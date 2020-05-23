You are the owner of this article.
North-South softball: White Plains' Ford selected as All-Star coach

White Plains head coach Rachel Ford high fives White Plains' Graci Surrett after she scored a run during the Oxford Spring Sting softball tournament Friday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

White Plains' Rachel Ford has been selected as one of the coaches for the North-South All-Star softball coach.

The team rosters were released Saturday by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.

The AHSADCA has hosted annual North-South all-star games in football, baseball, softball, volleyball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, cross country, tennis and golf during the All-Star Week. The games were canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AHSAA Summer Conference will still be July 13-18 but is being converted to a virtual conference.

According to a news release, rising seniors were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school baseball coaches.

With the release of the softball teams, all the rosters for all the sports have been made public.

A complete list of all the All-Star rosters:

SOFTBALL

North girls team

Kyndall Bailey, Ramsay, OF

Kennedy Barron, Pisgah, P

Jessie Baughan, Sumiton Christian, IF

Lila Blackburn, Red Bay, P

McKenzie Brown, Springville, OF

Brookelyn Cannon, Hoover, P

Raegen Clem, Ardmore, C

Emma Dempsey, Belgreen, P

Gwyneth Hornibrook, Vestavia Hills, C

Mallory Lane, Hatton, IF

Aubrie Lisenby, Bob Jones, C

Crystal Maze, Hewitt Trussville, IF

Presley Morris, Rogers, IF

McKenzie Newcomb, Hazel Green, P

Morgan Nowakowski, Buckhorn, OF

Lindsey Smith, Hayden, IF

Annabelle Widra, Spain Park, IF

Emry Wright, Sipsey Valley, C

Coaches

Mary Jane Hobbs, Elkmont

Rachel Ford, White Plains

Kent Chambers, Bob Jones (administrative)

South girls team

Carleigh Bowden, Saraland, OF

Madison Britt, Elmore County, IF

Braeland Burdette, Gulf Shores, IF

Mackenzie Garcia, Theodore, IF

Rycca Hinton, Faith Academy, P

Lauren Hudson, Brantley, P

Madison Hurt, Central Phenix City, IF

Haley Ingram, Alabama Christian, IF

Ainsley Lambert, Spanish Fort, P

Alexis Love, Tallassee, C

Landyn McAnnally, Prattville Christian, P

Romona McLeod, Brewbaker Tech, OF

Hannah Pitts, Auburn, P

Morgan Roden, Wicksburg, C

Gabriella Stagner, Faith Academy, IF

Ashlynn Stewart, Satsuma, IF

Jaibriel Terrell, Dothan, OF

Haley Vanbrimmer, Elberta, IF

Coaches

Nathan Rainey, Wicksburg

Brian Pittman, Brewbaker Tech

Susan Barnes, Elba (administrative)

SOCCER

North girls team

Emma Colvin, Albertville, CB

Mari Julia Delgado, West Morgan, F

Kaylee Dressback, Vestavia Hills, DCM

Haley Duca, Chelsea, CB

Vivian Gray, Spain Park, GK

Amanda Hall, John Carroll, OB

Kaitlin Maynard, Oak Mountain, F

Kori Ingram, Pelham, CMF

Brooklyn Johnson, Hewitt-Trussville, D

Samantha King, Mars Hill Bible, MF

Madelyn Mathews, Springville, M

Caroline Pendergrass, Fort Payne, GK

Britton Slifka, Hoover, CB

Lindsey Smith, Mountain Brook, OM

Mia Teare, St. John Paul II, F

Kalia Todd, Altamont, F

Karli Wade, Priceville, F

Georgia White, Bob Jones, F

Coaches

Jack Mann, Mars Hill Bible

Lauren Wooten, Hewitt-Trussville

George Cavender, Butler (administrative)

