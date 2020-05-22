North-South soccer: State association releases complete boys, girls rosters

The Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association released the North-South girls and boys soccer All-Star teams today.
All-Star Sports Week has been canceled for this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Jamie Lee, director of the AHSADCA, said he still wanted to let folks know who made the squads.
According to a news release, rising seniors were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school tennis coaches.
North-South all-star games usually are conducted annually in football, baseball, softball, volleyball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, cross country, tennis and golf during the All-Star Week. The AHSAA Summer Conference will still be July 13-18 but is being converted to a virtual conference.
The AHSADCA are scheduled to release the softball All-Star teams this weekend. The other all-star squads have already been announced.
A list of the squads announced:
SOCCER
North girls team
Emma Colvin, Albertville, CB
Mari Julia Delgado, West Morgan, F
Kaylee Dressback, Vestavia Hills, DCM
Haley Duca, Chelsea, CB
Vivian Gray, Spain Park, GK
Amanda Hall, John Carroll, OB
Kaitlin Maynard, Oak Mountain, F
Kori Ingram, Pelham, CMF
Brooklyn Johnson, Hewitt-Trussville, D
Samantha King, Mars Hill Bible, MF
Madelyn Mathews, Springville, M
Caroline Pendergrass, Fort Payne, GK
Britton Slifka, Hoover, CB
Lindsey Smith, Mountain Brook, OM
Mia Teare, St. John Paul II, F
Kalia Todd, Altamont, F
Karli Wade, Priceville, F
Georgia White, Bob Jones, F
Coaches
Jack Mann, Mars Hill Bible
Lauren Wooten, Hewitt-Trussville
George Cavender, Butler (administrative)
South girls team
Morgan Baker, Baldwin County, CB
Sarah Bruce, Smiths Station, C
Alexis Drum, St. Paul's, D
Camilla Earles, Auburn, LW
Syndey Garth, Enterprise, S
Meg Hannan, Cottage Hill, GK
Anna Kelly, Auburn, CB
Michaelyn Manning, Alabama Christian, F
Margaret Mathison, Trinity Presbyterian, MF
Caroline Naman, McGill Toolen, F
Hali Parker, Providence Christian, DMF
Lane Raley, St. Michael's Catholic, GK
Leighton Robertson, Montgomery Academy, CM
Abigail Sims, Benjamin Russell, MF
Katherine Strickland, St. Paul's, CM
Kate Santini, Daphne, MF
Mallory Sears, Fairhope, MF
Alayna Yarbrough, Carroll, CB
Coaches
Bill Ferguson, Auburn
Ashley Johnson, St. Paul's
Ken Wright, Montgomery Public Schools (administrative)
North boys team
Andrew Carson, Huntsville, CDM
Logan Edwards, Spain Park, F
Jacob Franklin, Helena, GK
Jesse Espinoza Jimenez, Fort Payne, D
Jesse Kantzler, Gadsden City, MF
Daniel Kutsch, Altamont, CM
Anthony Lucas, Crossville, F
Daniel Martinez, Russellville, GK
Patrick Neil, Mountain Brook, MF
Chris Nettuno, Chelsea, MF
Mitchell Register, Vestavia Hills, OB
Wilson Rhodes, Oak Mountain, WB
James Seija, Bob Jones, CB
Dylan Steely, Hoover, D
Donar Romas, Florence, DMF
Nehemias Ordonez Vicente, Tanner, M
Cooper Wyatt, Randolph, S
Coaches
Sam Corker, Gadsden City
Alex Tomlinson, Randolph
George Cavender, Butler (administrative)
South boys team
Niyonizigiye Claude, Davidson, MF
Tristin Cohen, Faith Academy, OB
