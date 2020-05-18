You are the owner of this article.
North-South golf: White Plains trio highlight roster announcements

050619_White Plains sub-regional golf_015 tp.jpg

White Plains coach Chris Randall chats with player Kenny Okins during a 4A sub-state high school golf tournament Monday at Silver Lakes Golf Course. (Photo by Trent Penny)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Three White Plains team members are included on the North-South golf All-Star rosters, which were released today.

The North boys team includes players Kenneth Okins and Gage Miller, and White Plains' Chris Randall is one of the North boys coaches.

The rosters include 10 players each for the North and South boys and North and South girls. Jamie Lee, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association, released the lists, even though the North-South All-Star competitions have been canceled.

According to a news release, rising seniors were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school golf coaches.

050619_White Plains sub-regional golf_011 tp.jpg

White Plains' Gage Miller chips onto the green during a 4A sub-state high school golf tournament Monday at Silver Lakes Golf Course. (Photo by Trent Penny)

“We are proud to announce these teams even though we are disappointed that the All-Star competition set for the All-Star Sports Week this summer has been canceled,” Lee said. “Nonetheless, these 40 individual players earned this recognition and will be receiving certificates from the AHSADCA for their selection to these prestigious squads.”

North-South all-star games usually are conducted annually in football, baseball, softball, volleyball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, cross country, tennis and golf during the All-Star Week. The games were canceled earlier this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The AHSAA Summer Conference, annually attended by more than 4,000 coaches and administrators, will be July 13-18 but been changed to a virtual conference.

The AHSADCA will release the boys and girls tennis, baseball, softball and boys and girls soccer All-Star teams later this week. The other all-star squads have already been announced.

The North-South golf competition was held for the first time last summer with the North sweeping the South in a match-play format.

GOLF

North girls team

Robyn Blakey, Leeds

Erika Allen, Northside

Hailey Remick, Hoover

Julia Freeman, Hoover

Madison Craigge, Muscle Shoals

Riya Key, Muscle Shoals

Fallon Craigge, Muscle Shoals

Brileigh Roberts, Fairview

Lauren Lawson, Fairview

Reagan Malone, Arab

Coaches

Jason Pierce, Glencoe

Emily Stapler, Arab

Derrick Gargis, Muscle Shoals (administrative)

South girls team

Brooke Rachel, Mobile Christian

Miriam McCoy, Bayside Academy

Hannah Keel, Daphne

Maleah King, Davidson

Elizabeth Gottlieb, McGill-Toolen

Meghan Stein, McGill-Toolen

Hannah Dees, Fairhope

Lauren Thompson, Providence Christian

Morgan Jones, Auburn

Coaches

Rex Bynum, Enterprise

Adam Byrd, Auburn

North boys team

Cole Davidson, Hewitt-Trussville

Jackson Bowman, Westbrook Christian

Kenneth Okins, White Plains

Gage Miller, White Plains

Zach Ashley, Brooks

Justin Olive, Brooks

Eric Boutwell, Russellville

Paul Bruce, Guntersville

Ryley Heath, Hartselle

Brooks McKeller, James Clemens

Coaches

Chris Randall, White Plains

Chad Gladden, Hartselle

Derrick Gargis, Muscle Shoals (administrative)

