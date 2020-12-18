North-South All-Stars: South wins, but Welsh and Calhoun County contingent show out

MOBILE — Calhoun County-brand football brought the Alabama North All-Stars to within three yards of victory in Friday’s Alabama North-South game.
Having to do something else because of a dwindling game clock moved victory out of the North’s grasp.
Tuscaloosa County’s Damien Taylor came up short after North coach Jeff Smith made the call to go for a two-point conversion and the would-be lead with 2:20 to play, and Lanett’s Kadarius Zackery’s interception return sealed a 28-20 South victory in the University of South Alabama’s Hancock-Whitney Stadium.
The game capped nearly a week of practice that started Tuesday.
“What a week, and I love that they moved this game to December, so all of these kids could play,” Smith said. “For all of these kids from Calhoun County, this will be something they’ll remember the rest of their lives.”
South quarterbacks Karson Green, of Saraland, and Spencer Arceneaux, of McGill-Toolen, combined to complete 18 of 25 passes for 221 yards and three scores … Green’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Myles Butler in the first quarter, Arceneaux’s 23-yarder to Javonte Graves-Billups 26 seconds later and Arceneaux’s 27-yarder to Melvin Williams in the second quarter.
Butler played his high school ball for Montgomery Catholic, Graves-Billups for St. Paul’s Episcopal and Williams from Blount.
South built leads of 14-0 and 21-7, the halftime advantage. Zackery’s 54-yard interception return on a pass from Zyquez Perryman clinched it with 19 seconds left.
North’s 37-man roster featured nine players from Calhoun County and one from Spring Garden.
Calhoun County’s representation included Smith, the head coach from Wellborn, and three of his players … quarterback-linebacker-punter Jett Smith, running back Calvin Spinks and offensive lineman Kaden Goodwin.
Ohatchee’s trio included running back-defensive back Noah Fuller, fullback-defensive end Aiden Simpson and offensive lineman Greg King.
Piedmont defensive end-tight end Sean Smith and defensive back-receiver Jakari Foster saw considerable action for North, as did Spring Garden linebacker-fullback Luke Welsh.
Oxford offensive lineman Brandon Kirksey was selected to the North team but got the call-up to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, as an alternate. Saks two-way lineman Tre Bolton was also selected but couldn’t play, after he tested positive for COVID-19.
The local contingent accounted for 62 rushing yards, 23 tackles and a fumble recovery. Jett Smith’s 34 rushing yards led the group, and he tied for the team lead with seven tackles.
North had its best moments with the Northeast Alabama crew on the field.
Taylor, the North’s most valuable player, gained most of his 180 yards rushing and all three North touchdowns --- runs of 85, 2 and 3 yards --- in a Wellborn-style offensive set. That lineup included five Calhoun County-based players, led by Jett Smith, running his father’s offense.
All three drives also featured Spinks and Simpson in the backfield, plus Goodwin and King on the offensive line.
“It was pretty awesome, to be able to run that hard and run that offense,” Simpson said.
The drive that brought the North within a two-point conversion of the lead covered 86 yards in 11 plays and 5:08. After Taylor scored, the decision to go for two and the lead instead of the tie was a no-brainer, Jeff Smith said.
“Why not?” he said with a grin on his face. “That’s what a game like this is about.”
Jett Smith worked at quarterback for most of North’s 16-play, 65-yard drive to open the third quarter. The drive chewed 7:15 off the game clock and resulted in Taylor’s 2-yard touchdown run.
Jett Smith’s keeper converted fourth down and one to South’s 7-yard line.
“Both of our offenses we run at Wellborn and Ohatchee are pretty similar,” Jett Smith said. “That showed on offense tonight.”
Jett Smith, who started at safety and punted, took over at quarterback for North’s lone first-half touchdown possession. With Spinks in at running back and Simpson at fullback, North opened a big hole at right guard for Taylor, who went on a tackle-breaking spree downfield.
King played right guard, and Goodwin held down the center’s spot.
“We knew where the ball was going, and we got down and got physical,” King said. “We went to battle up front and opened the holes for him.”
In his defensive role, Jett Smith had two first-half tackles, one that stopped South a yard short on fourth down and two from South’s 5-yard line in the first quarter.
Welsh tied for the North lead with five tackles in the first half. He also recovered a fumble at the North’s 18 in the second quarter. The play withstood replay review.
“I was just flying around, and I just happened to be there,” Welsh said. “I had the ball for a little bit, and I guess I had it long enough. We got the ball back, and that’s all that matters.”
Fuller punched the ball loose from Valley running back Jacquez Trammell.
“I just went in there full speed and hit him, with everything I had,” Fuller said.
Sean Smith spent much of the night occupying blockers and watching South run away from North’s left, his side. Smith battled linemen with running back help on passing plays, but he broke through blocks to stuff a South double reverse early in the fourth quarter.
“I loved it,” he said. “I loved the experience down here, playing with world-class players. There’s guys in this game that will probably be playing in the NFL one day, and I loved every second of it.”
Foster, Piedmont’s 6-foot-1 cornerback, started on special teams and started the second quarter at cornerback. This after Graves-Billups, from St. Paul’s Episcopal, beat outsized Gordo defensive back Hunter Oglen for a 23-yard touchdown pass.
Foster had four tackles at halftime.
It all went into a night when players from Calhoun County and nearby Spring Garden made their marks.
“It means a lot, especially to our community,” Welsh said. “A lot of people underestimate smaller schools, and I just feel like that was a big thing for my school, Spring Garden, and then all of the smaller schools that think, maybe sometimes, they don’t have a chance to do stuff like this.
“It’s a big deal and a memory I’ll always remember the rest of my life.”