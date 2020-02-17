Northeast Regional: Anniston’s ‘gazelles’ find their stride, dominate against Fairview

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Anniston's Kiana Montgomery shoots for two points. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
JACKSONVILLE — Other high school teams have a big, rarely two. Anniston’s girls have what their coach calls two “gazelles.”
Eddie Bullock’s gazelles ran, jumped, rebounded, blocked, stole and scored Fairview to sleep in the Northeast Regional on Monday.
Kiana Montgomery and Asia Barclay combined for 40 points and 23 rebounds, and the Bulldogs pulled away from the Aggies 57-35 to advance to the regional final.
Anniston (26-3) will play Oneonta on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Pete Mathews Coliseum, much to Bullock’s relief.
“This is always the toughest game on me,” he said. “It’s like I’m playing again. I hadn’t had nothing to eat since 2 o’clock yesterday, trying to get ready for the game.”
Anniston's Unrayasia Barclay goes to the hoop over Fairview's Isabella McGukin. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Unrayasia Barclay goes high to snag a rebound. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kiana Montgomery shoots for two points. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Airriana Colley goes to the basket past Fairview's Payton Golden. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Unrayasia Barclay looks to the hoop over Fairview's Daisy Manasco. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Unrayasia Barclay goes in the lane for two points. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston head coach Eddie Bullock questions a players moves. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley shoots a foul shot. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley shoots a short jumper over Fairview's Isabella McGukin. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Shiwanna Jackson and Fairview's Maddie Yeager fight for a loose ball on the floor. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Unrayasia Barclay tries to save the ball. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley drives the ball to the hoop. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kiana Montgomery fights for a rebound. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kiana Montgomery goes to the basket past Fairview's Katie Ball. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley drives the ball past Fairview's Daisy Manasco. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Unrayasia Barclay knocked the ball away from Fairview's Melinn Garcia. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kiana Montgomery shoots the ball over Fairview's Molly McKelvy. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Unrayasia Barclay eyes the basket past Fairview's Molly McKelvy. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley makes a last second pass over Fairview's Katie Ball. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played Fairview in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