South boys team

Will Middleton, Bayside Academy

John Wilson, Elba

Matthew Streitman, Houston Academy

Alan McDonald, Houston Academy

Brady Wood, Enterprise

Tucker Crowson, Central-Phenix City

Luke Holmes, Auburn

Tyler Bjorgum, Gulf Shores

Nathan King, Citronelle

Coaches

Matt Wicker, Elba

Alex Davis, Smiths Station

FOOTBALL

North team

Andrew Corkren, Northside, QB

Daymond Eason, Mae Jemison, QB

Jonovan Carlisle, Oxford, RB

Anthony Cervantes, Susan Moore, RB

Trey Garner, Gordo, RB

Darrian Meads, Hokes Bluff, RB

Zay Britt, Oxford, WR

Quamaine Gamble, Madison County, WR

Raquez Jackson, Parker, WR

Silas Thompson, Piedmont, WR

Caleb Bailey, Susan Moore, OL

Dylan Gilbert, Wellborn, OL

Travis Ricks, Falkville, OL

Jackson Sarratt, Boaz, OL

Nick Sims, Randolph County, OL

David Turner, Tuscaloosa County, OL

Josh Underwood, Fultondale, OL

Philip Duke, Pelham, DB

Kambree Johnson, Parker, DB

Dante Jordan, Randolph County, DB

Donovan Minter, Pleasant Grove, DB

Malik Satcher, Oxford, DB

Davion Phillips, Clay Central, DE

Quentin Knight, Clay Central, LB

Devin Owens, Clay-Chalkville, LB

Matthew Plummer, Pelham, LB

Domonique Thomas, Ohatchee, LB

Donald Winchester, Fort Payne, LB

JaMichael Rogers, Bessemer City, DE

Joseph Davis, Hoover, DT

Lorenzo Goss, Boaz, DT

Luke McKinney, Winfield, DT

Matthew Stephens, Haleyville, DT

Will White, Vestavia Hills, DT

Willie Smith, Fultondale, Ath

Cole Porch, Sylacauga, K

Tadarien McIntosh, Pickens County, P

Coaches

Jeff Smith, Wellborn, head coach

Don Dover, Fultondale

Chris Elmore, Fort Payne

Rod Isaac, Midfield

Heath Lauderdale, Susan Moore

Ryan Lolley, Gordo

Chris  Musso, Haleyville

Andy Lambert, Haleyville, administrative coach

South team

Kyle Kramer, Prattville, QB

Braxton Tolliver, Park Crossing, QB

Tra Betts, McGill-Toolen, RB

Daryl Brown, Notasulga, RB

Elijah McLain, Andalusia, RB

James Stanley, Baldwin County, RB

Isaiah Causey, Prattville, WR

Damarshun Davis, Lee-Montgomery, WR

Tavares Womack, Jeff Davis, WR

Cade Collier, Baker, TE

Ethan Bittle, Prattville, OL

Jayden Brooks, Enterprise, OL

Fernando Diaz, Enterprise, OL

Jean Jones, Andalusia, OL

Dustin McFarland, Goshen, OL

Michael Payton, Theodore, OL

Daniel Samuel, T. R. Miller, OL

Mikal Molton, Bibb County, DB

Treyvion Pines, Theodore, DB

Jorden Reed, Blount, DB

Javier Taylor, Park Crossing, DB

Rhasheed Wilson, Reeltown, DB

Jamar Booker, Blount, LB

Arian Gregory, Luverne, LB

Andre Howard, Carver-Montgomery, LB

Jacob Huff, McGill-Toolen, LB

Reginald Malone, Theodore, LB

James Russell, Lee-Montgomery, LB

Chris Davis, McGill-Toolen, DE

Cameron Morrisette, Andalusia, DE

Alton Rowser, Demopolis, DE

Reggie Fowler, Lee-Montgomery, DT

JaMarius Jackson, Greenville, DT

Miles McGhee, Opelika, DT

Bryan Galloway, Goshen, Ath

James Sullivan, Leroy, K

Coaches

Earnest Hill, McGill-Toolen, head coach

Matt Geohagan, Bibb County

Anthony Jones, Notasulga

Josh McClendon, Greenville

Brian Seymore, Demopolis

Mark Heaton, Baldwin County, administrative coach

BASKETBALL

North girls team

Emma Dempsey, Belgreen, C, 6-0

Allasha Dudley, Anniston, G, 5-6