South girls team

Morgan Baker, Baldwin County, CB

Sarah Bruce, Smiths Station, C

Alexis Drum, St. Paul's, D

Camilla Earles, Auburn, LW

Syndey Garth, Enterprise, S

Meg Hannan, Cottage Hill, GK

Anna Kelly, Auburn, CB

Michaelyn Manning, Alabama Christian, F

Margaret Mathison, Trinity Presbyterian, MF

Caroline Naman, McGill Toolen, F

Hali Parker, Providence Christian, DMF

Lane Raley, St. Michael's Catholic, GK

Leighton Robertson, Montgomery Academy, CM

Abigail Sims, Benjamin Russell, MF

Katherine Strickland, St. Paul's, CM

Kate Santini, Daphne, MF

Mallory Sears, Fairhope, MF

Alayna Yarbrough, Carroll, CB

Coaches

Bill Ferguson, Auburn

Ashley Johnson, St. Paul's

Ken Wright, Montgomery Public Schools (administrative)

North boys team

Andrew Carson, Huntsville, CDM

Logan Edwards, Spain Park, F

Jacob Franklin, Helena, GK

Jesse Espinoza Jimenez, Fort Payne, D

Jesse Kantzler, Gadsden City, MF

Daniel Kutsch, Altamont, CM

Anthony Lucas, Crossville, F

Daniel Martinez, Russellville, GK

Patrick Neil, Mountain Brook, MF

Chris Nettuno, Chelsea, MF

Mitchell Register, Vestavia Hills, OB

Wilson Rhodes, Oak Mountain, WB

James Seija, Bob Jones, CB

Dylan Steely, Hoover, D

Donar Romas, Florence, DMF

Nehemias Ordonez Vicente, Tanner, M

Cooper Wyatt, Randolph, S

Coaches

Sam Corker, Gadsden City

Alex Tomlinson, Randolph

George Cavender, Butler (administrative)

South boys team

Niyonizigiye Claude, Davidson, MF

Tristin Cohen, Faith Academy, OB

Atilio Corte IV, Bayside Academy, F

Wiley Holmes, Alma Bryant, DB

John Holt, St. Luke's, CMF

Jake Hufham, Trinity Presbyterian, CMF

Keith Miller Jr., Montgomery Academy, GK

Dominic Murphy, St. Michael Catholic, F

Judd Osten, Montgomery Catholic, DMF

Dean Parker, St. Paul's, CB

Luke Picicci, McGill Toolen, F

James Posey, Andalusia, D

Storm Rief, Auburn, MF

Matthew Sheahan, Enterprise, D

Owen Spuler, Spanish Fort, CMF

Tyler Suggs, Smiths Station, F

Forrest Taylor, Foley, GK

Carter Wysong, Baker, D

Coaches

Ray Bozeman, Andalusia

Gabriel DeQueiroz, Montgomery Academy

Ken Wright, Montgomery Public Schools (administrative)

BASEBALL

North team

Slade Alford, Bob Jones

Connor Ball, Chelsea

Andrew Cartee, Hartselle

Grant Cherry, Vestavia Hills

Samuel Dutton, Westbrook Christian

Wesley Helms, Briarwood Christian

Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill Bible

Trey Higgins, Oxford

Skylar Jones, Hewitt-Trussville

Brodie McCracken, Oneonta

Brody Moss, Helena

Ridge Raper, Phil Campbell

Sean Smith, Piedmont

Max Soliz, Jr., Bob Jones

Daniel Stewart, Hazel Green

Grant Taylor, Florence

Garrett Telaga, Sparkman

Johnstan Turner, Lawrence County

Coaches

Steve Renfroe, Briarwood Christian

Jay Mitchell, Mars Hill Bible

Keith Lucky, St. James (administrative)

South team

Chase Allsup, Dothan

Maddux Bruns, UMS Wright

Carson Dunlap, G.W. Long

Dalton Eddington, St. Luke’s

Cade Eastebrook, Saraland

Keaton Fuller, Fairhope

Connor Gulledge, Baker

Luke Hasty, Smiths Station

Carson Howard, St. James

Jacob Ingram, Tallassee

William Kohn, Chilton County

Chip Morgan, Andalusia

Walker Morgan, LAMP

Walter Passeau, St. Paul’s

Connor Roberts, Gulf Shores

Cooper Slaten, Benjamin Russell

Will Turner, Auburn

Tanner Wells, Rehobeth

Coaches

Kyle Hunter, Baldwin County

Mike Ferry, Smiths Station

Ken Whittle, Trinity Presbyterian (administrative)

