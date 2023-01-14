 Skip to main content
Nolan,again: Former Sacred Heart star makes one last memory in The Pete, leads JU past Jax State

Anniston native Kevion Nolan dropped 23 points for Jacksonville University in the Dolphins' 68-62 victory over Jacksonville State on Saturday in Pete Mathews Coliseum.

JACKSONVILLE — Kevin Nolan’s rush of emotions just about matched his son’s rush of points in the second half against Jacksonville State on Saturday.

There Kevion Nolan was, on Bill Jones Court, painting the last of his basketball masterpieces in Pete Mathews Coliseum. He poured in 20 of his 23 points after halftime as Jacksonville University beat Jax State 68-62, but dad’s mind strayed from that ASUN Conference game.