Hadley Hamilton, Collinsville, PG, 5-10

Hallie Holmes, Susan Moore, G, 5-7

Camille Jenkins, Gadsden City, PG, 5-6

Jada Knight, Hoover, G, 5-4

Kyra Long, Hazel Green, G, 5-9

Saniah Parker, Mae Jemison, G, 5-10

Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville, G, 6-1

Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals, F, 6-1

Jirah Rogers, East Limestone, F, 6-1

Katie Thomas, Phil Campbell, G, 5-10

Jenna Walker, Priceville, PG, 5-8

Toni West, Colds Springs, PG, 5-7

Randrea Wright, Carver-Birmingham, G, 5-7

Coaches

Craig Thomas, Phil Campbell

Walter Hicks, Pleasant Grove

Brant Llewellyn, Lauderdale County (Administrative)

South girls team

Renijah Brown, Marbury, PG, 5-7

Kaitlyn Bryant, Opelika, G, 6-0

Johnsharia Clement, Pike Road, G, 5-8

Crystin Guy, Baker, G, 5-6

Skye Harris, Pike Road, G, 5-10

Nina Johnson, Brewbaker, F, 5-9

Allie Kelley, Straughn, F, 5-8

Tierra Kimbrough, Clarke County, PF, 5-10

Makalea Lymon, Foley, PG, 5-6

Sanola Mixon, McGill-Toolen Catholic, F, 5-9

Gabby Perkins, Brantley, PF, 6-0

Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula, PG, 5-8

Bre'Anna Rhodes, Carver-Montgomery, G, 6-1

Karoline Striplin, Geneva County, C, 6-3

Nya Valentine, McGill-Toolen, PG, 5-4

Coaches

Carolyn Wright, Central-Phenix City

Sally Jeter, Foley

Nigel Card, Saint James (Administrative)

North boys team

Brody Baker, White Plains, F, 6-4

Trinity Bell, Albertville, F, 6-8

Jordan Chatman, Center Point, G, 6-4

Jaylon Clements, Skyline, F, 6-6

Cameron Crawford, Spain Park, G, 6-4

Chandler Dyas, Russellville, G, 6-2

Dequarrian Ezell, Huffman, SG, 5-11

Dwayne Fairley, Hoover, G, 6-2

Jahwann Fields, Lee-Huntsville, G, 6-3

Luke Guyette, Huntsville, SG, 6-1

Damariee Jones, Midfield, G, 6-4

Ga'Quincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley, G, 6-2

KeShawn Murphy, Ramsay, F, 6-10

Brody Peebles, Hartselle, G, 6-3

Braden Ray, Red Bay, G, 6-5

Coaches

Justin Taylor, West Limestone

Torry Brown, Anniston

Brant Llewellyn, Lauderdale County (Administrative)

South boys team

Jamal Albritton, Lee-Montgomery, F, 6-6

Rashaad Coleman, Florala, PG, 5-10

Jerdarrian Davison, Calhoun, G, 6-3

Kintavious Dozier, Lanett, SG, 6-0

Jordan Dubose-Bell, Williamson, SF, 6-4

Randiez Eason, Dadeville, C, 6-9

Darrius Ellis, Dallas County, G, 5-9

Brandon Howard, Opelika, F, 6-2

Riley Leonard, Fairhope,G, 6-5

Jarvis Moss, Selma, G, 6-2

Jailyn Murray, LeFlore, F, 6-8

Donovan Pearman, Smiths Station, PG, 5-9

Dawson Sarblah, Greenville, F, 6-6

DeWaun Stubbs, Autaugaville, F, 6-8

RayQuan Taylor, Carver-Montgomery, F, 6-8

Coaches

Jazmin Mitchell, Sumter Central

Joseph Turman, Florala

Nigel Card, Saint James (Administrative)

CROSS COUNTRY

North boys team

Parker Balzli, Mountain Brook

Walker Cole, Oak Mountain

Aaron Himes, Hewitt-Trussville

Walker Huddleston, Cullman

Nathan Knox, Hewitt-Trussville

Jairo Lopez-Hernandez, Hatton

Owen Marquardt, Hoover

Collin Mayfield, Geraldine

Jake Moore, White Plains

David Rubolin, Florence

Coaches

John Moore, White Plains

Michael McGovern, Mountain Brook (Administrative)