Atilio Corte IV, Bayside Academy, F
Wiley Holmes, Alma Bryant, DB
John Holt, St. Luke's, CMF
Jake Hufham, Trinity Presbyterian, CMF
Keith Miller Jr., Montgomery Academy, GK
Dominic Murphy, St. Michael Catholic, F
Judd Osten, Montgomery Catholic, DMF
Dean Parker, St. Paul's, CB
Luke Picicci, McGill Toolen, F
James Posey, Andalusia, D
Storm Rief, Auburn, MF
Matthew Sheahan, Enterprise, D
Owen Spuler, Spanish Fort, CMF
Tyler Suggs, Smiths Station, F
Forrest Taylor, Foley, GK
Carter Wysong, Baker, D
Coaches
Ray Bozeman, Andalusia
Gabriel DeQueiroz, Montgomery Academy
Ken Wright, Montgomery Public Schools (administrative)
BASEBALL
North team
Slade Alford, Bob Jones
Connor Ball, Chelsea
Andrew Cartee, Hartselle
Grant Cherry, Vestavia Hills
Samuel Dutton, Westbrook Christian
Wesley Helms, Briarwood Christian
Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill Bible
Trey Higgins, Oxford
Skylar Jones, Hewitt-Trussville
Brodie McCracken, Oneonta
Brody Moss, Helena
Ridge Raper, Phil Campbell
Sean Smith, Piedmont
Max Soliz, Jr., Bob Jones
Daniel Stewart, Hazel Green
Grant Taylor, Florence
Garrett Telaga, Sparkman
Johnstan Turner, Lawrence County
Coaches
Steve Renfroe, Briarwood Christian
Jay Mitchell, Mars Hill Bible
Keith Lucky, St. James (administrative)
South team
Chase Allsup, Dothan
Maddux Bruns, UMS Wright
Carson Dunlap, G.W. Long
Dalton Eddington, St. Luke’s
Cade Eastebrook, Saraland
Keaton Fuller, Fairhope
Connor Gulledge, Baker
Luke Hasty, Smiths Station
Carson Howard, St. James
Jacob Ingram, Tallassee
William Kohn, Chilton County
Chip Morgan, Andalusia
Walker Morgan, LAMP
Walter Passeau, St. Paul’s
Connor Roberts, Gulf Shores
Cooper Slaten, Benjamin Russell
Will Turner, Auburn
Tanner Wells, Rehobeth
Coaches
Kyle Hunter, Baldwin County
Mike Ferry, Smiths Station
Ken Whittle, Trinity Presbyterian (administrative)
TENNIS
North girls team
Tiana Shelton, Altamont
Zoya Bashir, Altamont
Carson Ryan, Northridge
Blakely Valdez, Hewitt-Trussville
Caroline Long, Hoover
Margo Belden, Mountain Brook
Emma Karcher, Mountain Brook
Chaney Peters, Wilson
Anna Holway, Florence
Ruby Cunningham, Florence
Chloe Frame, Madison Academy
Elizabeth Standifer, Cullman
Coaches
Cindy Cleveland, Sylacauga
Nathan Bates, Cullman
Sue Marshall, Randolph (administrative)
South girls team
Grace Garrett, St. Luke's
Whitney Novak, St. Luke's
Tianna Dixon, UMS-Wright
Clara Stokes, St. Paul's
Alyssa Steed, Saraland
Emma Pager, Spanish Fort
Gwenyth Miller, Fairhope
Sophia Regan, McGill-Toolen
Sydney Jorgensen, Prattville Christian
Jane League, Auburn
Coaches
Robin Carr, Enterprise
Elisa Bowden, Trinity Presbyterian (administrative)
North boys team
Alex Felts, Briarwood Christian
Luke Wolf, Briarwood Christian
Thomas Harper, Northridge
Ethan Shunnarah, Mountain Brook
Thomas Woodall, Mountain Brook
Daniel Wheeler, Vestavia Hills
Sam Tolbert, Hoover
Jack Euler, Pell City
Keeton Hetrick, Wilson
Jackson Murphree, Cullman
Hudson Hatfield, Decatur
Connor Jiminez, Huntsville
Coaches
Jennifer Lee, Pell City
Reese Morton, Huntsville
Sue Marshall, Randolph (administrative)
South boys team
Marshall Latture, Fairhope
Alexander Nelson, Enterprise
Ayden Peterson, Enterprise
Bradley Pouncey, Enterprise
Junu Jeon, LAMP
