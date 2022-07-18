North-South All-Stars: Oxford's Robertson North MVP

MONTGOMERY — Oxford shortstop Sam Robertson came away as a headliner on the first day of the Alabama High School Athletic Association's All-Star Sports Week.
The senior-to-be was North most valuable player after two North-South baseball games. He had one of the North's three hits in a 5-0 loss in Game 1 then added a hit, run and stolen base in the rain-shortened second game, which ended in a 2-2 tie after five innings.
The 2022 North-South Game MVPs from @OldGoldBB Samuel Robertson for the North and Sam Silas from @holtvilleBaseB for the South pic.twitter.com/D8ZlnSjHOs— AHSAA (@AHSAAUpdates) July 19, 2022
The North roster also included Oxford infielder/pitcher Peyton Watts and Piedmont catcher/first baseman/pitcher Jack Hayes.
Hayes struck out one batter in a third of an inning of relief work in Game 1 and had seven putouts. He went a combined 0-for-3 from the plate but scored a run in Game 2.
Watts went 0-for-1 from the plate in Game 1 and 0-for-2 in Game 2.
Golf
The North girls won match play 47-25, sweeping three matches and tying one. The North boys won 62.5–27.5 with a 5-0 sweep. Weaver's Nick Ledbetter teamed with Haleyville’s Jake Temple to beat Smiths Station’s Jackson Williams and Enterprise’s Jackson Bailey 11-7 in match 4.
Schedule
Tuesday
Girls’ cross country, Gateway Park, 7:30 a.m.
Boys’ cross country, Gateway Park, 7:30 a.m.
Girls’ tennis, Lagoon Park Tennis Complex, 5 p.m.
Boys’ tennis, Lagoon Park Tennis Complex, 5 p.m.
Girls’ basketball, Cramton Bowl MultiPlex, 5 p.m.
Boys’ basketball, Cramton Bowl MultiPlex, 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Softball, Lagoon Park, 4 p.m.
Girls’ soccer, Emory Folmar Complex, 5 p.m.
Boys’ soccer, Emory Folmar Complex, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Volleyball, Cramton Bowl MultiPlex, 4 p.m.
Football (moved to Mobile December in 2020)