TENNIS

North girls team

Tiana Shelton, Altamont

Zoya Bashir, Altamont

Carson Ryan, Northridge

Blakely Valdez, Hewitt-Trussville

Caroline Long, Hoover

Margo Belden, Mountain Brook

Emma Karcher, Mountain Brook

Chaney Peters, Wilson

Anna Holway, Florence

Ruby Cunningham, Florence

Chloe Frame, Madison Academy

Elizabeth Standifer, Cullman

Coaches

Cindy Cleveland, Sylacauga

Nathan Bates, Cullman

Sue Marshall, Randolph (administrative)

South girls team

Grace Garrett, St. Luke's

Whitney Novak, St. Luke's

Tianna Dixon, UMS-Wright

Clara Stokes, St. Paul's

Alyssa Steed, Saraland

Emma Pager, Spanish Fort

Gwenyth Miller, Fairhope

Sophia Regan, McGill-Toolen

Sydney Jorgensen, Prattville Christian

Jane League, Auburn

Coaches

Robin Carr, Enterprise

Elisa Bowden, Trinity Presbyterian (administrative)

North boys team

Alex Felts, Briarwood Christian

Luke Wolf, Briarwood Christian

Thomas Harper, Northridge

Ethan Shunnarah, Mountain Brook

Thomas Woodall, Mountain Brook

Daniel Wheeler, Vestavia Hills

Sam Tolbert, Hoover

Jack Euler, Pell City

Keeton Hetrick, Wilson

Jackson Murphree, Cullman

Hudson Hatfield, Decatur

Connor Jiminez, Huntsville

Coaches

Jennifer Lee, Pell City

Reese Morton, Huntsville

Sue Marshall, Randolph (administrative)

South boys team

Marshall Latture, Fairhope

Alexander Nelson, Enterprise

Ayden Peterson, Enterprise

Bradley Pouncey, Enterprise

Junu Jeon, LAMP

Thomas Treadwell, Trinity Presbyterian

Hamilton Chapman, Montgomery Academy

Tanner Debardelaben, Auburn

Coaches

Matt Hooper, Auburn

Rick Cleveland, UMS-Wright (administrative)

GOLF

North girls team

Robyn Blakey, Leeds

Erika Allen, Northside

Hailey Remick, Hoover

Julia Freeman, Hoover

Madison Craigge, Muscle Shoals

Riya Key, Muscle Shoals

Fallon Craigge, Muscle Shoals

Brileigh Roberts, Fairview

Lauren Lawson, Fairview

Reagan Malone, Arab

Coaches

Jason Pierce, Glencoe

Emily Stapler, Arab

Derrick Gargis, Muscle Shoals (administrative)

South girls team

Brooke Rachel, Mobile Christian

Miriam McCoy, Bayside Academy

Hannah Keel, Daphne

Maleah King, Davidson

Elizabeth Gottlieb, McGill-Toolen

Meghan Stein, McGill-Toolen

Hannah Dees, Fairhope

Lauren Thompson, Providence Christian

Morgan Jones, Auburn

Coaches

Rex Bynum, Enterprise

Adam Byrd, Auburn

North boys team

Cole Davidson, Hewitt-Trussville

Jackson Bowman, Westbrook Christian

Kenneth Okins, White Plains

Gage Miller, White Plains

Zach Ashley, Brooks

Justin Olive, Brooks

Eric Boutwell, Russellville

Paul Bruce, Guntersville

Ryley Heath, Hartselle

Brooks McKeller, James Clemens

Coaches

Chris Randall, White Plains

Chad Gladden, Hartselle

Derrick Gargis, Muscle Shoals (administrative)