Thomas Treadwell, Trinity Presbyterian
Hamilton Chapman, Montgomery Academy
Tanner Debardelaben, Auburn
Coaches
Matt Hooper, Auburn
Rick Cleveland, UMS-Wright (administrative)
GOLF
North girls team
Robyn Blakey, Leeds
Erika Allen, Northside
Hailey Remick, Hoover
Julia Freeman, Hoover
Madison Craigge, Muscle Shoals
Riya Key, Muscle Shoals
Fallon Craigge, Muscle Shoals
Brileigh Roberts, Fairview
Lauren Lawson, Fairview
Reagan Malone, Arab
Coaches
Jason Pierce, Glencoe
Emily Stapler, Arab
Derrick Gargis, Muscle Shoals (administrative)
South girls team
Brooke Rachel, Mobile Christian
Miriam McCoy, Bayside Academy
Hannah Keel, Daphne
Maleah King, Davidson
Elizabeth Gottlieb, McGill-Toolen
Meghan Stein, McGill-Toolen
Hannah Dees, Fairhope
Lauren Thompson, Providence Christian
Morgan Jones, Auburn
Coaches
Rex Bynum, Enterprise
Adam Byrd, Auburn
North boys team
Cole Davidson, Hewitt-Trussville
Jackson Bowman, Westbrook Christian
Kenneth Okins, White Plains
Gage Miller, White Plains
Zach Ashley, Brooks
Justin Olive, Brooks
Eric Boutwell, Russellville
Paul Bruce, Guntersville
Ryley Heath, Hartselle
Brooks McKeller, James Clemens
Coaches
Chris Randall, White Plains
Chad Gladden, Hartselle
Derrick Gargis, Muscle Shoals (administrative)
South boys team
Will Middleton, Bayside Academy
John Wilson, Elba
Matthew Streitman, Houston Academy
Alan McDonald, Houston Academy
Brady Wood, Enterprise
Tucker Crowson, Central-Phenix City
Luke Holmes, Auburn
Tyler Bjorgum, Gulf Shores
Nathan King, Citronelle
Coaches
Matt Wicker, Elba
Alex Davis, Smiths Station
FOOTBALL
North team
Andrew Corkren, Northside, QB
Daymond Eason, Mae Jemison, QB
Jonovan Carlisle, Oxford, RB
Anthony Cervantes, Susan Moore, RB
Trey Garner, Gordo, RB
Darrian Meads, Hokes Bluff, RB
Zay Britt, Oxford, WR
Quamaine Gamble, Madison County, WR
Raquez Jackson, Parker, WR
Silas Thompson, Piedmont, WR
Caleb Bailey, Susan Moore, OL
Dylan Gilbert, Wellborn, OL
Travis Ricks, Falkville, OL
Jackson Sarratt, Boaz, OL
Nick Sims, Randolph County, OL
David Turner, Tuscaloosa County, OL
Josh Underwood, Fultondale, OL
Philip Duke, Pelham, DB
Kambree Johnson, Parker, DB
Dante Jordan, Randolph County, DB
Donovan Minter, Pleasant Grove, DB
Malik Satcher, Oxford, DB
Davion Phillips, Clay Central, DE
Quentin Knight, Clay Central, LB
Devin Owens, Clay-Chalkville, LB
Matthew Plummer, Pelham, LB
Domonique Thomas, Ohatchee, LB
Donald Winchester, Fort Payne, LB
JaMichael Rogers, Bessemer City, DE
Joseph Davis, Hoover, DT
Lorenzo Goss, Boaz, DT
Luke McKinney, Winfield, DT
Matthew Stephens, Haleyville, DT
Will White, Vestavia Hills, DT
Willie Smith, Fultondale, Ath
Cole Porch, Sylacauga, K
Tadarien McIntosh, Pickens County, P
Coaches
Jeff Smith, Wellborn, head coach
Don Dover, Fultondale
Chris Elmore, Fort Payne
Rod Isaac, Midfield
Heath Lauderdale, Susan Moore
Ryan Lolley, Gordo
Chris Musso, Haleyville
Andy Lambert, Haleyville (administrative)
South team
Kyle Kramer, Prattville, QB
Braxton Tolliver, Park Crossing, QB
Tra Betts, McGill-Toolen, RB
Daryl Brown, Notasulga, RB
Elijah McLain, Andalusia, RB
James Stanley, Baldwin County, RB
Isaiah Causey, Prattville, WR
Damarshun Davis, Lee-Montgomery, WR
Tavares Womack, Jeff Davis, WR
Cade Collier, Baker, TE
Ethan Bittle, Prattville, OL
