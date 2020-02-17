You are the owner of this article.
Northeast Regional: Anniston’s ‘gazelles’ find their stride, dominate against Fairview

Anniston's Kiana Montgomery shoots for two points. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

JACKSONVILLE — Other high school teams have a big, rarely two. Anniston’s girls have what their coach calls two “gazelles.”

Eddie Bullock’s gazelles ran, jumped, rebounded, blocked, stole and scored Fairview to sleep in the Northeast Regional on Monday.

Kiana Montgomery and Asia Barclay combined for 40 points and 23 rebounds, and the Bulldogs pulled away from the Aggies 57-35 to advance to the regional final.

Anniston (26-3) will play Oneonta on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Pete Mathews Coliseum, much to Bullock’s relief.

“This is always the toughest game on me,” he said. “It’s like I’m playing again. I hadn’t had nothing to eat since 2 o’clock yesterday, trying to get ready for the game.”

Montgomery and Barclay, with a 12-point contribution from all-state guard Allasha Dudley, played as if to tell their coach, we got you.

Montgomery led all scorers with 21 points, to go with nine rebounds, two steals and four blocks.

Barclay filled the stat sheet with 19 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and four steals. She had seven offensive and seven defensive rebounds.

Anniston outscored Fairview 38-10 in the paint and outrebounded the Aggies 32-20.

Asked how often he sees teams with two athletic bigs, Fairview coach Chris Gambrill answered succinctly.

“You don’t, not in 4A,” Fairview coach Chris Gambrill said. “With 4A, you might see one, two good players. Very rarely do you see two really good bigs that thrive on rebounding, playing their role.”

It’s nothing new for Anniston to have post power. Bullock had Barclay and Montgomery last year, along with departed seniors Tekiya Jackson and Toniah Foster.

“It’s a different beast now,” Bullock said “I’ve got two that can really, really run the floor. I call them gazelles, and they run like that.”

Montgomery and Barclay can get out on the break, catch and convert, as well as rebound and score in the halfcourt. They also hit free throws, and Montgomery hits short jumpers.

“Usually when we play, they’re going to key on Allasha,” Montgomery said. “Me and Asia, we can play, but we have a big advantage. When we play, nobody can stop us.”

Bullock brags that Montgomery can grab the rim. He teases the possibility she could dunk in a game.

“I’m working on it,” Montgomery says.

Barlcay had to get over being “shellshocked” to start Monday’s game, Bullock said.

“I was having little second thoughts that I wasn’t going to do good on the court, and that I wasn’t going to run the floor how I used to.” Barclay said.

It didn’t take long for Anniston’s gazelles to treat the Pete’s big college court as their savanna. Bullock heaped the biggest praise on Montgomery.

“This little girl right here played her butt off. No offense to the rest of them, but she was the Energizer Bunny ...”  Bullock said. “And she still was not as aggressive as I want her to be.”

“I mean, they could not stop her, and she has to have that dominant mentality.”

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