South boys team

Will Middleton, Bayside Academy

John Wilson, Elba

Matthew Streitman, Houston Academy

Alan McDonald, Houston Academy

Brady Wood, Enterprise

Tucker Crowson, Central-Phenix City

Luke Holmes, Auburn

Tyler Bjorgum, Gulf Shores

Nathan King, Citronelle

Coaches

Matt Wicker, Elba

Alex Davis, Smiths Station

FOOTBALL

North team

Andrew Corkren, Northside, QB

Daymond Eason, Mae Jemison, QB

Jonovan Carlisle, Oxford, RB

Anthony Cervantes, Susan Moore, RB

Trey Garner, Gordo, RB

Darrian Meads, Hokes Bluff, RB

Zay Britt, Oxford, WR

Quamaine Gamble, Madison County, WR

Raquez Jackson, Parker, WR

Silas Thompson, Piedmont, WR

Caleb Bailey, Susan Moore, OL

Dylan Gilbert, Wellborn, OL

Travis Ricks, Falkville, OL

Jackson Sarratt, Boaz, OL

Nick Sims, Randolph County, OL

David Turner, Tuscaloosa County, OL

Josh Underwood, Fultondale, OL

Philip Duke, Pelham, DB

Kambree Johnson, Parker, DB

Dante Jordan, Randolph County, DB

Donovan Minter, Pleasant Grove, DB

Malik Satcher, Oxford, DB

Davion Phillips, Clay Central, DE

Quentin Knight, Clay Central, LB

Devin Owens, Clay-Chalkville, LB

Matthew Plummer, Pelham, LB

Domonique Thomas, Ohatchee, LB

Donald Winchester, Fort Payne, LB

JaMichael Rogers, Bessemer City, DE

Joseph Davis, Hoover, DT

Lorenzo Goss, Boaz, DT

Luke McKinney, Winfield, DT

Matthew Stephens, Haleyville, DT

Will White, Vestavia Hills, DT

Willie Smith, Fultondale, Ath

Cole Porch, Sylacauga, K

Tadarien McIntosh, Pickens County, P

Coaches

Jeff Smith, Wellborn, head coach

Don Dover, Fultondale

Chris Elmore, Fort Payne

Rod Isaac, Midfield

Heath Lauderdale, Susan Moore

Ryan Lolley, Gordo

Chris  Musso, Haleyville

Andy Lambert, Haleyville (administrative)

South team

Kyle Kramer, Prattville, QB

Braxton Tolliver, Park Crossing, QB

Tra Betts, McGill-Toolen, RB

Daryl Brown, Notasulga, RB

Elijah McLain, Andalusia, RB

James Stanley, Baldwin County, RB

Isaiah Causey, Prattville, WR

Damarshun Davis, Lee-Montgomery, WR

Tavares Womack, Jeff Davis, WR

Cade Collier, Baker, TE

Ethan Bittle, Prattville, OL

Jayden Brooks, Enterprise, OL

Fernando Diaz, Enterprise, OL

Jean Jones, Andalusia, OL

Dustin McFarland, Goshen, OL

Michael Payton, Theodore, OL

Daniel Samuel, T. R. Miller, OL

Mikal Molton, Bibb County, DB

Treyvion Pines, Theodore, DB

Jorden Reed, Blount, DB

Javier Taylor, Park Crossing, DB

Rhasheed Wilson, Reeltown, DB

Jamar Booker, Blount, LB

Arian Gregory, Luverne, LB

Andre Howard, Carver-Montgomery, LB

Jacob Huff, McGill-Toolen, LB

Reginald Malone, Theodore, LB

James Russell, Lee-Montgomery, LB

Chris Davis, McGill-Toolen, DE

Cameron Morrisette, Andalusia, DE

Alton Rowser, Demopolis, DE

Reggie Fowler, Lee-Montgomery, DT

JaMarius Jackson, Greenville, DT

Miles McGhee, Opelika, DT

Bryan Galloway, Goshen, Ath

James Sullivan, Leroy, K

Coaches

Earnest Hill, McGill-Toolen, head coach

Matt Geohagan, Bibb County

Anthony Jones, Notasulga

Josh McClendon, Greenville

Brian Seymore, Demopolis

Mark Heaton, Baldwin County (administrative)