Jayden Brooks, Enterprise, OL
Fernando Diaz, Enterprise, OL
Jean Jones, Andalusia, OL
Dustin McFarland, Goshen, OL
Michael Payton, Theodore, OL
Daniel Samuel, T. R. Miller, OL
Mikal Molton, Bibb County, DB
Treyvion Pines, Theodore, DB
Jorden Reed, Blount, DB
Javier Taylor, Park Crossing, DB
Rhasheed Wilson, Reeltown, DB
Jamar Booker, Blount, LB
Arian Gregory, Luverne, LB
Andre Howard, Carver-Montgomery, LB
Jacob Huff, McGill-Toolen, LB
Reginald Malone, Theodore, LB
James Russell, Lee-Montgomery, LB
Chris Davis, McGill-Toolen, DE
Cameron Morrisette, Andalusia, DE
Alton Rowser, Demopolis, DE
Reggie Fowler, Lee-Montgomery, DT
JaMarius Jackson, Greenville, DT
Miles McGhee, Opelika, DT
Bryan Galloway, Goshen, Ath
James Sullivan, Leroy, K
Coaches
Earnest Hill, McGill-Toolen, head coach
Matt Geohagan, Bibb County
Anthony Jones, Notasulga
Josh McClendon, Greenville
Brian Seymore, Demopolis
Mark Heaton, Baldwin County (administrative)
BASKETBALL
North girls team
Emma Dempsey, Belgreen, C, 6-0
Allasha Dudley, Anniston, G, 5-6
Hadley Hamilton, Collinsville, PG, 5-10
Hallie Holmes, Susan Moore, G, 5-7
Camille Jenkins, Gadsden City, PG, 5-6
Jada Knight, Hoover, G, 5-4
Kyra Long, Hazel Green, G, 5-9
Saniah Parker, Mae Jemison, G, 5-10
Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville, G, 6-1
Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals, F, 6-1
Jirah Rogers, East Limestone, F, 6-1
Katie Thomas, Phil Campbell, G, 5-10
Jenna Walker, Priceville, PG, 5-8
Toni West, Colds Springs, PG, 5-7
Randrea Wright, Carver-Birmingham, G, 5-7
Coaches
Craig Thomas, Phil Campbell
Walter Hicks, Pleasant Grove
Brant Llewellyn, Lauderdale County (administrative)
South girls team
Renijah Brown, Marbury, PG, 5-7
Kaitlyn Bryant, Opelika, G, 6-0
Johnsharia Clement, Pike Road, G, 5-8
Crystin Guy, Baker, G, 5-6
Skye Harris, Pike Road, G, 5-10
Nina Johnson, Brewbaker, F, 5-9
Allie Kelley, Straughn, F, 5-8
Tierra Kimbrough, Clarke County, PF, 5-10
Makalea Lymon, Foley, PG, 5-6
Sanola Mixon, McGill-Toolen Catholic, F, 5-9
Gabby Perkins, Brantley, PF, 6-0
Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula, PG, 5-8
Bre'Anna Rhodes, Carver-Montgomery, G, 6-1
Karoline Striplin, Geneva County, C, 6-3
Nya Valentine, McGill-Toolen, PG, 5-4
Coaches
Carolyn Wright, Central-Phenix City
Sally Jeter, Foley
Nigel Card, Saint James (administrative)
North boys team
Brody Baker, White Plains, F, 6-4
Trinity Bell, Albertville, F, 6-8
Jordan Chatman, Center Point, G, 6-4
Jaylon Clements, Skyline, F, 6-6
Cameron Crawford, Spain Park, G, 6-4
Chandler Dyas, Russellville, G, 6-2
Dequarrian Ezell, Huffman, SG, 5-11
Dwayne Fairley, Hoover, G, 6-2
Jahwann Fields, Lee-Huntsville, G, 6-3
Luke Guyette, Huntsville, SG, 6-1
Damariee Jones, Midfield, G, 6-4
Ga'Quincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley, G, 6-2
KeShawn Murphy, Ramsay, F, 6-10
Brody Peebles, Hartselle, G, 6-3
Braden Ray, Red Bay, G, 6-5
Coaches
Justin Taylor, West Limestone
Torry Brown, Anniston
Brant Llewellyn, Lauderdale County (administrative)
South boys team
Jamal Albritton, Lee-Montgomery, F, 6-6
Rashaad Coleman, Florala, PG, 5-10
Jerdarrian Davison, Calhoun, G, 6-3
Kintavious Dozier, Lanett, SG, 6-0
Jordan Dubose-Bell, Williamson, SF, 6-4
