North-South All-Stars: Oxford's Robertson North MVP

Sam Robertson

Oxford's Sam Robertson fields a ball during Monday's North-South All-Star Games in Montgomery.

 Marvin Gentry/AHSAA

MONTGOMERY — Oxford shortstop Sam Robertson came away as a headliner on the first day of the Alabama High School Athletic Association's All-Star Sports Week.

The senior-to-be was North most valuable player after two North-South baseball games. He had one of the North's three hits in a 5-0 loss in Game 1 then added a hit, run and stolen base in the rain-shortened second game, which ended in a 2-2 tie after five innings.

The North roster also included Oxford infielder/pitcher Peyton Watts and Piedmont catcher/first baseman/pitcher Jack Hayes.

Hayes struck out one batter in a third of an inning of relief work in Game 1 and had seven putouts. He went a combined 0-for-3 from the plate but scored a run in Game 2.

Watts went 0-for-1 from the plate in Game 1 and 0-for-2 in Game 2.

Golf

The North girls won match play 47-25, sweeping three matches and tying one. The North boys won 62.5–27.5 with a 5-0 sweep. Weaver's Nick Ledbetter teamed with Haleyville’s Jake Temple to beat Smiths Station’s Jackson Williams and Enterprise’s Jackson Bailey 11-7 in match 4.

Schedule

Tuesday

Girls’ cross country, Gateway Park, 7:30 a.m.

Boys’ cross country, Gateway Park, 7:30 a.m.

Girls’ tennis, Lagoon Park Tennis Complex, 5 p.m.

Boys’ tennis, Lagoon Park Tennis Complex, 5 p.m. 

Girls’ basketball, Cramton Bowl MultiPlex, 5 p.m.

Boys’ basketball, Cramton Bowl MultiPlex, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Softball, Lagoon Park, 4 p.m.

Girls’ soccer, Emory Folmar Complex, 5 p.m.

Boys’ soccer, Emory Folmar Complex, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Volleyball, Cramton Bowl MultiPlex, 4 p.m.

Football (moved to Mobile December in 2020)