BASKETBALL

North girls team

Emma Dempsey, Belgreen, C, 6-0

Allasha Dudley, Anniston, G, 5-6

Hadley Hamilton, Collinsville, PG, 5-10

Hallie Holmes, Susan Moore, G, 5-7

Camille Jenkins, Gadsden City, PG, 5-6

Jada Knight, Hoover, G, 5-4

Kyra Long, Hazel Green, G, 5-9

Saniah Parker, Mae Jemison, G, 5-10

Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville, G, 6-1

Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals, F, 6-1

Jirah Rogers, East Limestone, F, 6-1

Katie Thomas, Phil Campbell, G, 5-10

Jenna Walker, Priceville, PG, 5-8

Toni West, Colds Springs, PG, 5-7

Randrea Wright, Carver-Birmingham, G, 5-7

Coaches

Craig Thomas, Phil Campbell

Walter Hicks, Pleasant Grove

Brant Llewellyn, Lauderdale County (administrative)

South girls team

Renijah Brown, Marbury, PG, 5-7

Kaitlyn Bryant, Opelika, G, 6-0

Johnsharia Clement, Pike Road, G, 5-8

Crystin Guy, Baker, G, 5-6

Skye Harris, Pike Road, G, 5-10

Nina Johnson, Brewbaker, F, 5-9

Allie Kelley, Straughn, F, 5-8

Tierra Kimbrough, Clarke County, PF, 5-10

Makalea Lymon, Foley, PG, 5-6

Sanola Mixon, McGill-Toolen Catholic, F, 5-9

Gabby Perkins, Brantley, PF, 6-0

Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula, PG, 5-8

Bre'Anna Rhodes, Carver-Montgomery, G, 6-1

Karoline Striplin, Geneva County, C, 6-3

Nya Valentine, McGill-Toolen, PG, 5-4

Coaches

Carolyn Wright, Central-Phenix City

Sally Jeter, Foley

Nigel Card, Saint James (administrative)

North boys team

Brody Baker, White Plains, F, 6-4

Trinity Bell, Albertville, F, 6-8

Jordan Chatman, Center Point, G, 6-4

Jaylon Clements, Skyline, F, 6-6

Cameron Crawford, Spain Park, G, 6-4

Chandler Dyas, Russellville, G, 6-2

Dequarrian Ezell, Huffman, SG, 5-11

Dwayne Fairley, Hoover, G, 6-2

Jahwann Fields, Lee-Huntsville, G, 6-3

Luke Guyette, Huntsville, SG, 6-1

Damariee Jones, Midfield, G, 6-4

Ga'Quincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley, G, 6-2

KeShawn Murphy, Ramsay, F, 6-10

Brody Peebles, Hartselle, G, 6-3

Braden Ray, Red Bay, G, 6-5

Coaches

Justin Taylor, West Limestone

Torry Brown, Anniston

Brant Llewellyn, Lauderdale County (administrative)

South boys team

Jamal Albritton, Lee-Montgomery, F, 6-6

Rashaad Coleman, Florala, PG, 5-10

Jerdarrian Davison, Calhoun, G, 6-3

Kintavious Dozier, Lanett, SG, 6-0

Jordan Dubose-Bell, Williamson, SF, 6-4

Randiez Eason, Dadeville, C, 6-9

Darrius Ellis, Dallas County, G, 5-9

Brandon Howard, Opelika, F, 6-2

Riley Leonard, Fairhope,G, 6-5

Jarvis Moss, Selma, G, 6-2

Jailyn Murray, LeFlore, F, 6-8

Donovan Pearman, Smiths Station, PG, 5-9

Dawson Sarblah, Greenville, F, 6-6

DeWaun Stubbs, Autaugaville, F, 6-8

RayQuan Taylor, Carver-Montgomery, F, 6-8

Coaches

Jazmin Mitchell, Sumter Central

Joseph Turman, Florala

Nigel Card, Saint James (administrative)

