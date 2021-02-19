Northeast Regional: Alexandria boys roll to win over Douglas

ALEXANDRIA — There have been a number of tightly contested postseason basketball games between Alexandria and Douglas over the years. Friday’s Northeast Regional Class 5A semifinal at Alexandria was not one of them. The Valley Cubs held Douglas to single-digit points in each of the first three quarters, forced a running clock to start the fourth and scorched the Eagles 62-33.
Alexandria will tangle with Ramsay in the Northeast Regional championship game Monday at 4:30 p.m. The game will be played at Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum. Ramsay advanced with a 68-51 win over Guntersville at home Friday. The Rams were the No. 1 team in 5A in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings.
“I don’t know a whole lot about them but they’re the best team in the state,” Alexandria head coach Jason Johnson said of Ramsay. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to play them.”
With the victory over Douglas (23-8), the Valley Cubs improved to 15-8. They were 2-4 when the Calhoun County school system halted sports activities 10 days before Christmas. Alexandria was 7-7 on Jan. 19, after a narrow 47-42 loss to eventual champion Oxford in the quarterfinals of the Calhoun County tournament. Since then, the Cubs are 8-1.
“I’m just proud of our guys,” Johnson said. “We were sitting at 2-4 at one time and could have given up.”
Alexandria’s lone loss since the county tournament was to Anniston in a game Johnson said Alexandria led much of the way.
“We’ve been playing some pretty good basketball,” Johnson noted.
Alexandria took control of the Douglas contest by outscoring the Eagles 22-8 in the second quarter. They sealed the deal with a 20-9 advantage in the third for a 53-22 lead after three periods.
D’Anthony Walton tallied 10 of his 19 points in the second quarter. Landan Williams netted 11 of his game-high 20 points in the third. Williams added eight rebounds, also a team best. Walton had three rebounds and three assists.
Julian Wright finished with 10 points despite missing much of the first half with two early fouls. He grabbed seven boards. Collin Taylor had eight points, three rebounds and two steals. Point guard Javais McGhee recorded three points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals. Reserve Deshaun Foster scored the final two points for the Cubs. Ivonte Davis made two steals.
Johnson was pleased with Alexandria’s work on defense, particularly against Raygan Edmondson. Edmondson, a junior, ended with 17 points. In the first half, when he wasn’t scoring Douglas wasn’t scoring. The Eagles had 13 points at halftime. Edmondson contributed 11 of the 13 including a pair of 3-point baskets late in the second quarter when Alexandria had switched to a zone defense.
“I thought D’Anthony did a good job on him. We knew we really had to guard him,” Johnson said. “Our bigs (Wright and Williams) did a good job defensively, too.”