South boys team

Stewart Brown, Auburn

Edward Cowles, St. Michael Catholic

Mark Foster, Auburn

Hollis Johnson Jr., Montgomery Catholic

Sam Leslie, Montgomery Catholic

Jaxon Prins, Smiths Station

John Michael Romanos, St. Paul's

Harrison Skala, Montgomery Catholic

Gunnar Smith, Houston Academy

Connor Stoots, Faith Academy

Coaches

Cliff Carter, Providence Christian

Ron Peters, Smiths Station (Administrative)

North girls team

Merritt Edwards, Altamont

Hannah Thuss, Bob Jones

Bernarda Tizapa-Robles, Cullman

Mary Claire Ridgeway, Florence

Amelia Brady, Hewitt-Trussville

Camilla Chambers, Holly Pond

Lauren Wallace, Hoover

Elizabeth Robertson, Mountain Brook

Beth Ann Tucker, Springville

Yarahy Marcelino, West Morgan

Coaches

Sandra Lynch, Florence

Michael McGovern, Mountain Brook (Administrative

South girls team

Elizabeth Nist, Auburn

Baileigh Davis, Baker

Natalie Warner, Enterprise

Bailey Lansdown, Faith Academy

Olivia Blackmon, T.R. Miller

Grace Crim, Providence Christian

Presley Miles, Saint James

CeCe Carl, Spanish Fort

Mary Elizabeth Hill, Trinity Presbyterian

Brenda Ellis, UMS-Wright

Coaches

Hollis Johnson, Montgomery Catholic

Ron Peters, Smiths Station (Administrative)

VOLLEYBALL

North team

Callie Crider, Addison, M, 5-8

Jayden Watkins, Albertville, OH, 5-10

Grayson Evans, Curry, OH, 5-11

Maggie Miller, Donoho, S, 5-5

Merritt Beason, Gardendale, OH, 6-3

Amber Askew, Grissom, S, 5-11

Hailey Holshouser, Hartselle, OH, 5-7

Gracie Lynn Butler, Hazel Green, OH, 6-2

Brittany Strope, Hazel Green, L, 5-4, 

Gabrielle Essix, Hoover, MH, 6-3

Kayla Broom, Jacksonville, MH, 5-10

Alex Oliver, Jasper, OH, 5-10

Lila Beth Turner, Lexington, OH, 5-8

Celie Field, Mountain Brook, OH, 5-9

Kelsey Tangle, Thompson, S, 5-11

Coaches

Andrew Murphy, Central-Florence

John Jones, Westminster-Oak Mountain

Sue Marshall, Randolph (Administrative)

South team

Elizabeth Coleman, Auburn, MH/S, 6-1

Megan Edmond, Baker, L, 5-6

Emily Buhl, Bayside Academy, OH, 5-10

Brelynn Dailey, Bayside Academy, S, 5-8

Elaine Brooks, Brewbaker Tech, MH/OH, 6-0

Taniya Jones, Carver-Montgomery, OH, 5-9

Christian Wright, Chelsea, OH, 5-10

Mya Carter, Enterprise, MH, 6-0

Karoline Striplin, Geneva County, MB/OH, 6-3

Airyonna Weaver, Mary Montgomery, MB/OH, 5-11

Skyler Bumpers, McGill-Toolen Catholic, OH, 5-11

Garrett Scott, Montgomery Academy, DS/L, 5-7

Anna Riley, Providence Christian, OH, 5-11

Tatum Beech, Spanish Fort, S, 5-6

Kamble Frenette, Spanish Fort, OH, 6-1

Coaches

Meredith Donald, St. Luke's

Kim Moncrief, Elmore County

Virginia Franklin, Carver-Montgomery (Administrative)

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