Randiez Eason, Dadeville, C, 6-9
Darrius Ellis, Dallas County, G, 5-9
Brandon Howard, Opelika, F, 6-2
Riley Leonard, Fairhope,G, 6-5
Jarvis Moss, Selma, G, 6-2
Jailyn Murray, LeFlore, F, 6-8
Donovan Pearman, Smiths Station, PG, 5-9
Dawson Sarblah, Greenville, F, 6-6
DeWaun Stubbs, Autaugaville, F, 6-8
RayQuan Taylor, Carver-Montgomery, F, 6-8
Coaches
Jazmin Mitchell, Sumter Central
Joseph Turman, Florala
Nigel Card, Saint James (administrative)
CROSS COUNTRY
North boys team
Parker Balzli, Mountain Brook
Walker Cole, Oak Mountain
Aaron Himes, Hewitt-Trussville
Walker Huddleston, Cullman
Nathan Knox, Hewitt-Trussville
Jairo Lopez-Hernandez, Hatton
Owen Marquardt, Hoover
Collin Mayfield, Geraldine
Jake Moore, White Plains
David Rubolin, Florence
Coaches
John Moore, White Plains
Michael McGovern, Mountain Brook (administrative)
South boys team
Stewart Brown, Auburn
Edward Cowles, St. Michael Catholic
Mark Foster, Auburn
Hollis Johnson Jr., Montgomery Catholic
Sam Leslie, Montgomery Catholic
Jaxon Prins, Smiths Station
John Michael Romanos, St. Paul's
Harrison Skala, Montgomery Catholic
Gunnar Smith, Houston Academy
Connor Stoots, Faith Academy
Coaches
Cliff Carter, Providence Christian
Ron Peters, Smiths Station (administrative)
North girls team
Merritt Edwards, Altamont
Hannah Thuss, Bob Jones
Bernarda Tizapa-Robles, Cullman
Mary Claire Ridgeway, Florence
Amelia Brady, Hewitt-Trussville
Camilla Chambers, Holly Pond
Lauren Wallace, Hoover
Elizabeth Robertson, Mountain Brook
Beth Ann Tucker, Springville
Yarahy Marcelino, West Morgan
Coaches
Sandra Lynch, Florence
Michael McGovern, Mountain Brook (administrative)
South girls team
Elizabeth Nist, Auburn
Baileigh Davis, Baker
Natalie Warner, Enterprise
Bailey Lansdown, Faith Academy
Olivia Blackmon, T.R. Miller
Grace Crim, Providence Christian
Presley Miles, Saint James
CeCe Carl, Spanish Fort
Mary Elizabeth Hill, Trinity Presbyterian
Brenda Ellis, UMS-Wright
Coaches
Hollis Johnson, Montgomery Catholic
Ron Peters, Smiths Station (administrative)
VOLLEYBALL
North team
Callie Crider, Addison, M
Jayden Watkins, Albertville, OH
Grayson Evans, Curry, OH
Maggie Miller, Donoho, S
Merritt Beason, Gardendale, OH
Amber Askew, Grissom, S
Hailey Holshouser, Hartselle, OH
Gracie Lynn Butler, Hazel Green, OH
Brittany Strope, Hazel Green, L
Gabrielle Essix, Hoover, MH
Kayla Broom, Jacksonville, MH
Alex Oliver, Jasper, OH
Lila Beth Turner, Lexington, OH
Celie Field, Mountain Brook, OH
Kelsey Tangle, Thompson, S
Coaches
Andrew Murphy, Central-Florence
John Jones, Westminster-Oak Mountain
Sue Marshall, Randolph (administrative)
South team
Elizabeth Coleman, Auburn, MH/S
Megan Edmond, Baker, L
Emily Buhl, Bayside Academy, OH
Brelynn Dailey, Bayside Academy, S
Elaine Brooks, Brewbaker Tech, MH/OH
Taniya Jones, Carver-Montgomery, OH
Christian Wright, Chelsea, OH
Mya Carter, Enterprise, MH
Karoline Striplin, Geneva County, MB/OH
Airyonna Weaver, Mary Montgomery, MB/OH
Skyler Bumpers, McGill-Toolen Catholic, OH
Garrett Scott, Montgomery Academy, DS/L
Anna Riley, Providence Christian, OH
Tatum Beech, Spanish Fort, S
Kamble Frenette, Spanish Fort, OH
Coaches
Meredith Donald, St. Luke's
Kim Moncrief, Elmore County
Virginia Franklin, Carver-Montgomery (administrative)