lot of our goals, and I’m just really proud of the girls and the way they stepped up.
“Just to get to see them have success and continue to improve has been the best part.”