CROSS COUNTRY

North boys team

Parker Balzli, Mountain Brook

Walker Cole, Oak Mountain

Aaron Himes, Hewitt-Trussville

Walker Huddleston, Cullman

Nathan Knox, Hewitt-Trussville

Jairo Lopez-Hernandez, Hatton

Owen Marquardt, Hoover

Collin Mayfield, Geraldine

Jake Moore, White Plains

David Rubolin, Florence

Coaches

John Moore, White Plains

Michael McGovern, Mountain Brook (administrative)

South boys team

Stewart Brown, Auburn

Edward Cowles, St. Michael Catholic

Mark Foster, Auburn

Hollis Johnson Jr., Montgomery Catholic

Sam Leslie, Montgomery Catholic

Jaxon Prins, Smiths Station

John Michael Romanos, St. Paul's

Harrison Skala, Montgomery Catholic

Gunnar Smith, Houston Academy

Connor Stoots, Faith Academy

Coaches

Cliff Carter, Providence Christian

Ron Peters, Smiths Station (administrative)

North girls team

Merritt Edwards, Altamont

Hannah Thuss, Bob Jones

Bernarda Tizapa-Robles, Cullman

Mary Claire Ridgeway, Florence

Amelia Brady, Hewitt-Trussville

Camilla Chambers, Holly Pond

Lauren Wallace, Hoover

Elizabeth Robertson, Mountain Brook

Beth Ann Tucker, Springville

Yarahy Marcelino, West Morgan

Coaches

Sandra Lynch, Florence

Michael McGovern, Mountain Brook (administrative)

South girls team

Elizabeth Nist, Auburn

Baileigh Davis, Baker

Natalie Warner, Enterprise

Bailey Lansdown, Faith Academy

Olivia Blackmon, T.R. Miller

Grace Crim, Providence Christian

Presley Miles, Saint James

CeCe Carl, Spanish Fort

Mary Elizabeth Hill, Trinity Presbyterian

Brenda Ellis, UMS-Wright

Coaches

Hollis Johnson, Montgomery Catholic

Ron Peters, Smiths Station (administrative)

VOLLEYBALL

North team

Callie Crider, Addison, M

Jayden Watkins, Albertville, OH

Grayson Evans, Curry, OH

Maggie Miller, Donoho, S

Merritt Beason, Gardendale, OH

Amber Askew, Grissom, S

Hailey Holshouser, Hartselle, OH

Gracie Lynn Butler, Hazel Green, OH

Brittany Strope, Hazel Green, L 

Gabrielle Essix, Hoover, MH

Kayla Broom, Jacksonville, MH

Alex Oliver, Jasper, OH

Lila Beth Turner, Lexington, OH

Celie Field, Mountain Brook, OH

Kelsey Tangle, Thompson, S

Coaches

Andrew Murphy, Central-Florence

John Jones, Westminster-Oak Mountain

Sue Marshall, Randolph (administrative)

South team

Elizabeth Coleman, Auburn, MH/S

Megan Edmond, Baker, L

Emily Buhl, Bayside Academy, OH

Brelynn Dailey, Bayside Academy, S

Elaine Brooks, Brewbaker Tech, MH/OH

Taniya Jones, Carver-Montgomery, OH

Christian Wright, Chelsea, OH

Mya Carter, Enterprise, MH

Karoline Striplin, Geneva County, MB/OH

Airyonna Weaver, Mary Montgomery, MB/OH

Skyler Bumpers, McGill-Toolen Catholic, OH

Garrett Scott, Montgomery Academy, DS/L

Anna Riley, Providence Christian, OH

Tatum Beech, Spanish Fort, S

Kamble Frenette, Spanish Fort, OH

Coaches

Meredith Donald, St. Luke's

Kim Moncrief, Elmore County

Virginia Franklin, Carver-Montgomery (administrative)

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

